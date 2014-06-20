St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- Watching Michael Wacha struggle through a June 11 start in Tampa Bay, where he failed to record a strikeout for the first time in his short MLB career, convinced manager Mike Matheny that it might be time to find some rest for the No. 2 man in his rotation.

So Wacha will skip his scheduled turn Sunday, giving St. Louis a chance to start Carlos Martinez for the second time this week and allowing Wacha an opportunity to catch his breath before returning to the mound during a 10-game west coast road trip.

The Cardinals have used a rest and recuperation policy with their young pitchers the last season and a half. They gave Shelby Miller extra time off last year around the All-Star break to control his number of innings and he rewarded them with a couple of big September wins.

They also gave Wacha time off last summer as he shuttled between St. Louis and Memphis, envisioning him as their late-season hammer. All he did in October was win his first four postseason starts, including two against Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw in winning MVP of the National League Championship Series.

As an added benefit, St. Louis also gets a chance to stretch Martinez out to five innings (maybe more if he’s efficient) and see if he can better use off-speed pitches that he’ll need to contribute to this team in crunch time.

But make no mistake about it. The Cardinals are clearly looking to steal a bit of rest for Wacha in hopes that he’ll dominate later.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 39-34

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Phillies (RHP A.J. Burnett, 4-6, 4.17) at Cardinals (LHP Jaime Garcia, 3-0, 3.72)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Shelby Miller had a couple of two-run hiccups which cost him his sixth loss of the year Thursday night. Miller pitched decently overall, allowing seven hits and four runs over 6 2/3 innings, but made mistakes up in the strike zone and a hot Philadelphia offense capitalized. Miller threw 65 of his 93 pitches for strikes, continuing a recent trend of efficiency.

--LHP Jaime Garcia is shooting for a win in his third straight start Friday night. Garcia knocked off Washington 5-2 on Sunday, giving up just one run in seven innings while escaping bases-loaded jams in the second and fifth innings. He’s 2-3 with a 2.77 ERA in eight previous outings against Philadelphia, losing his only start against it last year.

--RHP Joe Kelly (hamstring) threw a bullpen session Thursday before the game and came through it successfully. He has another bullpen session scheduled for this weekend and if that goes well, Kelly could start a minor league rehab assignment next week. Kelly was injured April 16 in Milwaukee while trying to beat out an infield hit in the fifth inning.

--LHP Tyler Lyons (shoulder) was activated off the disabled list following Wednesday’s game and optioned to Triple-A Memphis, where he will join the starting rotation. Lyons was disabled May 13 after a 17-5 loss to the Chicago Cubs. In six appearances this year, four of which were starts, Lyons went 0-3 with a 6.12 ERA.

--RHP Michael Wacha’s turn in the rotation will be skipped Sunday as St. Louis tries to get him a little extra rest at the season’s middle. Wacha won Tuesday night, allowing just one run in six innings of a 5-2 win over the New York Mets, and is 5-5 with a 2.79 ERA. RHP Carlos Martinez will get the start, his second of the week.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Up and down. I thought I did a good job staying ahead of the hitters for the most part and got deep into the game, but I didn’t make the best pitches at some points. I left some balls over the middle of the plate.” -- Cardinals RHP Shelby Miller said of his effort in a 4-1 loss to Philadelphia on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Adam Wainwright (sore right elbow) was scratched from scheduled June 16 start to give him some rest and recovery time. He received a cortisone injection June 11 after an MRI revealed no damage to the ulnar collateral ligament replaced in a 2011 Tommy John surgery. He had a successful bullpen session June 18 and should be able to start June 21 against Philadelphia.

--LHP Kevin Siegrist (strained left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He began tossing off flat ground without pain and could intensify his throwing program soon, as of an update provided June 8. He threw bullpen sessions June 12 and June 15. He had to cancel a bullpen session June 18 because he couldn’t get his shoulder loose due to a nerve issue. Siegrist is still hoping to throw a bullpen June 20, but manager Mike Matheny said the team would “go slow” for the time being.

--RHP Joe Kelly (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 17. He played long-toss April 29, and he still was playing loss-toss as of May 12. He was throwing from flat ground as of May 27. He threw a bullpen session June 19 before the game and came through it successfully.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP Shelby Miller

LHP Jaime Garcia

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

RHP Carlos Martinez

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Jason Motte

LHP Sam Freeman

LHP Nick Greenwood

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Mark Ellis

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Kolten Wong

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Peter Bourjos

RF Allen Craig

OF Jon Jay