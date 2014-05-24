St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Shelby Miller is just 23 years old, but he already has 42 big-league starts under his belt, and manager Mike Matheny has seen the young right-hander mature on the mound this season and improve in his preparation and film study.

“It’s part of the natural process,” Matheny said. “The fortunate thing for Shelby is that he’s been able to have some success while still not being right. He’s gotten some run production, kept us in games. Through talent and will, he’s been able to still learn the lessons.”

Miller, who allowed nine earned runs in his first three starts to begin the season, has been better in May, allowing just four runs in his first three starts.

He digressed a bit Friday night, when he gave up four runs on five hits, including a three-run home run by third baseman Todd Frazier, in a season-low five innings in a 5-3 loss at Cincinnati. It was his first loss in six decisions.

“My fastball for the majority of the game was up in the (strike) zone,” Miller said. “This is not a good park to leave the ball up, obviously.”

In 10 starts this season, Miller is 6-3 with a 3.28 ERA. He went 15-9 with a 3.06 ERA in 31 starts last season. Sophomore slump? Matheny doesn’t think so.

“I don’t think he had a real good feel for his mechanics,” the Cardinals’ skipper said. “That’s something that just happens with young guys with a lot of talent who haven’t been through some struggles where they have to focus and actually feel and focus on his mechanics. He’s studying more film. We’ll seeing more consistency, keeping the ball down in the zone and getting some quick outs.”

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 26-22

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cardinals (LHP Jaime Garcia, 0-0, 5.14 ERA) at Reds (LHP Tony Cingrani, 2-3, 3.76 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Joey Butler, who was granted his outright release earlier this week, had his contract purchased by the Orix Buffaloes of the Nippon Professional Baseball League in Japan. Butler batted .360 with four home runs and 20 RBIs in 31 games at Triple-A Memphis. He appeared in five games with the Cardinals this season.

--RHP Shelby Miller’s fastball was up in the zone too often during Friday’s series opener against the Reds at Great American Ball Park. “This is not a good park to leave the ball up, obviously,” said Miller, who allowed a three-run home run by 3B Todd Frazier in the 5-3 loss. The four runs given up Friday matched Miller’s total in his previous three starts.

--RHP Pat Neshek was signed as a minor-league free agent in February. He owned a 16 2/3-inning scoreless streak entering Friday’s game. “He’s been a pleasant surprise,” manager Mike Matheny said. “Much different pitcher than even we saw when we scouted him before he came in.” Neshek has 23 strikeouts in 21 innings.

--C Yadier Molina is human, at least when he’s facing Reds speedster Billy Hamilton. Molina had not allowed a stolen base since April 21, but on Friday night Hamilton recorded two steals against the Cardinals’ backstop. It was Hamilton’s second two-steal game against Molina. He also did it on April 9.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I don’t think he had a real good feel for his mechanics. That’s something that just happens with young guys with a lot of talent who haven’t been through some struggles where they have to focus and actually feel and focus on his mechanics.” -- Manager Mike Matheny, after 23-year-old RHP Shelby Miller suffered his first loss in six decisions Friday.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Michael Wacha (right elbow contusion) was knocked out of his May 21 start after being struck on the elbow by a foul ball. On May 22, he said he expects to make his next scheduled start May 26 at home against the New York Yankees.

--LHP Tyler Lyons (left shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 13.

--RHP Joe Kelly (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 17. He played long-toss April 29, and he still was playing loss-toss as of May 12.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP Shelby Miller

LHP Jaime Garcia

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

RHP Carlos Martinez

LHP Kevin Siegrist

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Jason Motte

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Mark Ellis

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Kolten Wong

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Peter Bourjos

RF Allen Craig

OF Jon Jay

OF Shane Robinson