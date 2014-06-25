St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Marco Gonzales called his parents with the ecstatic news, and his mother didn’t believe him.

The 22-year-old left-hander had just learned the St. Louis Cardinals were summoning him from Double-A Springfield to make his major league debut Wednesday at Coors Field against the Colorado Rockies.

“She’s like, ‘All right, I’ll talk to you later,'” Gonzales said Tuesday at Coors Field. “I was like, ‘Mom, no, seriously.’ I don’t know how to explain it to someone.”

Gonzales grew up in Fort Collins, Colo., about one hour away from Denver. The Rockies are flying in Gonzales’ father, Frank, who is the pitching coach at their short-season Class A Tri-City affiliate in Pasco, Wash., in the Northwest League.

The Rockies drafted Gonzales in the 29th round in 2010 after he graduated from Rocky Mountain High School in Fort Collins. However, he didn’t sign, instead going to Gonzaga. The Cardinals took him 19th overall in the 2013 draft.

Gonzales began this season at high Class A Palm Beach, where he went 2-2 with a 1.43 ERA in six starts. Gonzales was then promoted to Double-A Springfield, where he was 3-2 with a 2.33 ERA in seven starts. Overall in 76 1/3 innings this season, Gonzales allowed 18 walks and struck out 78.

Growing up in Colorado, Gonzales is used to pitching at altitude, so Coors Field, where he pitched while in high school, won’t be daunting.

“I think most if it is mental,” he said. “I think a lot of (pitchers) shy away from coming to Colorado. But growing up here? I loved it. It helped me develop my pitches and keep the ball down.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 42-36

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cardinals (LHP Marco Gonzales, major league debut) at Rockies (LHP Yohan Flande, major league debut)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Shelby Miller left Tuesday’s game after 2 2/3 innings with mid-back spasms. It was the second consecutive start in which he experienced back issues. “It’s kind of like a stinger, I guess, kind of like in the middle of my back, and it would go up as I extended my arm,” Miller said. “I don’t know; it was weird.” The Cardinals can only hope so, since RHP Michael Wacha and LHP Jaime Garcia were both placed on the 15-day disabled list Monday with shoulder injuries. Neither pitcher is expected to return soon.

--SS Jhonny Peralta hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning that tied the game against Colorado at 3-3. It was his 11th homer of the season, his third career homer against the Rockies and second at Coors Field. The other was on June 17, 2011, off Jason Hammel. Peralta’s 11 homers are the most by a Cardinals shortstop since Edgar Renteria hit 13 home runs in 2003.

--LF Matt Holliday, who went 2-for-5 with a double and a run, hits well against the Rockies, for whom he played from 2004-08. Holliday is hitting .380 (46-for-121) with 10 doubles, nine homers, 19 RBIs and 27 runs in 33 games against Colorado.

--LHP Sam Freeman, who turned 27 on Tuesday, entered the game with an 0.68 ERA in 12 games, having allowed four hits and one run in 13 1/3 innings. He pitched one inning, the seventh, and gave up three hits and two runs, raising his ERA to 1.88. Entering the game, left-handed hitters were 2-for-21 (.095) against Freeman. He faced two left-handed hitters in the seventh and gave up singles to both Corey Dickerson and Justin Morneau, whose single drove in two runs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I’ll come in (Wednesday), take care of it early (with treatment) and be ready for my next one.” -- RHP Shelby Miller, who exited Tuesday’s game in the third inning due to mid-back spasms. The Cardinals went on to lose 10-5 to the Colorado Rockies.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Shelby Miller (mid-back spasms) left his June 24 start due to the ailment. He hopes to be ready to make his next start on schedule.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (sore left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list disabled list retroactive to June 21. Garcia missed most of last year with a torn rotator cuff, and this injury is said to be related. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Michael Wacha (stress reaction in scapula) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 18.

--2B Kolten Wong (left shoulder contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list June 21. He will undergo an MRI exam June 23.

--RHP Adam Wainwright (sore right elbow) was scratched from scheduled June 16 start to give him some rest and recovery time. He received a cortisone injection June 11 after an MRI revealed no damage to the ulnar collateral ligament replaced in a 2011 Tommy John surgery. He had a successful bullpen session June 18, and is expected to start June 21 against Philadelphia.

--LHP Kevin Siegrist (strained left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He began tossing off flat ground without pain and could intensify his throwing program soon, as of an update provided June 8. He threw bullpen sessions June 12 and June 15. He had to cancel a bullpen session June 18 because he couldn’t get his shoulder loose due to a nerve issue. Siegrist threw off flat ground June 20 from distances as far as 120 feet and was encouraged, though still not totally pain-free. He wasn’t sure when he would be able to throw off a mound.

--RHP Joe Kelly (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 17. He played long-toss April 29, and he still was playing loss-toss as of May 12. He was throwing from flat ground as of May 27. He threw a bullpen session June 19 before the game and came through it successfully.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Carlos Martinez

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Jason Motte

LHP Sam Freeman

LHP Nick Greenwood

RHP Eric Fornataro

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Mark Ellis

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Daniel Descalso

INF Pete Kozma

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Peter Bourjos

RF Allen Craig

OF Jon Jay

OF Shane Robinson