St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- The team that seemed to have all the starting pitching anyone could want now doesn’t know who will take its start in Colorado Wednesday.

In the wake of general manager John Mozeliak’s post-game announcement Sunday that Jaime Garcia (shoulder) and Michael Wacha (stress reaction in scapula) are headed for the disabled list, St. Louis is now in search mode.

Mozeliak said that Joe Kelly, who will start a rehab assignment Friday night in Memphis, will need at least two minor league starts before returning to the big club. Recently farmed out left-hander Tyler Lyons is a candidate, although an 0-3 record and a 6.12 earned-run average earlier this year can’t inspire a whole lot of confidence there.

Triple-A lefty Tim Cooney might also be a possibility, but does the team really want his first big league start to be in Coors Field? Other internal options are relievers Seth Maness and Nick Greenwood, although Greenwood’s reliance on a breaking ball might not make him ideal in conditions where the ball simply doesn’t break as much.

Another thing for certain is that Carlos Martinez, who’s ached to be a starter all along, is staying in the rotation. He was effective in Sunday’s 5-3 win over the Phillies after a rough second inning and will be stretched out to around 90 pitches Friday night at the Los Angeles Dodgers.

But who will join him in the rotation, at least for Wednesday? That’s a question for manager Mike Matheny and Mozeliak to figure out.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 41-35

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Lance Lynn, 7-5, 3.15 ERA) at Rockies (RHP Jhoulys Chacin, 1-5, 4.53 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Carlos Martinez shrugged off a bad second inning and retired 12 of his last 13 hitters, getting rewarded with the win when St. Louis rallied for four fourth-inning runs. Martinez was on a 70-pitch limit and used 74, but needed just 30 to complete the last three innings and qualify for the win. He allowed just three hits and three runs, walking one and fanning five.

--RHP Lance Lynn takes the mound Monday night when St. Louis opens a 10-game western road swing in Colorado. Lynn is coming off a 3-2 loss Wednesday against the New York Mets that saw him give up two sixth-inning runs to cough up a 1-0 lead. He’s had success against the Rockies, going 1-0 with a 1.96 earned-run average in three career starts and 0-0, 2.92 in two outings at Coors Field.

--2B Kolten Wong (left shoulder contusion) will undergo an MRI Monday to determine just how serious the injury is. Wong was placed on the 15-day disabled list after Saturday’s 4-1 win. His batting average has fallen to .228 as he’s been unable to finish his swings and demonstrate the extra-base power the team was hoping for from him.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (shoulder) was placed on the disabled list after apparently pitching with pain in Friday night’s 5-1 loss to Philadelphia. Garcia missed most of last year with a torn rotator cuff and this injury is said to be related, so there’s no idea when he might be able to return. Garcia went 3-1 with a 4.12 ERA in seven starts.

--RHP Michael Wacha (stress reaction in scapula) joined LHP Jaime Garcia on the DL after MRIs showed the injury. Wacha had his start skipped Sunday for what the team claimed was a rest situation, but had been pitching with pain in that area since early May. Prior to going on the DL, Wacha went 5-5 with a 2.79 ERA in 15 starts, winning in his last start Tuesday night against the New York Mets.

--RF Shane Robinson was recalled Sunday from Triple-A after 2B Kolten Wong was placed on the disabled list. He hit .274 with 11 runs in 16 games during his most recent minor league stint.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s hard when you’re losing 3-0 early in the game, but we just tried to stay positive. The whole year, we haven’t scored a lot of runs. But we bounced back today and we’re happy with that.” -- SS Jhonny Peralta, after Sunday’s come-from-behind 5-3 win over Philadelphia.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Jaime Garcia (shoulder) was placed on the disabled list disabled list June 22, retroactive to June 21 after apparently pitching with pain June 20. Garcia missed most of last year with a torn rotator cuff and this injury is said to be related, so there’s no idea when he might be able to return.

--RHP Michael Wacha (stress reaction in scapula) was placed on the disabled list June 22, retroactive to June 18. He had his start skipped June 22 for what the team claimed was a rest situation, but had been pitching with pain in that area since early May.

--2B Kolten Wong (left shoulder contusion) will undergo an MRI June 23 to determine just how serious the injury is. Wong was placed on the 15-day disabled list June 21.

--RHP Adam Wainwright (sore right elbow) was scratched from scheduled June 16 start to give him some rest and recovery time. He received a cortisone injection June 11 after an MRI revealed no damage to the ulnar collateral ligament replaced in a 2011 Tommy John surgery. He had a successful bullpen session June 18, and is expected to start June 21 against Philadelphia.

--LHP Kevin Siegrist (strained left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He began tossing off flat ground without pain and could intensify his throwing program soon, as of an update provided June 8. He threw bullpen sessions June 12 and June 15. He had to cancel a bullpen session June 18 because he couldn’t get his shoulder loose due to a nerve issue. Siegrist threw off flat ground June 20 from distances as far as 120 feet and was encouraged, though still not totally pain-free. He isn’t sure when he’ll be able to throw off a mound.

--RHP Joe Kelly (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 17. He played long-toss April 29, and he still was playing loss-toss as of May 12. He was throwing from flat ground as of May 27. He threw a bullpen session June 19 before the game and came through it successfully.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP Shelby Miller

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

RHP Carlos Martinez

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Jason Motte

LHP Sam Freeman

LHP Nick Greenwood

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Mark Ellis

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Daniel Descalso

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Peter Bourjos

RF Allen Craig

OF Jon Jay

OF Shane Robinson