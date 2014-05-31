St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- Let the hype machine begin.

With his team needing a spark and a healthy body following a 9-4 loss Friday night to San Francisco, general manager John Mozeliak decided to make the move St. Louis fans have been waiting for most of the season.

To replace disabled first baseman Matt Adams (left calf), Mozeliak reached down to Triple-A Memphis for highly touted prospect Oscar Taveras, who’s expected to make his MLB debut Saturday.

Ranked as the minors’ top prospect by some coming into the season, Taveras has raked in Memphis, hitting .325 with seven homers and 40 RBIs. While Taveras will have to display a bit more patience than he showed in Triple-A (only 14 walks in 191 at-bats), he’s slugged .524 with a healthy OPS of .897.

“I wish I was answering this question tomorrow, because I feel sick about the way we got beat tonight,” Mozeliak said. “But there is a high level of anticipation for his debut. A, you’re proud of what he’s done, and B, you’re excited to see what he can do.”

Around 1:15 p.m. Saturday, Mozeliak and a lot of eager Cardinals fans might start to see if Taveras will live up to considerable expectations.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 29-26

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Giants (RHP Yusmeiro Petit, 3-2, 5.08 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Michael Wacha, 3-3, 2.67 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Adam Wainwright said he had a bad day Friday and he was right. Wainwright never found his normal pinpoint command and he was ripped for eight hits and seven runs over 4 1/3 innings, eating just his third loss of the year. Wainwright needed 54 pitches to get through two innings against a hot San Francisco lineup.

--RHP Michael Wacha gets the call for Saturday’s home game with San Francisco. He’s never pitched against it before and has only made three career starts against NL West opponents, going winless. Wacha struck out just two Monday against the New York Yankees but still produced a good game, allowing just four hits and three runs in seven innings. The only drawback: He allowed two leadoff walks and both scored.

--1B Matt Adams (left calf) went on the 15-day disabled list after Friday night’s 9-4 loss to the Giants after not starting for the last three games. General manager John Mozeliak said trainers told him Adams wouldn’t be able to play until at least early next week, so they decided not to risk a more serious injury. Adams felt tightness Tuesday night in St. Louis’ win over the Yankees despite rapping out three hits. He leads the NL with 21 multi-hit games.

--OF Oscar Taveras is expected to make his MLB debut Saturday. He was called up to replace disabled 1B Matt Adams. Ranked as the minors’ top prospect by some coming into the season, Taveras has raked in Memphis, hitting .325 with seven homers and 40 RBIs. While Taveras will have to display a bit more patience than he showed in Triple-A (only 14 walks in 191 at-bats), he’s slugged .524 with a healthy OPS of .897.

--OF Randal Grichuk was recalled from Triple-A Memphis Friday and started in right field, batting second. Grichuk hit just .143 in 21 at-bats earlier this year before being sent down, but impressed the coaching staff with his ability to play all three outfield positions and displayed line-drive power. It will be interesting to see if he gets more at-bats this time than he did the first call-up.

--OF Shane Robinson was sent down to Memphis to make room for OF Randal Grichuk. Robinson is 5-for-33 this year with the Cardinals, three hits coming on May 22 in a win over Arizona. Robinson pinch-hit Thursday night with runners at the corners and popped up to end a 6-5 loss. A favorite of manager Mike Matheny, Robinson doesn’t fit into this team’s long-term plans.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I wish I was answering this question tomorrow, because I feel sick about the way we got beat tonight. But there is a high level of anticipation for his debut. A, you’re proud of what he’s done, and B, you’re excited to see what he can do.” -- Cardinals general manager John Mozeliak, of prized prospect Oscar Taveras, who is expected to make his MLB debut Saturday.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Matt Adams (left calf tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list May 30 after not starting for the last three games. He felt tightness May 27. He appeared as a pinch hitter May 28. He didn’t start for the second consecutive game May 29.

--LHP Kevin Siegrist (strained left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He has not resumed throwing as of May 28.

--LHP Tyler Lyons (left shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 13. He’s continuing to throw from flat ground as of May 28.

--RHP Joe Kelly (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 17. He played long-toss April 29, and he still was playing loss-toss as of May 12. He’s throwing from flat ground as of May 27.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP Shelby Miller

LHP Jaime Garcia

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

RHP Carlos Martinez

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Jason Motte

LHP Sam Freeman

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Allen Craig

2B Mark Ellis

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Kolten Wong

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Peter Bourjos

RF Randal Grichuk

OF Jon Jay

OF Oscar Taveras

