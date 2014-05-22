St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- The ideal scenario for Jason Motte’s return to the mound would have been in a low-pressure situation, the game already decided one way or the other.

Baseball has a way of placing one in less-than-perfect circumstances, though. So here was Motte, the former St. Louis closer, trotting in from the bullpen in the 10th inning Tuesday night for his first MLB game since October of 2012.

“It was pretty cool,” Motte said of his first action in 19 months. “I tried to calm down a little bit, probably a little too much. You try to get under control and it all ended up working out.”

With an assist from shortstop Daniel Descalso, who threw out Ender Inciarte at the plate as he tried to score on Paul Goldschmidt’s two-out double in the 10th, Motte emerged unscathed. Motte pitched a clean 11th, even fanning Martin Prado to end the inning.

While Motte’s fastball, which used to threaten 100 miles per hour, didn’t top 93, he was still effective after a lengthy absence. That can only bode well for a Cardinal bullpen which has been up-and-down in the season’s first quarter.

“He looked good. He was making pitches, using his secondaries,” manager Mike Matheny said. “We needed him right there.”

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 25-21

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Diamondbacks (LHP Wade Miley, 3-4, 4.94) at Cardinals (RHP Lance Lynn, 5-2, 3.67)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Michael Wacha (right elbow contusion) left after six shutout innings and 88 pitches. Wacha was struck on the elbow by a foul ball off the bat of Matt Adams and manager Mike Matheny opted not to take a chance, going to his bullpen. Wacha allowed just two hits, walking three and fanning four. Had he not been injured, Wacha easily had another inning left in him.

--RHP Lance Lynn is coming off his best start in almost a month, earning a win Friday night against Atlanta with seven innings of seven-hit, two-run baseball. Lynn will start Thursday night’s series finale against Arizona, a team which he’s had success against. He’s 2-0, 2.37 in six prior games, four of them starts, including a 7-1 win on June 3, 2013 at home.

--OF Shane Robinson was recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday after hitting .371 in 18 games for the Redbirds. Robinson started the season in St. Louis but was demoted April 27 after a 2-for-20 beginning. Robinson left Triple-A in style Tuesday night, rapping out three hits at Colorado Springs. He pinch-hit in the seventh inning Wednesday night and flew out to right.

--OF Joey Butler was optioned to Triple-A Memphis to make room for OF Shane Robinson. Butler appeared in six games as a pinch-hitter for the Cardinals and went 0-for-5 with three strikeouts and a walk. Butler could return to the major leagues before the season’s over, depending on injuries and the team’s needs at a particular time.

--SS Jhonny Peralta didn’t start Wednesday, largely because of his track record against Diamondbacks starter Brandon McCarthy. Peralta is 1-for-21 in his career against McCarthy with seven strikeouts. Peralta did pinch-hit to lead off the 11th and struck out, staying in the game to play defense as part of a double-switch.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We almost let the game slip away, but we got good pitching from the (bullpen) after we tied it and we made it happen again.” -- St. Louis manager Mike Matheny after a 3-2 extra-innings win over Arizona on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Michael Wacha (right elbow contusion) was knocked out of his May 21 start after being struck on the elbow by a foul ball.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (left shoulder surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw 46 pitches in an extended spring training game April 24. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield on May 5, but he left the game after being hit by a pitch on his left elbow. X-rays were negative, and he might not miss a rehab start. He made a rehab start for Triple-A Memphis on May 12, and he was activated and started for the Cardinals on May 18.

--LHP Tyler Lyons (left shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 13.

--RHP Joe Kelly (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 17. He played long-toss April 29, and he still was playing loss-toss as of May 12.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP Shelby Miller

LHP Jaime Garcia

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

RHP Carlos Martinez

LHP Kevin Siegrist

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Jason Motte

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Mark Ellis

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Kolten Wong

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Peter Bourjos

RF Allen Craig

OF Jon Jay

OF Shane Robinson