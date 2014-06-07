St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- The St. Louis Cardinals do not look like the team who took the Boston Red Sox to Game 6 of the World Series last season.

After falling to the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 in Friday’s series opener at Rogers Centre, the Cardinals dropped to 2-8 over their last 10 games. The club has been shut out twice in June, limited to one run Friday, and scored just two runs in a loss Thursday. So, what gives?

“We are just not putting it all together,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said. “It’s been a different style of season and I believe that will pay off in growth at some level. And hopefully that will pay off in the caliber of baseball we are able to put out the rest of the way.”

The Friday loss dropped the Cardinals to 31-31, and they sit five games behind the division-leading Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central. What’s been a major weakness for the Cardinals is their power, as they have hit an NL-low 32 homers and they rank in the bottom tier in the league in runs scored. This, coming a year after the club scored the third-most runs in baseball.

Matheny downplayed his club’s struggles when asked, but the reality is that the team’s offensive contributions must improve.

“We address the areas that need to be addressed and challenge guys in areas that need to be challenged,” Matheny said. “Overall the message is ‘We have to grind.’ It’s going to be a tough year, it always is. Right now, we are getting, that’s one thing I’ll tell you.”

One of the biggest culprits is Matt Holliday, who entered the year with eight consecutive 20-plus homer seasons but has gone deep just three times this year.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 31-31

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Shelby Miller, 6-5, 3.48 ERA) at Blue Jays (LHP Mark Buehrle, 10-1, 2.10 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Kolten Wong (shoulder) received an anti-inflammatory shot on his ailing shoulder and missed Friday’s series-opening 3-1 loss to the Blue Jays. Wong is considered day-to-day and will potentially miss the entire three-game set in Toronto, but the Cardinals are hopeful he will avoid a stint on the disabled list. He was forced to leave Thursday’s game prematurely after injuring himself earlier in the week and a few days off will hopefully alleviate the continued discomfort, manager Mike Matheny said. “He’s measuring out in strength, and the doctors who have looked at him don’t believe there is anything structurally there,” Matheny said. “It’s just sore. When the soreness is keeping him from being able to do what he needs to do, that’s when we need to back off. I don’t think anybody is worried about him further injuring it.” Daniel Descalso replaced Wong in the Cardinals lineup Friday, getting the start at second base and went 1-for-4 with three strikeouts. He did, however, catch a bases-loaded line drive in the sixth inning and start what turned out to be the Cardinals’ first triple play since 2005.

--RHP Shelby Miller will make his first career appearance against the Blue Jays when he gets the ball for Saturday afternoon’s contest at Rogers Centre. The American League has not been kind to Miller, as he is 2-4 with a 6.62 ERA in seven career interleague starts. Miller has struggled recently, too, allowing 15 runs over his last three starts, all of which have been losses. His ERA has ballooned from 2.79 to 4.06 over that stretch and he will find it tough against the Blue Jays, who are winners of six straight, one of the top offensive teams in baseball and lead the majors in home runs.

--1B/OF Allen Craig hit an RBI single in the first inning of Friday’s 3-1 loss to the Blue Jays and has now driven in a run in 11 of his last 16 games. He has recorded a hit in 37 of his last 50 games and finally seems to be turning things around. Craig got off to an incredibly slow start, hitting just .229/.287/.381 over the first month of the season, but his slash line now reads .250/.310/.377. The power is way down and his numbers are still nowhere near where St. Louis needs them to be, but Craig is showing signs of life and is too good a hitter to not have a massive hot streak coming soon. The 29-year-old has hit .300-plus with an OPS north of .800 in three consecutive seasons.

--SS Jhonny Peralta snapped an 0-for-10 skid at the plate in Friday’s 3-1 loss to the Blue Jays with a second-inning single. Peralta is hitting just .225 on the season but has reached base safely in 29 of his last 36 starts and is hitting with enough power to hold some value. The shortstop has hit nine homers this year and has a respectable .413 slugging percentage. St. Louis would still like to see more out of Peralta after the 32-year-old hit a massive .303/.358/.457 with the Tigers last season but the reality is he will continue to man short every day for the club after it signed him to a four-year deal in the offseason.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Every run for us right now is a big play. They made a great throw, we thought he might have got around it but the camera showed different.” -- Cardinals manager Mike Matheny, after LF Matt Holliday was caught at the plate attempting to score from second base in Friday’s loss to the Blue Jays.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Lance Lynn (sore right knee) left his June 1 start. Tests were negative. He threw his normal bullpen session June 3 with no apparent setbacks. He made his scheduled start June 6.

--2B Kolten Wong (sore left shoulder) was injured June 3. He appeared as a sub June 4. He lasted only four innings June 5 before being pulled with soreness in the shoulder. He said he was having trouble following through on his swing. He received an anti-inflammatory shot on his ailing shoulder and sat out June 6. Wong is considered day-to-day, but the Cardinals are hopeful he will be able to avoid a stint on the disabled list.

--1B Matt Adams (left calf tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 29.

--LHP Kevin Siegrist (strained left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He had not resumed throwing as of May 28.

--LHP Tyler Lyons (left shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 13. He was continuing to throw from flat ground as of May 28.

--RHP Joe Kelly (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 17. He played long-toss April 29, and he still was playing loss-toss as of May 12. He was throwing from flat ground as of May 27.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP Shelby Miller

LHP Jaime Garcia

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

RHP Carlos Martinez

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Jason Motte

LHP Sam Freeman

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Allen Craig

2B Mark Ellis

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Kolten Wong

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Peter Bourjos

RF Oscar Taveras

OF Jon Jay

OF Randal Grichuk