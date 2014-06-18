St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- Michael Wacha bounced back nicely Tuesday.

The St. Louis Cardinals right-hander didn’t notch a strikeout for the first time in his brief major league career on June 11. He blew a 3-0, fourth-inning lead and absorbed a 6-3 defeat against the Rays in Tampa Bay.

That was unlike the guy who dominated last October, winning his first four postseason starts and giving up just three runs in the process. Wacha pledged before Tuesday night’s start against the New York Mets that he would do a better job executing pitches.

Mission accomplished. In six innings, he allowed just five hits and a run, walking two and fanning seven en route to a 5-2 win. What’s more, he worked through three innings in which he had two men on, not allowing a run in any of those cases.

“I tried to make pitches with guys in scoring position. That was one of the big emphases of tonight’s outing -- slow the game down with guys in scoring position,” Wacha said. “I really tried to make my pitch.”

Three of Wacha’s punchouts came in those tense situations, including a full-count changeup that got a weak wave from second baseman Daniel Murphy to strand men at second and third in the fifth. Wacha also overpowered shortstop Ruben Tejada to leave runners at the corners in the sixth.

“I hadn’t been doing that in my last three starts,” Wacha said.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 39-32

STREAK: Won five

NEXT: Mets (RHP Bartolo Colon, 6-5, 4.15 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Lance Lynn, 7-4, 3.16 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Michael Wacha maneuvered his way through three stressful innings Tuesday night against the Mets and earned his fifth win. Wacha left two men aboard in the second, fifth and sixth and evened his record at .500. He gave up five hits and one run over six innings, walking two and fanning seven. Wacha said slowing down and concentrating on executing his pitch in trouble spots made a difference.

--RHP Lance Lynn, coming off eight shutout innings of two-hit ball Friday night in a 1-0 win over Washington, takes the ball for Wednesday’s series finale against the Mets. Lynn ate a 4-1 loss to New York on April 24 despite whiffing nine and allowing only four hits in 6 1/3 innings. Despite his inconsistency from start to start, Lynn is tied for sixth in the NL with seven wins and is in play to make his second All-Star appearance if he keeps winning.

--RHP Adam Wainwright plans to test his injured pitching elbow by throwing from flat ground before Wednesday’s game. If that goes well, Wainwright could still make his next scheduled start Saturday at home against Philadelphia. He reported soreness following a 1-0 win on June 10 at Tampa Bay and skipped his start Monday night.

--RHP Jack Flaherty signed a deal with St. Louis on Tuesday that included a $2 million signing bonus, higher than first-round selection Luke Weaver received on Monday. The 34th overall pick in the draft, Flaherty signed a scholarship offer from North Carolina last fall. He will join Weaver in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League.

--LF Matt Holliday’s run-scoring double in the fifth inning was the 1,001st RBI of his career, giving him an RBI in four consecutive games to tie his longest stretch of the season. Holliday added another double in the seventh, giving him two in a game for the first time since Sept. 6, 2013, against Pittsburgh.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s on a real good run at the plate. The way he’s taking his at-bats -- we’ve seen this before. You just see him go, and it’s fun to watch him go.” -- Manager Mike Matheny, on RF Jon Jay, who went 2-for-5 with an RBI triple Tuesday in the Cardinals’ 5-2 win over the New York Mets.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Adam Wainwright (sore right elbow) was scratched from scheduled June 16 start to give him some rest and recovery time. He received a cortisone injection June 11 after an MRI revealed no damage to the ulnar collateral ligament replaced in a 2011 Tommy John surgery. If he experiences no difficulties while throwing on flat ground June 18, he plans to start June 21.

--LHP Kevin Siegrist (strained left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He began tossing off flat ground without pain and could intensify his throwing program soon, as of an update provided June 8. He threw bullpen sessions June 12 and June 15. He might begin a rehab assignment during the week of June 16-22.

--LHP Tyler Lyons (left shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 13. He was continuing to throw from flat ground as of May 28. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield on June 9, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Memphis on June 14.

--RHP Joe Kelly (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 17. He played long-toss April 29, and he still was playing loss-toss as of May 12. He was throwing from flat ground as of May 27. GM John Mozeliak said June 16 that Kelly might be able to return in late June or early July.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP Shelby Miller

LHP Jaime Garcia

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

RHP Carlos Martinez

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Jason Motte

LHP Sam Freeman

LHP Nick Greenwood

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Mark Ellis

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Kolten Wong

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Peter Bourjos

RF Allen Craig

OF Jon Jay