St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- Last year, St. Louis hit just 125 homers, with no one popping more than the 24 from right fielder Carlos Beltran. But the Cardinals still averaged nearly five runs per game, thanks to an outrageous .330 average with runners in scoring position.

With Beltran gone, St. Louis is suffering an even more acute power shortage. Coming into Tuesday night’s game with Arizona, it had a measly 23 homers in 1,500 at-bats. In fact, it hadn’t hit a homer since shortstop Jhonny Peralta went deep in the seventh inning of a May 9 loss at Pittsburgh.

And with their RISP average having sunk by nearly 100 points, the Cardinals aren’t even averaging four runs per game. But St. Louis finally found the long ball against a familiar foe Tuesday.

Diamondbacks starter Bronson Arroyo has lost more games against the Cardinals than any other active opponent, dating back to his days with Cincinnati. With Matt Adams and Peralta going deep to lead an offense that stroked seven extra-base hits, St. Louis supported Adam Wainwright’s one-hitter quite nicely in a 5-0 verdict.

“We took some good at-bats tonight,” Matheny said. “Runs with two outs are huge. We did a good job bunching our hits together.”

And for once, a couple of those hits wound up in the seats.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 24-21

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Brandon McCarthy, 1-6, 5.01 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Michael Wacha, 3-3, 2.82 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Adam Wainwright fired the first one-hitter of his career Tuesday night, coming within a fourth inning Paul Goldschmidt double of perfection. Wainwright threw 86 of his 115 pitches for strikes and fanned nine, six on a called third strike. He ran up just two three-ball counts all night in the 18th complete game of his career and eighth shutout.

--RHP Michael Wacha is coming off his first win in over a month, beating the Chicago Cubs on Thursday as he went seven innings in a 5-3 verdict. Wacha is making his second career start against Arizona, which rocked him last June for 10 hits and six runs over 4 2/3 innings in a no-decision outing. Wacha ranks fourth in the National League with 62 strikeouts and is fifth in strikeout rate at 27.2 percent.

--RHP Jason Motte (elbow) was activated from the disabled list Tuesday, finishing a comeback which took just over a season. Motte didn’t pitch last year after undergoing Tommy John surgery in May. He went on the DL in spring training and eventually pitched six games on a rehab assignment at Double-A Springfield and Triple-A Memphis, not allowing a run over 6 2/3 innings.

--LHP Sam Freeman was optioned to Memphis to make room for Motte. Freeman appeared in one game during his week with the team, pitching a scoreless 10th inning on May 13 against the Cubs with a walk and two strikeouts. Freeman might get back up to the big club later this year, depending on injuries and the team’s needs for another lefty reliever.

--LHP Pedro Feliciano is on the verge of signing a minor league contract with the Cardinals, according to a report in Tuesday’s St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Feliciano appeared in 407 games from 2006-10 with the New York Mets, earning the nickname “Perpetual Pedro,” before arm problems sidelined him for the length of a two-year deal with the Yankees. Feliciano pitched in 25 games last year for the Mets.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s one of the two or three best pitchers in the game. He was able to put everything down and away where he wanted it. He didn’t make many mistakes, that’s for sure.” -- Arizona 1B Paul Goldschmidt said of Cardinals RHP Adam Wainwright after a 5-0 Arizona win on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Jaime Garcia (left shoulder surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw 46 pitches in an extended spring training game April 24. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield on May 5, but he left the game after being hit by a pitch on his left elbow. X-rays were negative, and he might not miss a rehab start. He made a rehab start for Triple-A Memphis on May 12, and he was activated and started for the Cardinals on May 18.

--LHP Tyler Lyons (left shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 13.

--RHP Joe Kelly (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 17. He played long-toss April 29, and he still was playing loss-toss as of May 12.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP Shelby Miller

LHP Jaime Garcia

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

RHP Carlos Martinez

LHP Kevin Siegrist

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Jason Motte

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Mark Ellis

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Kolten Wong

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Peter Bourjos

RF Allen Craig

OF Jon Jay

OF Joey Butler