St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- To say that Shelby Miller has been enigmatic this season is an understatement along the lines of opining that LeBron James can play a little basketball.

Miller has great stuff and can dominate any lineup when he’s on, but those moments have been few and far between. He’s fast catching up with fellow right-hander Lance Lynn as the pitcher most likely to cause angst among St. Louis fans.

Miller didn’t make too many folks happy Wednesday night in a 7-4 loss to the New York Yankees, least of all himself. He melted down in the third and fourth innings, allowing all seven runs on seven hits.

Not only didn’t he make good pitches, he totally forgot about base runners. Twice, he let center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury get such a mammoth jump off first that catcher Yadier Molina couldn’t even attempt a throw to second. “I‘m just trying to get the guy out,” Miller said. “You focus a little more with a runner at first. It was just an all-around bad game for me. I didn’t have it.”

At 6-4 with a 3.94 earned run average, Miller hasn’t had it as often as he, the team or the fans would like. Until he can find it, outings like Wednesday night won’t inspire a whole lot of confidence.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 29-24

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Giants (RHP Ryan Vogelsong, 3-2, 3.20 ERA) at Cardinals (LHP Jaime Garcia, 1-0, 4.26 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Shelby Miller blew up in the third and fourth innings, eating his second straight loss. Miller gave up nine hits and seven runs over five innings as his earned run average puffed up from 3.18 to 3.94. Miller tends to let big innings happen when he gives up a run as he seems to lose focus after adversity strikes. This is something which must be corrected sooner rather than later.

--LHP Jaime Garcia opens a four-game series Thursday night against San Francisco in Busch Stadium. Garcia has enjoyed considerable success against the Giants, going 2-1 with a 1.27 earned run average in four prior starts. He’s coming off his first win since rotator cuff surgery, pitching 5 2/3 innings in a 6-3 decision Saturday night at Cincinnati. Garcia hasn’t walked a batter yet in 12 2/3 innings this year.

--1B Matt Adams (left calf tightness) didn’t start Wednesday night, although he was able to pinch-hit if needed. Adams felt tightness during Tuesday night’s 6-0 win over the Yankees, even as he was rapping out three hits and making a passel of good plays in the field. Adams leads all National League players with 21 multi-hit games.

--RHP Keith Butler (right elbow) underwent Tommy John surgery Wednesday morning and is out for the season. Butler, a reliever who opened the season on the Cardinals roster, pitched just two games for them before being optioned to Triple-A Memphis. He allowed just one run over 10 2/3 innings there before being shut down.

--C Yadier Molina leads all National League catchers in All-Star Game voting and also has more votes than any NL player except Colorado SS Troy Tulowitzki. Molina seems like a certainty to make his sixth straight NL All-Star team and start for the second straight year. He entered Wednesday night’s game batting .317 with five homers and 23 RBIs while throwing out more than 50 percent of base stealers.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Just an all-around bad game for me. I didn’t have it tonight.” -- RHP Shelby Miller, who gave up nine hits and seven runs over five innings Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Matt Adams (left calf tightness) didn’t start May 28, although he was able to pinch-hit if needed. Adams felt tightness May 27.

--RHP Keith Butler (right elbow) underwent Tommy John surgery May 28 and is out for the season.

--LHP Kevin Siegrist (strained left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24.

--LHP Tyler Lyons (left shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 13.

--RHP Joe Kelly (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 17. He played long-toss April 29, and he still was playing loss-toss as of May 12.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP Shelby Miller

LHP Jaime Garcia

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

RHP Carlos Martinez

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Jason Motte

LHP Sam Freeman

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Mark Ellis

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Kolten Wong

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Peter Bourjos

RF Allen Craig

OF Jon Jay

OF Shane Robinson