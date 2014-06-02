St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- In the wake of Saturday’s 2-0 win over the San Francisco Giants which saw St. Louis prized prospect Oscar Taveras bomb a solo homer in his major league debut, the consensus was that the Cardinals merely needed the spark Taveras’ presence would provide.

The Giants wasted no time rewriting that script Sunday, piling up the runs en route to an 8-0 win that finished off a lost week for the Cardinals.

After winning 10 of 13 games to push their record to a season-high six games over .500, they went 2-5 against the New York Yankees and San Francisco, falling to 30-27 for the year and dropping four games behind Milwaukee in the National League Central.

Even more troubling is that two of the losses could have gone the other way. Reliever Randy Choate walked and hit the bases loaded in Monday’s defeat against the Yankees, while relievers Carlos Martinez and Trevor Rosenthal gave up three runs in the eighth inning Thursday night against the Giants to wipe out a 4-3 lead.

As St. Louis starts a four-game, home-and-home series Monday night with struggling Kansas City, it faces the reality that the time for talk is over and the time for winning has come.

Will the results reflect the promise and past history? Or is this team headed for a summer which might be more frustrating than anyone predicted?

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 30-27

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Royals (LHP Danny Duffy, 2-5, 3.67 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Shelby Miller, 6-4, 3.94 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Lance Lynn (knee) injured himself while running to cover first base in the first inning. He also got little help from a Kolten Wong error that led to three unearned runs in the first, but was still pretty bad on his own. Lynn didn’t survive the fourth inning, allowing eight hits and seven runs while walking four and fanning two. He threw 46 of his 88 pitches for strikes and couldn’t find a closeout pitch in falling to 6-3.

--RHP Shelby Miller will try to bounce back from back-to-back losses when he starts a two-game series against Kansas City on Monday night. Miller was ripped for nine hits and seven runs in five innings Wednesday night by the New York Yankees, striking out just one. It was the seventh time in 11 starts that he failed to make it through the sixth inning. This is his first career start against the Royals.

--C Yadier Molina didn’t start Sunday for two reasons: Rest and a 2-for-19 skid which has dropped his average to .309. It’s only the seventh time in 57 games that Molina didn’t start. Can he keep off the disabled list when he’s starting nearly 90 percent of his team’s games? The temptation to run him out there almost every day is irresistible, but the team may have to find an extra off-day for him on occasion.

--1B Allen Craig left the game after six innings as manager Mike Matheny played it safe with him. Craig was beaned by Tim Hudson’s 89-mile per hour fastball in the third, the clanking sound off Craig’s helmet audible to most of the crowd of 42,734. It’s not known if Craig will play Monday against Kansas City.

--3B Matt Carpenter singled in the first and doubled in the third, extending his hitting streak to 14 games, the longest current streak in the National League. Carpenter is batting .383 (23-for-60) during the run.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s a tough son of a gun. I was just trying to throw a fastball inside, the first one I threw inside to him all day, and I don’t know what happened. I‘m just really glad he is all right.” -- Giants RHP Tim Hudson after beaning Cardinals 1B Allen Craig on an 8-0 San Francisco win on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Lance Lynn (knee) injured himself while running to cover first base in the first inning June 1. He left in the fourth inning.

--1B Allen Craig (head) left the game June 1 after six innings as manager Mike Matheny played it safe with him. Craig was beaned by a fastball in the third. It’s not known if he will play June 2.

--1B Matt Adams (left calf tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list May 30 after not starting for the last three games. He felt tightness May 27. He appeared as a pinch hitter May 28. He didn’t start for the second consecutive game May 29.

--LHP Kevin Siegrist (strained left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He has not resumed throwing as of May 28.

--LHP Tyler Lyons (left shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 13. He’s continuing to throw from flat ground as of May 28.

--RHP Joe Kelly (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 17. He played long-toss April 29, and he still was playing loss-toss as of May 12. He’s throwing from flat ground as of May 27.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP Shelby Miller

LHP Jaime Garcia

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

RHP Carlos Martinez

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Jason Motte

LHP Sam Freeman

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Allen Craig

2B Mark Ellis

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Kolten Wong

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Peter Bourjos

RF Randal Grichuk

OF Jon Jay

OF Oscar Taveras

=