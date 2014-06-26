St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Infielder Pete Kozma’s stay with the St. Louis Cardinals turned out to be brief. They recalled him from Triple-A Memphis on Monday and designated him for assignment on Wednesday.

The move cleared a spot on both the 25- and 40-man rosters for left-hander Marco Gonzales, whose contract was selected from Double-A Springfield and who made his major league debut Wednesday.

Cardinals starter Shelby Miller worked just 2 2/3 innings Tuesday night before leaving with spasms in his mid-back region. Mike Matheny had to call on five relievers to pitch the final 5 1/3 innings and keeping the bullpen intact became a priority when it came to making a necessary roster move that cost Kozma his spot.

“It wasn’t our intentions when we brought him in to watch him leave so quick,” Matheny said before the Cardinals beat the Colorado Rockies 9-6 in the rubber game of their series. “But every arm we have, we need right now.”

Kozma was the regular shortstop for the Cardinals on their 2013 team that went to the World Series. But he hit just .217 last season with a .548 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. The Cardinals were looking for more offense from their shortstop and signed free agent Jhonny Peralta in the offseason.

Kozma began the season at Memphis. After being designated for assignment, the Cardinals have 10 days to trade, release or put him through waivers. If he clears waivers, Kozma could be outrighted to the minors and remain in the organization, which is clearly the Cardinals’ hope.

“We believe in him,” Matheny said. “We like Pete personally; we like Pete as a player.”

The Cardinals had recalled Kozma because Daniel Descalso was their only true infielder on the bench. They again find themselves in that situation. Backup catcher Tony Cruz, who came up as a third baseman, can play the corner infield positions.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 43-36

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Adam Wainwright, 10-3, 2.08 ERA) at Dodgers (Josh Beckett, 5-4, 2.28 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Marco Gonzales had his contract selected from Double-A Springfield prior to making his major league debut Wednesday. To clear space on both the 25- and 40-man rosters, the Cardinals designated INF Pete Kozma for assignment. He had been recalled Monday from Triple-A Memphis.

--RHP Joe Kelly (left hamstring strain) was moved from the 15- to the 60-day disabled list. He will make a rehab start this weekend for Triple-A Memphis. Kelly has already missed 64 games since going on the disabled list April 17, so moving him to the 60-day disabled list doesn’t affect when he can return and simply opens a spot on the 40-man roster.

--SS Jhonny Peralta batted cleanup for the first time this season and went 1-for-3 with a double, two RBIs, a walk and a sacrifice fly. Other spots in the lineup where he has hit this season include second (11 times), fifth (6), sixth (24) and seventh (32). Peralta hit a two-run homer Tuesday night and went 2-for-6 in the first two games of this series a double, home run and three RBIs. Manager Mike Matheny said he put Peralta in the cleanup spot because he been swinging well lately and had been making hard contact.

--RHP Shelby Miller left the Tuesday night’s game after 2 2/3 innings with a mid-back spasm but said he expected to make his next start, which is scheduled for Sunday at the Los Angeles Dodgers. Manager Mike Matheny said Wednesday he agreed with that assessment and said the Cardinals training staff is “confident of the fact it was just a spasm and they’re trying to get that to release a little bit and do some strengthening around that area to keep that from happening again.”

--LHP Marco Gonzales made his major league debut. He allowed seven hits and five runs in five innings, with five hits and the runs coming in the fourth. He became the first starting pitcher to make his major league debut for the Cardinals since Michael Wacha on May 30, 2013. Gonzales doubled in his first career plate appearance in the third. He is the 39th Cardinals pitcher to record a hit in his first game. Wacha and Tyler Lyons did it last year. Gonzales is the eighth Cardinals pitcher with an extra-base hit in his major league debut. The last was Dan Haren with a double in 2003.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s a huge win. Coming back from behind, we’ve got a pup on the mound. He was really good, all things considered. First opportunity here and the situation we put him in. It was an incredible test, and hopefully he answered a lot of questions for himself about himself. We had a lot of faith in what he was going to do, and he went out there and did it.” -- Cardinals manager Mike Matheny after a 9-6 win over Colorado on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Shelby Miller (mid-back spasms) left his June 24 start due to the ailment. He hopes to be ready to make his next start on schedule.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (sore left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list disabled list retroactive to June 21. Garcia missed most of last year with a torn rotator cuff, and this injury is said to be related. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Michael Wacha (stress reaction in scapula) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 18.

--2B Kolten Wong (left shoulder contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list June 21. He will undergo an MRI exam June 23.

--RHP Adam Wainwright (sore right elbow) was scratched from scheduled June 16 start to give him some rest and recovery time. He received a cortisone injection June 11 after an MRI revealed no damage to the ulnar collateral ligament replaced in a 2011 Tommy John surgery. He had a successful bullpen session June 18, and is expected to start June 21 against Philadelphia.

--LHP Kevin Siegrist (strained left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He began tossing off flat ground without pain and could intensify his throwing program soon, as of an update provided June 8. He threw bullpen sessions June 12 and June 15. He had to cancel a bullpen session June 18 because he couldn’t get his shoulder loose due to a nerve issue. Siegrist threw off flat ground June 20 from distances as far as 120 feet and was encouraged, though still not totally pain-free. He wasn’t sure when he would be able to throw off a mound.

--RHP Joe Kelly (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 17 and was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 25. He played long-toss April 29, and he still was playing loss-toss as of May 12. He was throwing from flat ground as of May 27. He threw a bullpen session June 19 before the game and came through it successfully.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Carlos Martinez

LHP Marco Gonzales

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Jason Motte

LHP Sam Freeman

LHP Nick Greenwood

RHP Eric Fornataro

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Mark Ellis

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Daniel Descalso

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Peter Bourjos

RF Allen Craig

OF Jon Jay

OF Shane Robinson