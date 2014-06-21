St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- Just when it seemed safe to say that St. Louis appeared to have finally hit its stride earlier in the week, its offense has gone back into slumber mode.

Friday night’s 5-1 loss to Philadelphia was the Cardinals’ third in a row, dropping them 5 1/2 games behind Milwaukee in the National League Central. A homestand that started with all kinds of promise at 5-0 is now at 5-3.

For that, one can blame the offense, which hasn’t taken good at-bats in this stretch. Bartolo Colon, David Buchanan and A.J. Burnett have taken turns attacking the hitters, getting numerous early outs with grounders and rarely working into stressful spots.

Burnett got nine outs Friday evening with first or second pitches, even abandoning his power approach for more changeups and two-seam fastballs. He got 17 outs via grounders and induced two double plays.

St. Louis has hit into seven double plays in the last three games and has 67 this season, almost one per game. This is a deadly number for a team that doesn’t hit homers (42) or steal bases (28).

So once again, the Cardinals are again wondering if and when their offense will turn things around. With the season almost at its halfway point, they’d better find answers sooner instead of later.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 39-35

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Phillies (LHP Cole Hamels, 2-3, 2.78 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Adam Wainwright, 9-3, 2.15 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jaime Garcia was rolling for four innings and suddenly hit the wall in the fifth and sixth, giving up one rocket after another. He allowed five hits in that span -- all for extra bases -- and picked up his first loss. Garcia has had that issue since returning to the rotation last month after a rehab stint, but this was the first time it had cost him a defeat.

--RHP Adam Wainwright (elbow) returns to the rotation Saturday for a matchup of aces against LHP Cole Hamels. Wainwright skipped his start Monday against the New York Mets after winning a 1-0 game in Tampa Bay June 10 despite soreness on the outside of his pitching elbow. In his career against Philadelphia, Wainwright is 4-1 with a 2.41 earned-run average in 11 appearances, nine of them starts.

--LHP Kevin Siegrist (forearm strain) threw off flat ground Friday from distances as far as 120 feet and was encouraged, though still not totally pain-free. Siegrist had to cancel a bullpen session Wednesday when a nerve in his shoulder tightened up. He isn’t sure yet when he’ll be able to throw off a mound.

--RHP Trevor Megill has told St. Louis that he will return to Loyola Marymount for his senior season. Megill, who missed the 2014 college season after undergoing Tommy John surgery, felt the organization wasn’t offering him enough money to sign. Megill has been pitching in the Cape Cod League in order to test his arm out against other top college players.

--C Yadier Molina registered his first two-hit game since a June 11 loss in Tampa Bay and his first double since May 28 against the New York Yankees. Molina is batting .471 in his last nine games against the Phillies. It wouldn’t be surprising if Molina was rested either Saturday or Sunday as he’s played in every game this week.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I wasn’t able to execute pitches. Things changed a bit.” -- LHP Jaime Garcia, of the fifth and sixth innings Friday.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Adam Wainwright (sore right elbow) was scratched from scheduled June 16 start to give him some rest and recovery time. He received a cortisone injection June 11 after an MRI revealed no damage to the ulnar collateral ligament replaced in a 2011 Tommy John surgery. He had a successful bullpen session June 18, and is expected to start June 21 against Philadelphia.

--LHP Kevin Siegrist (strained left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He began tossing off flat ground without pain and could intensify his throwing program soon, as of an update provided June 8. He threw bullpen sessions June 12 and June 15. He had to cancel a bullpen session June 18 because he couldn’t get his shoulder loose due to a nerve issue. Siegrist threw off flat ground June 20 from distances as far as 120 feet and was encouraged, though still not totally pain-free. He isn’t sure when he’ll be able to throw off a mound.

--RHP Joe Kelly (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 17. He played long-toss April 29, and he still was playing loss-toss as of May 12. He was throwing from flat ground as of May 27. He threw a bullpen session June 19 before the game and came through it successfully.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Michael Wacha

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP Shelby Miller

LHP Jaime Garcia

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

RHP Carlos Martinez

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Jason Motte

LHP Sam Freeman

LHP Nick Greenwood

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Mark Ellis

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Kolten Wong

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Peter Bourjos

RF Allen Craig

OF Jon Jay