St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- The offense is AWOL for the St. Louis Cardinals.

For the second consecutive game, the Cardinals were shut out, falling 6-0 to the Kansas City Royals on Monday. On Sunday, the San Francisco Giants blanked St. Louis 8-0.

It marked the first time the Cardinals were blanked in consecutive games at home since 1992, and even worse, the first time they lost consecutive home shutouts by a margin of six or more runs since 1937.

St. Louis was shut out for the sixth times in 58 games this season, which has manager Mike Matheny frustrated. The team has a total of 16 hits in the past four games, collecting no more than five hits in any of those contests.

”This isn’t how we’re going to win games,“ Matheny said. ”We’ve got to find something. This isn’t working.

“We’ve had lots of meetings. We’ve had the conversations we need to have. We just have to get better ... It would be nice if we could put our finger on it and fix it. I think it’s a lot of different things. We’re just in one of those spots, and we’re going to have to work our way through it.”

Catcher Yadier Molina went 0-for-3 Monday night, leaving him in a 2-for-21 slump.

“We know that we are good hitters,” Molina said. “Sometimes those things are going to happen.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 30-28

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Royals (RHP James Shields, 6-3, 3.36 ERA) at Cardinals (LHP Jaime Garcia, 1-0, 4.12 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Lance Lynn got good news Monday about his right knee, which he injured Sunday on a play at first base. Tests came back negative, and the Cardinals said Lynn is expected to make his next scheduled start, Friday night in Toronto.

--LHP Kevin Siegrist increased his throwing to 120 feet as he tries to get over forearm discomfort. He is happy with his progress and believes he could come off the disabled list as early as Sunday, the first day he will be eligible to return.

--RHP Shelby Miller began with six scoreless innings against the Royals on Monday night, allowing only two hits, but he saw his effort go for naught when he allowed three runs in the seventh. “I gave the game away,” he said. “It was frustrating to let them have the game like that. It’s on me for sure.”

--LHP Jaime Garcia on Tuesday will make his fourth start of the season since recovering from last year’s shoulder surgery that ended his season in May. Garcia will be making his first start against the Royals since 2011. He is 0-2 at Busch Stadium in three starts in interleague play in his career. He has yet to issue a walk in 19 2/3 innings this season.

--LF Matt Holliday had two of the Cardinals’ three hits Monday night and also drew a walk. The only other Cardinal to reach base was CF Randal Grichuk, with a leadoff single in the ninth. Holliday has reached base safely in all 29 Cardinals home games this season. The franchise record of 33 consecutive home games reaching base to start a season was set by Solly Hemus in 1953.

--3B Matt Carpenter went 0-for-4 to end his 14-game hitting streak. It had been the longest active streak in the major leagues.

--C Yadier Molina will mark the 10th anniversary of his Cardinal debut Tuesday. Molina played his first game in the major leagues on June 3, 2004, going 2-for-4 in a Cardinals win at Pittsburgh. He currently is in the midst of a 2-for-21 slump after he went 0-for-3 Monday.

--1B Allen Craig, who left Sunday’s game after six innings following being hit in the head by a pitch, returned to the starting lineup Monday. He went 0-for-4.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “This is an offense I know that takes a lot of pride in how they go about their at-bats, and it’s amazing, because you see the work they are putting into it, but it comes down to production. We just have to work our way through it and find a way to get better.” -- Manager Mike Matheny, after the Cardinals were shut out Monday for the second day in a row.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Allen Craig (head) left the June 1 game. He was back in the starting lineup June 2.

--RHP Lance Lynn (sore right knee) left his June 1 start. Tests were negative, and he is expected to start June 6.

--1B Matt Adams (left calf tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 29.

--LHP Kevin Siegrist (strained left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He had not resumed throwing as of May 28.

--LHP Tyler Lyons (left shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 13. He was continuing to throw from flat ground as of May 28.

--RHP Joe Kelly (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 17. He played long-toss April 29, and he still was playing loss-toss as of May 12. He was throwing from flat ground as of May 27.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP Shelby Miller

LHP Jaime Garcia

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

RHP Carlos Martinez

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Jason Motte

LHP Sam Freeman

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Allen Craig

2B Mark Ellis

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Kolten Wong

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Peter Bourjos

RF Oscar Taveras

OF Jon Jay

OF Randal Grichuk