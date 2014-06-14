St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- On another impotent night for the St. Louis offense, Matt Adams reminded the Cardinals what they’ve been missing and what he might provide for them over the last 96 games of 2014.

Adams’ first swing since returning from the 15-day disabled list propelled Jordan Zimmermann’s changeup into the bleachers in right-center field in the bottom of the second inning, giving the Cardinals the only run of a 1-0 win over Washington on Friday night.

It was just the fourth homer this year for Adams and only the 37th for his team, which isn’t hitting for average at just .249 and doesn’t steal enough bases (27) to manufacture runs with their legs.

But if Adams can get the power bat cranking as he did last year, when he cracked 17 homers in just 296 at-bats, St. Louis might have the ability to generate multiple runs with one swing of the bat.

“He has just ridiculous power,” manager Mike Matheny said of his big first baseman, who’s hitting .330 with 18 RBIs in 53 games. “You look at that, and that was the difference in the game. He hits it real high in the air, and it just carries.”

It will take more than Adams’ bat to get this offense going. But that bat was the difference between a win and maybe another agonizing loss.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 35-32

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Stephen Strasburg, 6-4, 2.99 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Shelby Miller, 7-5, 3.59 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Lance Lynn might have had the best game of his career Friday night, allowing just two ground-ball singles in eight shutout innings and fanning eight without a walk en route to his seventh win. Lynn made a slight mechanical change after noticing that he was tipping off his breaking ball in his last start at Toronto, holding his glove lower. It resulted in more deception and better command, making his fastball even tougher to hit.

--RHP Shelby Miller, who starts Saturday night against Washington, is coming off one of the best games of his career. In blanking Toronto 5-0 on June 7 at Rogers Centre, Miller allowed three hits and one walk, fanning five and throwing 105 pitches. Miller was efficient and dominant for the first time this season, mowing down baseball’s top-home run team.

--1B Matt Adams (left calf strain) came off the 15-day disabled list Friday and started, batting sixth and homering for the game’s only run. Adams was injured while going 3-for-4 on May 27 in a 6-0 win over the New York Yankees. He went 3-for-15 in a four-game rehab stint with Triple-A Memphis this week, driving in two runs. He entered Friday night’s game fifth in the National League in batting average at .325.

--OF Oscar Taveras was sent down to Triple-A Memphis to make room for 1B Matt Adams. Taveras hit .189 in 11 games after being called up May 31; he homered in his second MLB at-bat. Taveras wasn’t overmatched despite the low average, grinding most of his at-bats and willingly taking walks, but general manager John Mozeliak wanted Taveras to play every day and that wasn’t going to happen in St. Louis with Adams active.

--RHP Adam Wainwright (elbow) plans to throw a side session Saturday, as he normally does two days before his scheduled start. Wainwright is hopeful of making his scheduled start Monday night against the New York Mets. He admitted to soreness Tuesday night after working seven scoreless innings in a 1-0 win over Tampa Bay.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Matt Adams (left calf tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 29. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis on June 9, and he was activated June 13.

--RHP Adam Wainwright (right elbow soreness) received a cortisone injection June 11 after an MRI revealed no damage to the ulnar collateral ligament replaced in a 2011 Tommy John surgery. General manager John Mozeliak told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the injury is “something similar to tennis elbow.” Wainwright’s status for his next start likely will be known by June 13. He is scheduled to face the Mets in New York on June 16.

--LHP Kevin Siegrist (strained left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He began tossing off flat ground without pain and could intensify his throwing program soon, as of an update provided June 8.

--LHP Tyler Lyons (left shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 13. He was continuing to throw from flat ground as of May 28. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield on June 9.

--RHP Joe Kelly (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 17. He played long-toss April 29, and he still was playing loss-toss as of May 12. He was throwing from flat ground as of May 27.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP Shelby Miller

LHP Jaime Garcia

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

RHP Carlos Martinez

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Jason Motte

LHP Sam Freeman

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Mark Ellis

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Kolten Wong

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Peter Bourjos

RF Allen Craig

OF Jon Jay

OF Randal Grichuk