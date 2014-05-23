St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- It started with a whimper and ended with a roar.

St. Louis’ season-long nine-game homestand was billed as the antidote to a brutal early schedule that saw the Cardinals play 26 of their first 38 games on the road.

They opened it with an embarrassing 17-5 loss to the Chicago Cubs on May 12 and concluded it with a grinding 4-2 win over Arizona on Thursday night, giving the Cardinals (26-21) their first series sweep and giving them a 7-2 mark in the homestand.

It also pushed them within 1 1/2 games of slumping Milwaukee for first place in the National League Central.

More important, the Cardinals played sharper, cleaner baseball as the homestand progressed. They cut down on mistakes in the field, picked good spots to play aggressively and complemented outstanding starting pitching with the kind of timely hitting that put them in the World Series last year.

“I just know what we said early on is true: We have a good ballclub,” manager Mike Matheny said. “Guys have a little more hop in their step. It’s a long season, and we know to be the type of team that we are we have to stick to it and trust ourselves.”

That trust is starting to become apparent. And at a season-high five games over .500, so too are the gains in the division standings.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 26-21

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Shelby Miller, 6-2, 2.79 ERA) at Reds (RHP Homer Bailey, 3-3, 5.44 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Lance Lynn righted the ship after a shaky first inning, lasting six innings and giving up no more runs after the two quick ones he allowed. Lynn threw 30 of his 89 pitches in the first inning, getting quicker outs when his fastball started sinking instead of staying over the middle. Lynn probably would have pitched the seventh, but he left for a pinch hitter in the sixth when St. Louis had a chance to take the lead.

--RHP Shelby Miller, who’s coming off his best start of the year, gets the ball Friday night when St. Louis opens a weekend set in Cincinnati. Miller gave up just five hits and an unearned run in seven innings Saturday against Atlanta, earning a 4-1 win. Miller lost 4-0 to the Reds on April 9 in Busch Stadium but has gone undefeated over his last seven starts, winning six.

--RHP Michael Wacha (right elbow contusion) said Thursday that he expects to make his next scheduled start Monday at home against the New York Yankees. Wacha had a two-hit shutout going Wednesday night when he was struck by a foul ball hit by 1B Matt Adams while sitting in the dugout. Manager Mike Matheny pulled Wacha after 88 pitches and six innings as a precautionary measure.

--LHP Kevin Siegrist was the only Cardinals pitcher who didn’t work in Wednesday night’s 12-inning win, and that was by design. Matheny said Thursday that he was buying Siegrist an extra day off due to a heavy workload early in the season. Siegrist was available on Thursday night, but wasn’t needed.

--LF Matt Holliday has reached base in all 21 home games this year, his longest streak of that kind to open a season. While Holliday has just two homers, he’s knocked in a team-high 25 runs and might be playing his best defense in years. Holliday looks healthier than he’s been in past seasons, and it’s showing in improved range and better routes to the ball.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Michael Wacha (right elbow contusion) was knocked out of his May 21 start after being struck on the elbow by a foul ball. On May 22, he said he expects to make his next scheduled start May 26 at home against the New York Yankees.

--LHP Tyler Lyons (left shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 13.

--RHP Joe Kelly (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 17. He played long-toss April 29, and he still was playing loss-toss as of May 12.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP Shelby Miller

LHP Jaime Garcia

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

RHP Carlos Martinez

LHP Kevin Siegrist

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Jason Motte

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Mark Ellis

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Kolten Wong

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Peter Bourjos

RF Allen Craig

OF Jon Jay

OF Shane Robinson