St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Right-hander Adam Wainwright was more like the Adam Wainwright that the St. Louis Cardinals know and expect Wednesday night.

After giving up seven runs on eight hits and a walk in 4 1/3 innings in a loss May 30 against the San Francisco Giants, Wainwright held the Kansas City Royals hitless until the sixth inning and scoreless into the ninth.

However, Wainwright had to settle for a no-decision in the Cardinals’ 5-2, 11-inning victory over their cross-state rivals.

Wainwright struck out Eric Hosmer for the fourth time to lead off the ninth, but this time the Kansas City first baseman reached first base as he swung at a wild pitch. That play jumpstarted a two-run Kansas City rally. Closer Trevor Rosenthal allowed the Royals to tie the score, preventing Wainwright from picking up his ninth victory.

Kansas City manager Ned Yost said, ”Wainwright was phenomenal. “What makes him so good is he spots his fastball well, but he’s got out pitches with his cutter and curveball. He doesn’t make mistakes with it.”

Wainwright has allowed two or fewer runs in 10 of his 13 starts this year en route to a 2.31 ERA that ranks fourth in the National League. He struck out eight and walked two while allowing just four hits in eight-plus innings Wednesday.

”Wainwright pitched a great game,“ Royals right fielder Lorenzo Cain said. ”He’s an unbelievable pitcher. When we tied the game, I thought we had them. We tried to spoil it for him at the end, almost pulled away with it, but fell short.

“Wainwright paints. He’s outside corner, insider corner, two-seam and cutting it away. He’ll flip you a slow curveball. He was mixing all his pitches really well.”

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 31-29

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Michael Wacha, 4-3, 2.45 ERA) at Royals (RHP Yordano Ventura, 2-5, 3.45 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Yadier Molina broke an 0-for-16 skid with an infield single in the first inning, and he hit another single in the third inning. He also was walked intentionally in the seventh. Molina hit just .077 (2-for-27) on the just-concluded homestand.

--3B Matt Carpenter established a career best with a five-hit game. He became the first Cardinal with five hits in a game since Ryan Ludwick on Sept. 4, 2009, against the Pirates. He is 13-for-26 with five RBIs and eight runs in six games at Kauffman Stadium.

--RHP Trevor Rosenthal blew his third save -- his first since May 16 against the Braves -- when he failed to hold a two-run lead in the ninth Wednesday. Rosenthal absorbed the loss Tuesday against the Royals. He went to Lee’s Summit West (Mo.) High, a Kansas City suburb, and was a 2009 21st-round pick of the Cardinals out of Cowley County (Kansas) Junior College.

--2B Kolten Wong, who hit a grand slam Tuesday but also bruised his left shoulder making a diving catch, was not in the starting lineup Wednesday. Wong, however, grounded out as a pinch hitter in the 11th and remained in to play second base for the bottom of the inning.

--RHP Pat Neshek logged his first career save in his 255th appearance. He made his big league debut in 2006 with the Twins and has also pitched for the Padres and Athletics. He lowered his ERA to 1.03 with a flawless 11th inning, striking out Royals C Brett Hayes to end the game.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was just one of those gut-check games. We’re not going to stop competing.” -- 1B Allen Craig, after the Cardinals’ 5-2, 11-inning win over the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Kolten Wong (sore left shoulder) was injured June 3. He appeared as a sub June 4.

--RHP Lance Lynn (sore right knee) left his June 1 start. Tests were negative. He threw his normal bullpen session June 3 with no apparent setbacks. It appears he will make his next scheduled start June 6.

--1B Matt Adams (left calf tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 29.

--LHP Kevin Siegrist (strained left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He had not resumed throwing as of May 28.

--LHP Tyler Lyons (left shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 13. He was continuing to throw from flat ground as of May 28.

--RHP Joe Kelly (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 17. He played long-toss April 29, and he still was playing loss-toss as of May 12. He was throwing from flat ground as of May 27.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP Shelby Miller

LHP Jaime Garcia

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

RHP Carlos Martinez

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Jason Motte

LHP Sam Freeman

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Allen Craig

2B Mark Ellis

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Kolten Wong

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Peter Bourjos

RF Oscar Taveras

OF Jon Jay

OF Randal Grichuk