St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- In its bid for a second straight series sweep, St. Louis got too much of a whiff of Colon.

Bartolo Colon, 41, shut down the Cardinal bats for eight innings in the open-air cooker of Busch Stadium as he pitched the New York Mets to a 3-2 win that stopped the Cardinals’ season-high five-game winning streak.

Looking on from the St. Louis dugout was manager Mike Matheny, who has seen Colon do this for years and years. Matheny faced Colon in both leagues during a 13-year playing career.

“We’ve had trouble with him a couple of times,” Matheny said of Colon, who beat the Cardinals 4-1 in April. “He was a guy that had overpowering speed for a long time and now he’s learned to mix speeds, add some movement and ... expand the plate.”

After Matt Carpenter lined a leadoff homer in the first, St. Louis managed just three more hits off Colon before he left after 86 pitches, 64 for strikes. The Cardinals nearly victimized the New York bullpen in the ninth, but they fell short in the end.

Another opportunity to pounce on the weak NL East presents itself Thursday as Philadelphia comes to town to open a four-game series.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 39-33

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Phillies (RHP David Buchanan, 2-3, 5.97 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Shelby Miller, 7-5, 3.42 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Lance Lynn pitched five good innings and one bad one, which was enough to get him beat Wednesday. He gave up a stunning double to Bartolo Colon, one of the worst-hitting pitchers around, and it led to a two-run rally that ultimately led to a 3-2 loss. Lynn gave up five hits and two runs over six innings. He walked four -- Curtis Granderson three times -- and struck out five.

--RHP Shelby Miller is coming off two good starts in a row as he opens a four-game series Thursday night against Philadelphia. After blanking Toronto on June 7, Miller allowed four hits and a run over 6 2/3 innings Saturday night against Washington, although he was no-decisioned in a game St. Louis won 4-1. Miller faced the Phillies once last year, tossing six shutout innings and earning a 4-1 victory.

--RHP Adam Wainwright (elbow) had a successful bullpen session Wednesday and should be able to start Saturday against Cole Hamels and Philadelphia. Wainwright skipped his Monday night turn for rest after reporting soreness on the outside of his pitching elbow the day after pitching seven scoreless innings June 10 in Tampa Bay.

--LHP Kevin Siegrist (forearm) will have to put his rehab on hold after canceling a bullpen session Wednesday when he couldn’t get his shoulder loose due to a nerve issue. Siegrist is still hoping to throw a bullpen Friday, but manager Mike Matheny said the team would “go slow” for the time being. Siegrist was disabled May 24 after going 1-1 with a 3.60 ERA in 23 appearances.

--3B Matt Carpenter got a day off Tuesday and responded with a leadoff homer in the first Wednesday. It was his first leadoff homer of the year and the third of his career, with the last one coming Aug. 26, 2013, against Atlanta’s Julio Teheran. He also smacked a leadoff double in the ninth and scored the Cardinals’ other run.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve had trouble with him a couple of times. He was a guy that had overpowering speed for a long time and now he’s learned to mix speeds, add some movement and ... expand the plate.” -- Manager Mike Matheny, after 41-year-old Bartolo Colon shut down the Cardinals on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Adam Wainwright (sore right elbow) was scratched from scheduled June 16 start to give him some rest and recovery time. He received a cortisone injection June 11 after an MRI revealed no damage to the ulnar collateral ligament replaced in a 2011 Tommy John surgery. He had a successful bullpen session June 18 and should be able to start June 21 against Philadelphia.

--LHP Kevin Siegrist (strained left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He began tossing off flat ground without pain and could intensify his throwing program soon, as of an update provided June 8. He threw bullpen sessions June 12 and June 15. He had to cancel a bullpen session June 18 because he couldn’t get his shoulder loose due to a nerve issue. Siegrist is still hoping to throw a bullpen June 20, but manager Mike Matheny said the team would “go slow” for the time being.

--LHP Tyler Lyons (left shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 13. He was continuing to throw from flat ground as of May 28. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield on June 9, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Memphis on June 14.

--RHP Joe Kelly (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 17. He played long-toss April 29, and he still was playing loss-toss as of May 12. He was throwing from flat ground as of May 27. GM John Mozeliak said June 16 that Kelly might be able to return in late June or early July.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP Shelby Miller

LHP Jaime Garcia

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

RHP Carlos Martinez

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Jason Motte

LHP Sam Freeman

LHP Nick Greenwood

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Mark Ellis

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Kolten Wong

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Peter Bourjos

RF Allen Craig

OF Jon Jay