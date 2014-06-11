St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Matt Holliday wasn’t a certain part of the St. Louis Cardinals lineup on Tuesday until after manager Mike Matheny saw his left fielder taking batting practice. The slugger looked fluid enough, reported no further back problems after missing a game because of it on Sunday, allowing Matheny to discard the alternate lineup he had prepared.

Holliday was ready to carry the load, at least for one night. His fourth homer of the season off right-hander Jake Odorizzi provided the only run and was just one of three Cardinals hits in a 1-0 win over Tampa Bay at Tropicana Field.

“Hopefully his back is OK from carrying us today,” Matheny quipped.

Holliday finished 1-for-3 with a walk and reported “no restrictions” and no discomfort. Matheny, however, said he was unsure if Holliday would have played if not for the designated-hitter option in an American League ballpark, adding “every once in a while, he would take a swing I would double-take at.”

Holliday, who leads the National League with nine game-winning RBIs, admitted he “didn’t feel great” and was “a little stiff.”

“Good enough,” he said. “I loosened up enough to get some good swings on.”

And for one night, to carry the Cardinals on his back.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 34-31

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Michael Wacha, 4-4, 2.61 ERA) vs. Rays (LHP Erik Bedard, 3-4, 3.61 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Matt Holliday returned to the lineup at DH on Tuesday for the Cardinals after being sidelined by back stiffness on Sunday, hitting a solo homer (4) in the sixth inning off Rays starter Jake Odorizzi in a 1-0 win at Tropicana Field. The 413-foot shot was his National League-leading ninth game-winning RBI.

--RHP Trevor Rosenthal had a four-out save, the third of his career, and the most in the majors this season, breaking a tie with the Yankees’ David Robertson and Marlins’ Steve Cishek. He has 17 saves this season.

--C Yadier Molina returned behind the plate on Tuesday against the Rays after being given a two-game “mental break” as described by manager Mike Matheny, from catching duties.

--RHP Adam Wainwright became the first National League pitcher to reach nine wins in a 1-0 win over the Rays at Tropicana Field on Tuesday. He logged his seventh outing in 14 starts this season in which he went at least seven scoreless innings. Although he was hardly dominating on Tuesday against the Rays at Tropicana Field -- allowing seven hits and two walks, one intentional.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Adam came out and just figured out ways to get outs. He’s trying to figure it out each inning. He was making a little bigger cutter, almost a slider. I don’t know where that came from.” -- Cardinals manager Mike Matheny, of RHP Adam Wainwright, who became the first National League pitcher to reach nine wins in a 1-0 win over the Rays Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Matt Holliday (lower back tightness) was a late scratch June 8. He returned to the lineup at DH on June 10.

--2B Kolten Wong (sore left shoulder) was injured June 3. He appeared as a sub June 4. He lasted only four innings June 5 before being pulled with soreness in the shoulder. He said he was having trouble following through on his swing. He received an anti-inflammatory shot on his ailing shoulder and sat out June 6-8. Wong shoulder injury sustained on Friday) returned to the lineup on June 10.

--1B Matt Adams (left calf tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 29. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis on June 9, and he might be activated June 13.

--LHP Kevin Siegrist (strained left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He began tossing off flat ground without pain and could intensify his throwing program soon, as of an update provided June 8.

--LHP Tyler Lyons (left shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 13. He was continuing to throw from flat ground as of May 28. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield on June 9.

--RHP Joe Kelly (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 17. He played long-toss April 29, and he still was playing loss-toss as of May 12. He was throwing from flat ground as of May 27.

