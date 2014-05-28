St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- Kolten Wong saw his eight-game hitting streak end Tuesday night when he went 0-for-4 in the St. Louis Cardinals’ 6-0 win over the New York Yankees.

However, it was the plays that the St. Louis second baseman made with his glove that many were talking about following the team’s 11th win in 15 games.

From a slick double play that ended a New York threat in the fourth to a great diving catch of a foul popup in the fifth, Wong was again saving the Cardinals runs. That is something he is doing better than any other second baseman this year, according to one online source.

Despite ranking 25th in defensive innings, thanks to a 16-day stint at Triple-A, Wong has saved nine runs in just 29 games. He is a big reason why St. Louis has gone from being one of the worst defensive teams by sabermetric standards to arguably the best.

“He’s been looking to wow us,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said of Wong’s defense. “Being able to reverse pivot like he does ... he makes a very tough play look very easy. You have to have a lot of confidence and be aggressive to make that play.”

Wong has been all kinds of right with the glove.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 29-23

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Hiroki Kuroda, 3-3, 4.55 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Shelby Miller, 6-3, 3.18 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Lance Lynn went the distance for the first time in 97 major league games and 174 pro outings, allowing only five hits and three walks in a 6-0 win over the Yankees. While Lynn (6-2) fanned just two, his sinking fastball induced 16 outs on the ground, 10 coming in the first four innings. That kept his pitch count low through five innings (65) and gave him a chance to finish what he started.

--RHP Shelby Miller will face the Yankees for the first time in Wednesday night’s series finale. Miller ran into a season-long problem -- walks and homers -- in a 5-3 loss Friday night at Cincinnati, giving up a two-out walk to Billy Hamilton ahead of Todd Frazier’s three-run jack which gave the Reds control. Miller has allowed nine homers and 30 walks in 56 2/3 innings.

--RHP Adam Wainwright was selected the co-Player of the Week in the National League, sharing the honor with Los Angeles Dodgers RHP Josh Beckett. Wainwright one-hit Arizona on May 20 and tied a career high with 12 strikeouts Sunday night in a 4-0 win at Cincinnati. Wainwright leads the NL with a 1.67 ERA, allowing just three runs over 63 innings in starts not involving the Chicago Cubs.

--LF Matt Holliday has reached base safely in all 23 home games, continuing his longest streak of that sort to start a season. Holliday collected three hits for the sixth time this year and walloped his third homer of the year in the seventh inning. It was his first homer since April 28 and his first homer against a team other than the Brewers.

--1B Matt Adams ripped three hits, the fifth time he did that this year. It was his 21st multi-hit game of the season, tops in the National League. Adams started the scoring with a ground-rule double in the third, and he upped his average to a team-high .326. He did lose a hit Tuesday when Major League Baseball changed his RBI double from a May 16 win against Atlanta to a sacrifice fly and an error on CF B.J. Upton.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I really enjoyed it. To get that first one, and especially against the Yankees, is exciting. I had my fastball moving in and out all night.” -- RHP Lance Lynn, who recorded his first career complete game Tuesday in the Cardinals’ 6-0 win over the New York Yankees.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Kevin Siegrist (strained left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24.

--LHP Tyler Lyons (left shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 13.

--RHP Joe Kelly (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 17. He played long-toss April 29, and he still was playing loss-toss as of May 12.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP Shelby Miller

LHP Jaime Garcia

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

RHP Carlos Martinez

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Jason Motte

LHP Sam Freeman

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Mark Ellis

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Kolten Wong

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Peter Bourjos

RF Allen Craig

OF Jon Jay

OF Shane Robinson