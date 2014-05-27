St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- One more bite for breakfast. Maybe even a puff of wind blowing toward the left field wall, or a lesser fielder than the New York Yankees’ Brett Gardner.

No matter how one slices it, St. Louis catcher Yadier Molina barely missed a two-run, walk-off homer in the bottom of the 11th inning Monday. Gardner caught the ball at the top of the wall, getting New York out of trouble and eventually leading to the Cardinals’ 6-4, 12-inning loss.

“I thought it had a really good shot,” St. Louis right fielder Allen Craig said of Molina’s long fly ball. “I thought it had a really good trajectory. It was close.”

However, close only meant the Cardinals fell to 2-4 in extra-inning games -- all at home. This one was particularly tough, especially in light of their short turnaround.

After finishing off a 4-0 win Sunday night in Cincinnati, St. Louis got back home about 1:30 a.m. CDT Monday, less than 14 hours before the scheduled 3:15 p.m. first pitch with the Yankees. Meanwhile, New York got to town early Sunday night after its 7-1 win at the Chicago White Sox.

The Cardinals nearly overcame their scheduling disadvantage, but Molina’s potential game-winner just didn’t have enough legs.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-23

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Yankees (RHP David Phelps, 1-1, 3.18) at Cardinals (RHP Lance Lynn, 5-2, 3.60)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Michael Wacha didn’t appear to have his best stuff Monday, as he did not notch a strikeout until the sixth inning and finish with just two. However, he gave up just four hits and three runs over seven innings in his ninth quality start. The only blemish: Two leadoff walks that came around to score, costing him his fourth win. He wasn’t involved in the decision as the Yankees topped the Cardinals 6-4 in 12 innings.

--RHP Lance Lynn will face the Yankees for the first time in his major league career Tuesday night in the series’ second game. Lynn is coming off a no-decision against Arizona on Thursday evening, when he gave up seven hits and two runs over six innings. He allowed four hits and no runs after the first, when he used 30 of his 89 pitches. Lynn is 1-3 with a 5.08 ERA in six interleague starts during his career.

--LHP Pedro Feliciano signed a minor league contract with the Cardinals, and he will join Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday. Feliciano was one of the majors’ most durable relievers from 2006-10, making 407 appearances for the New York Mets. He broke down right after signing a two-year deal with the Yankees in 2011 and didn’t return to the majors again until making 25 appearances over the last two months of 2013 for the Mets.

--CF Peter Bourjos (stomach virus) was in the lineup Monday after missing the previous two games. He went 0-for-4. Bourjos was scheduled to start Saturday night in Cincinnati, but he became ill just before game time and was scratched. Bourjos was available for Sunday night’s series finale, but Jon Jay started with a right-hander on the mound after he went 3-for-4 in Bourjos’ place the night before.

--2B Kolten Wong extended his hitting streak to eight games with an RBI double in the first. He went 2-for-6, although he was caught stealing third, the first time he was nabbed in 11 major league attempts. Wong is batting .364 (12-for-33) during his streak, raising his average to .269.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s our guy. He’s the one who has to get us through that point.” -- Manager Mike Matheny, to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, on LHP Randy Choate, who took the loss Monday as the Cardinals fell 6-4 in 12 innings to the New York Yankees.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Peter Bourjos (illness) did not play May 24-25. He was back in the lineup May 26.

--LHP Kevin Siegrist (strained left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24.

--LHP Tyler Lyons (left shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 13.

--RHP Joe Kelly (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 17. He played long-toss April 29, and he still was playing loss-toss as of May 12.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP Shelby Miller

LHP Jaime Garcia

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

RHP Carlos Martinez

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Jason Motte

LHP Sam Freeman

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Mark Ellis

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Kolten Wong

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Peter Bourjos

RF Allen Craig

OF Jon Jay

OF Shane Robinson