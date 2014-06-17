St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- Growing up in Connecticut, Nick Greenwood was a New York Yankees fan, and his favorite player was outfielder Curtis Granderson.

One can imagine Greenwood’s feelings when he arrived at the Busch Stadium mound for his major league debut Monday night and the first batter he faced was Granderson, now the New York Mets’ center fielder.

“It was a surreal moment,” Greenwood said, “but I wasn’t really nervous. I was focused more on making a pitch. When I was warming up, I knew I was facing left-handers. That’s why I‘m here -- to get left-handers out.”

Greenwood walked the patient Granderson, but then retired the next nine batters, including Granderson on a fly ball to start the eighth. By the time Greenwood was pulled after allowing back-to-back singles, St. Louis owned a 6-1 lead and Greenwood was about to earn a win in his first big-league game.

The best part of it from his perspective? It came in front of his fiancee, close friends and his mother.

“She hadn’t seen me throw in a couple of years,” Greenwood said of his mother. “It was a pretty unbelievable night from start to finish.”

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 38-32

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Mets (LHP Jon Niese, 3-3, 2.54 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Michael Wacha, 4-5, 2.88 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Carlos Martinez struggled with his control over the last two innings of his spot start Monday, but he still gave St. Louis four effective innings. Martinez allowed just two hits and an unearned run, issuing four walks and fanning three. Martinez was still touching 99 mph with his fastball to his last batter, but he must improve on a ratio of 31 strikes in 59 pitches.

--RHP Michael Wacha will look for the command that deserted him in his last start when he takes the ball Tuesday night against New York. Wacha walked four and fanned none in five innings Wednesday in a 6-3 loss in Tampa Bay, the first time in his short major league career he didn’t whiff anyone. Wacha struck out 10 in only four innings on April 23 at the Mets, but he lost 3-2 because he walked five, including two with the bases loaded in the fourth.

--RHP Luke Weaver signed with St. Louis on Monday and received a slot-mandated $1.8 million bonus. The 27th overall pick in this month’s draft, Weaver was the team’s top selection after going 8-4 this spring at Florida State. Weaver will start his pro career in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League.

--RHP Joe Kelly (torn left hamstring) made enough progress during his roughly two-month rehab that he could return to the Cardinals in two to three weeks, GM John Mozeliak said. Kelly, who broke camp as the team’s No. 5 starter, was injured April 16 in Milwaukee as he tried to beat out an infield hit in the fifth inning. It is not yet known what Kelly’s role would be when he returns to the big club.

--LHP Nick Greenwood got the win in his major league debut, working 3 1/3 effective relief innings in place of RHP Carlos Martinez and saving the frontline pitchers in St. Louis’ bullpen for the series’ remainder. Greenwood had some trouble putting hitters away, averaging five pitches per batter, but he retired nine in a row after a leadoff walk to Mets OF Curtis Granderson. He was charged with one run. He walked one and struck out three.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was a long road to get here. You can’t really prepare for that, especially here in St. Louis. I was thinking about all the struggles to get here.” -- LHP Nick Greenwood, on his major league debut, which resulted in a 6-2 win over the New York Mets on Monday.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Adam Wainwright (sore right elbow) was scratched from scheduled June 16 start to give him some rest and recovery time. The plan is for Wainwright to take his next turn June 21 against Philadelphia. He received a cortisone injection June 11 after an MRI revealed no damage to the ulnar collateral ligament replaced in a 2011 Tommy John surgery.

--LHP Kevin Siegrist (strained left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He began tossing off flat ground without pain and could intensify his throwing program soon, as of an update provided June 8. He threw bullpen sessions June 12 and June 15. He might begin a rehab assignment during the week of June 16-22.

--LHP Tyler Lyons (left shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 13. He was continuing to throw from flat ground as of May 28. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield on June 9, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Memphis on June 14.

--RHP Joe Kelly (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 17. He played long-toss April 29, and he still was playing loss-toss as of May 12. He was throwing from flat ground as of May 27. GM John Mozeliak said June 16 that Kelly might be able to return in late June or early July.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP Shelby Miller

LHP Jaime Garcia

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

RHP Carlos Martinez

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Jason Motte

LHP Sam Freeman

LHP Nick Greenwood

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Mark Ellis

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Kolten Wong

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Peter Bourjos

RF Allen Craig

OF Jon Jay