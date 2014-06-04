St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- It was a very subdued clubhouse Tuesday night, with good reason.

In blowing two leads and losing 8-7 to Kansas City, St. Louis finished up a nine-game homestand at 2-7 and dropped to 30-29 for the year, staying five games behind Milwaukee in the National League Central.

What’s more, the Cardinals continue to have a problem closing out games. This time, it wasn’t Carlos Martinez giving up an eighth-inning lead, but Pat Neshek, although he didn’t exactly get hit hard in allowing the tying run.

Catcher Salvador Perez got him for a one-out single, but pinch-hitter Billy Butler’s infield single was so slowly hit that second baseman Kolten Wong couldn’t make a legitimate play on the slow-footed Butler.

Then Alcides Escobar flared a two-out single just over Wong’s head to score Perez with the tying run. It was the first run Neshek yielded since April 9, a span of 22 straight scoreless outings.

“I think he did that to me about two years ago,” said Neshek of Escobar. “I’ve had some games where my teammates made some great plays and that changed the game. Tonight, that didn’t happen for me. That’s baseball.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 30-29

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Adam Wainwright, 8-3, 2.32 ERA) at Royals (LHP Jason Vargas, 5-2, 3.39 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jaime Garcia was sailing along with a 4-0 lead in the fifth when he suddenly lost it. He gave up four extra-base hits and six runs before getting the inning’s third out and settled for a no-decision. Garcia still hasn’t allowed a walk in 24 2/3 innings, covering four starts, but has been touched for five homers since returning from the DL last month.

--RHP Adam Wainwright will be motivated to pitch well after a rare clunker Friday night against San Francisco, which torched him for eight hits and seven runs over 4 1/3 innings in a 9-4 loss. Wainwright is 4-1 with a 3.21 ERA in nine career games against Kansas City, including a 6-3 win last year at Kauffman Stadium. He’s 9-5 (2.82 ERA) in 18 interleague starts.

--RHP Lance Lynn (knee) threw his normal bullpen session Tuesday with no apparent setbacks. It appears he’ll make his next scheduled start Friday night in Toronto. Lynn was injured in the first inning of Sunday’s 8-0 loss to San Francisco as he covered first base in an attempt to complete a 3-6-1 double play.

--2B Kolten Wong (shoulder) might miss Wednesday night’s game in Kansas City after jamming it diving for Billy Butler’s pinch-hit infield single in the eighth. Wong was removed after the inning as part of a double-switch. Earlier, Wong blasted his first major league homer, a grand slam in the second. That made him the first Cardinal to belt a slam for his first MLB homer since pitcher Jake Westbrook did it against Milwaukee on Aug. 31, 2011.

--SS Jhonny Peralta cracked a pair of doubles and knocked in a run against James Shields, making him 13-for-32 in his career against the Royals’ ace. It was his first two-double game of the season and the 25th of his career.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I’ve had some games where my teammates made some great plays and that changed the game. Tonight, that didn’t happen for me. That’s baseball.” -- RHP Pat Neshek, who gave up the tying run in Tuesday’s loss to the Royals, the first run Neshek yielded since April 9, a span of 22 straight scoreless outings.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Kolten Wong (shoulder) might sit out June 4 after getting hurt in the eighth inning June 3.

--RHP Lance Lynn (sore right knee) left his June 1 start. Tests were negative. He threw his normal bullpen session June 3 with no apparent setbacks. It appears he’ll make his next scheduled start June 6.

--1B Matt Adams (left calf tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 29.

--LHP Kevin Siegrist (strained left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He had not resumed throwing as of May 28.

--LHP Tyler Lyons (left shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 13. He was continuing to throw from flat ground as of May 28.

--RHP Joe Kelly (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 17. He played long-toss April 29, and he still was playing loss-toss as of May 12. He was throwing from flat ground as of May 27.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP Shelby Miller

LHP Jaime Garcia

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

RHP Carlos Martinez

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Jason Motte

LHP Sam Freeman

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Allen Craig

2B Mark Ellis

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Kolten Wong

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Peter Bourjos

RF Oscar Taveras

OF Jon Jay

OF Randal Grichuk

===