St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

ST. LOUIS - Cardinals pitcher Jaime Garcia passed another test Sunday.

No, the 5-2 win over Washington was not his first since returning last month from a rotator cuff tear that ended his 2013 season in May. And it was not a record-breaking outing by any means, although seven innings of five-hit ball with just one run, two walks and six strikeouts is good work for anyone.

What made this start important for Garcia was that he threw at least 100 pitches for the second straight outing. One has to travel back to 2010, when the left-hander did it in three consecutive games, to find the last time his pitch count reached triple digits.

“I appreciate the manager trusting me to throw 100 pitches,” Garcia said of Mike Matheny. “It’s what we train to do as starting pitchers -- go deep into the game. I might not have had my best stuff, but the defense was great behind me.”

In his six starts, Garcia is 3-0 with a 3.72 earned run average, giving the St. Louis rotation another reliable starter. He’s completed the seventh inning in four of those starts and had just one bad inning -- a six-run fifth June 3 against Kansas City that cost him a fourth win.

If he continues to get deep into games, Garcia might dissuade the team from looking for another starting pitchers at the July 31 trading deadline.

RECORD: 37-32

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Mets (RHP Jacob deGrom, 0-3, 3.44 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Carlos Martinez, 0-3, 4.67 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Carlos Martinez will make his first start of the season Monday night when St. Louis opens a three-game series with the New York Mets. Martinez has worked 34 2/3 innings, tied for fifth in the National League, over 30 relief appearances. The plan is for Martinez to throw 50 or 60 pitches. His longest outing is 2 2/3 innings on June 1 against San Francisco.

--LHP Nick Greenwood has been called up from Triple-A Memphis because of Martinez’s fill-in start. Greenwood went 3-3 with a 2.61 earned run average in 22 games, three starts, for the Redbirds. The 26-year old Greenwood was originally drafted by San Diego and acquired by St. Louis on July 31, 2010, in a three-way trade with the Padres and Cleveland. He gives the Cardinals a third left-hander in the bullpen.

--OF Randal Grichuk was optioned to Memphis to make room for Greenwood. Grichuk left town with a .136 batting average, a homer, three RBIs and 15 strikeouts in 44 at-bats. This move means the team will go with 13 pitchers and 12 position players for at least a few days. With regular playing time not expected for Grichuk, the organization prefers him to take four at-bats a day in Memphis.

--RHP Adam Wainwright (elbow) will be scratched from his scheduled start Monday to give him some reset and recovery time. The plan is for Wainwright to take his next turn Saturday against Philadelphia. He’s battled soreness in his elbow since late May, when he worked 17 scoreless innings in dominant wins over Arizona and Cincinnati. Wainwright is 9-3, 2.15 in 14 starts and 100 1/3 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Matt’s in a good place right now. He’s making good passes at the ball. We’ll take them any day of the week. It’s fun watching the ball go off his bat.” -- Manager Mike Matheny, after Matt Adams hit his third home run in three games in the Cardinal’s 5-2 victory over Washington on Sunday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Adam Wainwright (elbow) will be scratched from scheduled start June 16 to give him some rest and recovery time. The plan is for Wainwright to take his next turn June 21 against Philadelphia. He’s battled soreness in his elbow since late May, when he worked 17 scoreless innings in dominant wins over Arizona and Cincinnati. Wainwright is 9-3, 2.15 in 14 starts and 100 1/3 innings. He received a cortisone injection June 11 after an MRI revealed no damage to the ulnar collateral ligament replaced in a 2011 Tommy John surgery.

--1B Matt Adams (left calf tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 29. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis on June 9, and he was activated June 13.

--LHP Kevin Siegrist (strained left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He began tossing off flat ground without pain and could intensify his throwing program soon, as of an update provided June 8. He threw a bullpen session June 12 and was scheduled to throw another bullpen session June 15.

--LHP Tyler Lyons (left shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 13. He was continuing to throw from flat ground as of May 28. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield on June 9. He began a Triple-A rehab assignment June 14.

--RHP Joe Kelly (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 17. He played long-toss April 29, and he still was playing loss-toss as of May 12. He was throwing from flat ground as of May 27.

