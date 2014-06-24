St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Left-hander Marco Gonzales was scheduled to start Tuesday in the Texas League All-Star Game. Instead, he will make his major league debut and start for the St. Louis Cardinals a day later in what also will be a homecoming.

The 22-year-old will take the turn of left-hander Jaime Garcia, who was placed on the 15-day disabled list Monday with left shoulder inflammation.

Gonzales, the 19th overall pick by the Cardinals in the 2013 draft, grew up in Fort Collins, Co., about one hour from Denver. The Rockies drafted him out of high school, but Gonzales didn’t sign, instead going to Gonzaga. His father, Frank, is a pitching coach at the Rockies’ short-season Class A Tri-City affiliate in Pasco, Wash.

Gonzales began this season at high Class A Palm Beach, where he went 2-2 with a 1.43 ERA in six starts. He then was promoted to Double-A Springfield, where he went 3-2 with a 2.33 ERA in seven starts. Overall in 76 1/3 innings this season, Gonzales has allowed 18 walks with 78 strikeouts.

”He’s been throwing the ball really well,“ Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said. ”I just think there’s a lot of things pointing in a good direction with how he’s been going. ... He deserves an opportunity.

“He’s pounding the strike zone. He’s getting quick outs. He’s able to work both sides of the plate with above-average off-speed stuff.”

Having grown up in Colorado, Gonzales learned to pitch at altitude, so that give him an advantage when making his big league debut at Coors Field.

“You start thinking, ‘OK, if there’s a kid from Florida who hears about Coors Field, (he) might be a little more hesitant coming in not knowing what to expect,'” Matheny said. “I don’t think there’s that as much for a kid (where) this is what they grew up in.”

Gonzales was in big league camp for the first time this spring and developed shoulder weakness, causing him to be shut down. However, he recovered in time to fully participate in minor league camp, where he reported after impressing Matheny, a former catcher.

”I jumped in there a couple times when he was throwing his ‘pen and stood near the batter’s box,“ Matheny said. ”It looked like a Cliff Lee style delivery, real fluid, and the next thing you know, the ball was kind of on you. There’s a lot of deception, (he) puts some movement on it. His game’s location, and there’s not a lot of guys who can do that.

“He’s the kind of pitcher I used to love to catch. (Gonzales) is a guy who can handle real, small, incremental adjustments on the plate. (He has) a real nice changeup and can get a lot of ground balls and a lot of early outs.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 42-35

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Shelby Miller, 7-6, 3.56 ERA) at Rockies (LHP Jorge De La Rosa, 6-6, 4.75 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Marco Gonzales will make his major league debut when he starts Wednesday at Colorado in place of injured LHP Jaime Garcia. Gonzales, 22, was born and raised in Fort Collins, Colo., which is about one hour from Denver. The Rockies drafted him out of high school, but Gonzales didn’t sign, instead going to Gonzaga. St. Louis took him 19th overall in the 2013 draft. He began this season at high Class A Palm Beach, where he went 2-2 with a 1.43 ERA in six starts. In seven starts at Double-A Springfield, Gonzales is 3-2 with a 2.33 ERA. Overall in 76 1/3 innings, Gonzales has 18 walks and 78 strikeouts. He was scheduled to be one of the starters Tuesday in the Texas League All-Star Game.

--RHP Lance Lynn held the Rockies scoreless for eight innings, allowing three hits and no walks while striking out seven. Only one batter reached second base against him. He allowed three or fewer baserunners for the fourth time in his career, the last being June 13 against Washington, when he allowed two baserunners. It was the third time this season he didn’t issue a walk.

--1B Matt Adams hit two homers Monday, his third career multi-homer game and his first since Sept. 4, 2013, at Cincinnati. The homers were the first of his career batting third, where he made his second start. They were his first career homers against Colorado. Adams’ career-high six RBIs made him the first St. Louis player to drive in six runs in a game since David Freese on June 7, 2012, at Houston. Entering the game, Adams had just seven RBIs and no homers in 28 road games this season.

--3B Matt Carpenter walked on each of his first two plate appearances Monday. He has 42 walks from the leadoff spot, easily the most in the majors as a leadoff hitter. Texas’ Shin Soo-Choo is second with 34. Carpenter’s 65 walks while batting first were second in the majors last year behind Choo’s 107. In addition to his two walks, Carepenter was hit with a pitch in the seventh. He went 0-for-2 with two runs in his first career game reaching base at least three times without recording a hit.

--INF Pete Kozma was recalled from Triple-A Memphis, giving the Cardinals a second infielder on their bench in addition to Daniel Descalso. Kozma, who was on St. Louis’ Opening Day roster, went 1-for-3 in four games for the Cardinals before he was sent down. He batted .234 with four homers and 24 RBIs in 59 games for Memphis, and he had nine RBIs in his past six games.

--RHP Eric Fornataro was recalled from Triple-A Memphis. He made seven appearances for the Cardinals from April 21-May 12 and had no record and a 4.70 ERA in those games. In 19 games at Memphis, Fornataro was 1-2 with a 3.47 ERA and four saves in five chances.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Lance was terrific. That kind of sink -- we saw some awkward swings on his fastball. ... He had the four-seamer and the two-seamer working, and the slider-cutter had more depth than it’s had, and an occasional curveball. But he really did it with controlling the bottom of the zone with his two fastballs.” -- Manager Mike Matheny, on RHP Lance Lynn, who threw eight shutout innings Monday as the Cardinals beat the Colorado Rockies 8-0.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Jaime Garcia (sore left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list disabled list retroactive to June 21. Garcia missed most of last year with a torn rotator cuff, and this injury is said to be related. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Michael Wacha (stress reaction in scapula) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 18.

--2B Kolten Wong (left shoulder contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list June 21. He will undergo an MRI exam June 23.

--RHP Adam Wainwright (sore right elbow) was scratched from scheduled June 16 start to give him some rest and recovery time. He received a cortisone injection June 11 after an MRI revealed no damage to the ulnar collateral ligament replaced in a 2011 Tommy John surgery. He had a successful bullpen session June 18, and is expected to start June 21 against Philadelphia.

--LHP Kevin Siegrist (strained left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He began tossing off flat ground without pain and could intensify his throwing program soon, as of an update provided June 8. He threw bullpen sessions June 12 and June 15. He had to cancel a bullpen session June 18 because he couldn’t get his shoulder loose due to a nerve issue. Siegrist threw off flat ground June 20 from distances as far as 120 feet and was encouraged, though still not totally pain-free. He wasn’t sure when he would be able to throw off a mound.

--RHP Joe Kelly (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 17. He played long-toss April 29, and he still was playing loss-toss as of May 12. He was throwing from flat ground as of May 27. He threw a bullpen session June 19 before the game and came through it successfully.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Carlos Martinez

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Jason Motte

LHP Sam Freeman

LHP Nick Greenwood

RHP Eric Fornataro

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Mark Ellis

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Pete Kozma

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Peter Bourjos

RF Allen Craig

OF Jon Jay

OF Shane Robinson