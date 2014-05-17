St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- Lance Lynn didn’t get the close call on a 3-2 pitch to Justin Upton in the top of the fifth inning Friday night and threw his hands up to his head.

Lynn-watchers know that’s the sign of a pitcher about to lose his cool and then the game. But this time, Lynn didn’t let adversity ruin his game. He avoided the big inning -- a.k.a. linning to some St. Louis media -- and shut Atlanta down.

By retiring the last eight hitters on 24 pitches, Lynn became the second straight Cardinals starter to go seven innings and win, snapping a winless streak of four starts dating back to April 19.

“I just clicked after the two walks in the fifth inning,” he said. “I threw the ball where I wanted to. I kept it low in the zone.”

Lynn struck out just three, but his focus on keeping the ball around the knees was rewarded with eight outs via grounders over the last four innings. It also kept him from the multi-run innings that have dotted 27 of his 81 career starts.

“Good outing all the way around,” manager Mike Matheny said of Lynn. “He got stronger as we went along, which he’s been known to do. It all starts with pitching and Lance was solid for us tonight.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 22-20

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Braves (RHP Aaron Harang, 4-3, 2.98) at Cardinals (RHP Shelby Miller, 5-2, 3.22)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Shelby Miller continues the search for command Saturday when he faces Atlanta in Busch Stadium. Miller owns a win over the Braves this month, but like most of his other outings, it was a five-and-fly because he couldn’t keep the pitch count down. Miller has 27 walks in 44 2/3 innings and his short starts are one reason the bullpen has been seriously taxed at the quarter-pole.

--RHP Lance Lynn tied his longest outing of the season Friday night, going seven innings and earning his fifth win of the year. The difference between this and other starts was that Lynn didn’t allow a big inning -- or linning, as it’s been called in St. Louis. He’s given up 27 innings of three runs or more in his 81 career starts, but buckled down with men on base in this one. He retired his last eight hitters on 24 pitches.

--RHP Jason Motte (elbow) pitched two scoreless innings in his latest rehab assignment outing at Triple-A Memphis Thursday night and is very close to joining the parent club. In fact, the team brought him to St. Louis to monitor him Friday and Saturday. If he passes muster, Motte could be activated as early as Sunday.

--CF Peter Bourjos didn’t get to the fifth inning as he was ejected by plate umpire Sean Barber for arguing balls and strikes after his fourth-inning strikeout, Bourjos’ second of the night. It was the first career ejection for Bourjos in 519 big league games.

--RF Allen Craig raised his average 14 points with a 3-for-4 game that saw him score twice and drive in a run. Even more encouraging was that Craig hit the ball hard all game, smoking liners to center and left for hits, and looked as comfortable in the box as he’s been all year. It was his 31st career game with three or more hits and the Cardinals are 29-2 in those outings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You’ve got to make one pitch to avoid that inning. You give up one run and that’s it. I was ready to keep going, but I threw too many pitches early in the game.” -- RHP Lance Lynn, who avoided the big inning Friday en route to defeating the Cardinals.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jason Motte (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He pitched in extended spring training throughout April. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield on May 4, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Memphis on May 13. The team brought him to St. Louis to monitor him May 16 and May 17. Motte could be activated as early as May 18.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (left shoulder surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw 46 pitches in an extended spring training game April 24. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield on May 5, but he left the game after being hit by a pitch on his left elbow. X-rays were negative, and he might not miss a rehab start. He made a rehab start for Triple-A Memphis on May 12, and he will be activated to start for the Cardinals on May 18.

--LHP Tyler Lyons (left shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 13.

--RHP Joe Kelly (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 17. He played long-toss April 29, and he still was playing loss-toss as of May 12.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP Shelby Miller

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

RHP Carlos Martinez

LHP Kevin Siegrist

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Pat Neshek

LHP Sam Freeman

RHP Jorge Rondon

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Mark Ellis

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Kolten Wong

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Peter Bourjos

RF Allen Craig

OF Jon Jay

OF Joey Butler

====