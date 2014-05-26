St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- The St. Louis Cardinals and New York Yankees, two of baseball’s most storied franchises, meet for a three-game interleague series at Busch Stadium beginning Monday.

In addition to the organizations’ historic success with more than 20,000 wins and 38 World Series titles between them, St. Louis skipper Mike Matheny believes the similarities extend beyond the playing field.

“I think the two franchise have a mutual respect for the game,” Matheny said. “It’s the two teams with the most championships, but also it’s how they play the game, represent the sport and their city.”

Matheny offered high praise for retiring Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter.

“Jeter is someone I have a great deal of respect for,” Matheny said. “To be on this stage for so long and maintain such a great reputation, it says a lot.”

It is the first meeting between the Cardinals and Yankees since 2005 at the old Busch Stadium, when the Cardinals took two of three in the series. In 2003, the Bronx Bombers swept St. Louis at old Yankees Stadium, a series highlighted by Roger Clemens’ 300th career victory.

St. Louis defeated the Yankees in three of the clubs’ five World Series meetings.

“Any organization to be compared or talked about with a team like the Yankees .. it’s a great compliment,” Matheny said.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-22

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Chase Whitley, 0-1, 1.00 ERA) at Reds (RHP Michael Wacha, 3-3, 2.54 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Yadier Molina was given a day off Sunday, albeit reluctantly, especially with RHP Adam Wainwright on the mound. “I like when guys take it personally,” manager Mike Matheny said. “We talked about getting him a day. He really enjoys catching Wano.” Molina played in 44 of the Cardinals’ first 49 games.

--CF Peter Bourjos was feeling better Sunday but still not 100 percent after being scratched from Saturday’s starting lineup due to a stomach virus. Jon Jay, who collected three hits and two RBIs as an emergency replacement for Bourjos on Saturday, was back in center field Sunday. He went 0-for-4.

--RHP Adam Wainwright was dominant again Sunday. Coming off a one-hit shutout of the Diamondbacks in which he faced just one over the minimum, Wainwright struck out five of the first six batters he faced Sunday en route to extending his scoreless innings streak to 20 innings in a 4-0 win over Cincinnati. He pitched eight innings and tied a career high with 12 strikeouts. After allowing 19 earned runs in 22 innings last season against the Reds, he hasn’t allowed a run in 15 innings against them this year.

--C Tony Cruz made the most of his opportunity Sunday night, starting behind the plate in place of resting Yadier Molina and going 2-for-3 with a RBI while catching RHP Adam Wainwright’s gem. “I‘m really happy for him,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said. “It’s not an easy task for a role player, someone who doesn’t play a lot, to stay sharp, but he puts in a tremendous amount of work.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I don’t want to keep talking about (RHP Adam Wainwright), because I don’t want it to go away. Pitch to pitch, his mechanics are simple. He doesn’t overdo anything. Even his misses are close.” -- Manager Mike Matheny, after Wainwright struck out 12 in eight innings Sunday during the Cardinals’ 4-0 win over the Cincinnati Reds.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Peter Bourjos (illness) did not play May 24-25. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Michael Wacha (right elbow contusion) was knocked out of his May 21 start after being struck on the elbow by a foul ball. He expects to make his scheduled May 26 start.

--LHP Kevin Siegrist (strained left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24.

--LHP Tyler Lyons (left shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 13.

--RHP Joe Kelly (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 17. He played long-toss April 29, and he still was playing loss-toss as of May 12.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP Shelby Miller

LHP Jaime Garcia

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

RHP Carlos Martinez

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Jason Motte

LHP Sam Freeman

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Mark Ellis

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Kolten Wong

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Peter Bourjos

RF Allen Craig

OF Jon Jay

OF Shane Robinson