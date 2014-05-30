St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- It was tough to focus on the positives for St. Louis players and fans in the wake of a come-from-ahead 6-5 loss to San Francisco.

But they had to take heart in a third straight good start from left-hander Jaime Garcia, whose comeback from rotator cuff surgery has so far been a success. Garcia needed just 84 pitches to negotiate seven innings, leaving with a 4-3 lead.

Garcia allowed just five hits and three runs, although he gave up a pair of solo homers. He walked none and struck out seven, giving him zero free passes and 19 strikeouts over 19 2/3 innings.

“He’s doing a nice job of keeping the ball on the ground,” manager Mike Matheny said of Garcia. “We got a good start from Jaime and got him through seven, but we just couldn’t get him done.”

For that, they can blame relievers Carlos Martinez and Trevor Rosenthal, who gave up three runs and three hits in the eighth inning that cost the Cardinals a third loss in four games on their nine-game homestand.

But another good outing from Garcia can make Matheny feel a bit better about his rotation, if nothing else.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 29-24

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Giants (LHP Madison Bumgarner, 6-3, 3.15 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Adam Wainwright, 8-2, 1.67 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jaime Garcia pitched well for the third straight start, but was denied a win for the second time by a late bullpen meltdown. Garcia gave up only five hits and three runs in seven innings, walking none and fanning seven. Garcia’s efficiency continues to be impressive, as he needed just 84 pitches to get 21 outs.

--RHP Adam Wainwright seeks to continue his dominant year Friday night when he squares off with Madison Bumgarner in an ace vs. ace matchup. Wainwright is 4-4 with a 2.70 earned run average in his previous 10 games against San Francisco, winning both his matchups last year. He was co-Player of the Week last week in the National League, allowing only six hits in 17 scoreless innings.

--1B Matt Adams (left calf) didn’t start for the second consecutive game. Adams felt tightness during Tuesday night’s 6-0 win over the Yankees, even as he was rapping out three hits and making a passel of good plays in the field. Adams, who pinch-hit Wednesday night in the ninth and fanned, leads all National League players with 21 multi-hit games.

--3B Matt Carpenter went 2-for-5 with an RBI single in the ninth, stretching his hitting streak to 11 games, the longest active streak in the NL. Carpenter has scored a run in seven straight games, tying his longest streak this year. It’s one off the longest streak in MLB, set by five other players. In his hitting streak, Carpenter is batting .339.

--1B Allen Craig took over the team lead in RBIs this year with 29 as he knocked in two more Thursday night. Craig has RBIs in five straight games, the longest streak of that sort by a St. Louis hitter this year. Since May 9, Craig is punishing the baseball to the tune of .347 with three homers and 18 RBIs, upping his season average to .255.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Obviously, it’s not the way we designed it. We got a good start from Jaime (Garcia) and got him through seven, but we just couldn’t get it done.” -- Cardinals manager Mike Matheny, after Thursday’s loss to the Giants.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Matt Adams (left calf tightness) felt tightness May 27. He appeared as a pinch hitter May 28. He didn’t start for the second consecutive game May 29.

--LHP Kevin Siegrist (strained left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He has not resumed throwing as of May 28.

--LHP Tyler Lyons (left shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 13. He’s continuing to throw from flat ground as of May 28.

--RHP Joe Kelly (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 17. He played long-toss April 29, and he still was playing loss-toss as of May 12. He’s throwing from flat ground as of May 27.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP Shelby Miller

LHP Jaime Garcia

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

RHP Carlos Martinez

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Jason Motte

LHP Sam Freeman

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Mark Ellis

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Kolten Wong

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Peter Bourjos

RF Allen Craig

OF Jon Jay

OF Shane Robinson

====