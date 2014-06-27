St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- A day after Marco Gonzalez became the latest St. Louis Cardinals’ young gun to be thrown into rotation, manager Mike Matheny said he was pleased with how well the rookie left-hander handled the outing.

Gonzalez, St. Louis’ first-round pick (19th overall) in the 2013 draft, made his debut Wednesday in a 9-6 victory over the Colorado Rockies in Denver. Though Gonzalez didn’t figure in the decision, he allowed five runs on seven hits in five innings.

“I was impressed, all things considered,” Matheny said, referring to the fact that Gonzalez made his first big-league start in Denver in front of family and friends from nearby Ft. Collins and in hitter-friendly Coors Field. “I don’t think we could have constructed a tougher test. We were all very aware of the challenges that came with it. It wasn’t ‘Let’s see how tough of a test we can give this poor kid.’ We need help and he’s the right guy right now.”

Gonzalez will make his next start Tuesday when the Cardinals visit the Giants in San Francisco. Gonzalez had his contract purchased from double-A Springfield on Wednesday two days after the Cardinals placed right-hander Michael Wacha (right shoulder stress reaction), who blossomed last year after being called up, and left-hander Jamie Garcia (left shoulder inflammation).

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Don Mattingly tipped his hat to the Cardinals’ youth movement, but he said veteran All-Star catcher Yadier Molina has been an even bigger factor.

”They continually bring up young pitchers with power arms,“ Mattingly said. ”Obviously, they’re doing something right organizationally that they continually bring (good) players. It starts with pitching with them and I think it goes right to Yady. He’s a guy who seems to handle a game and knows what he wants to do back there. Pitchers have a lot of confidence in him and I think that always comes out in the approach when you face them.

“I think that’s what every organization wants to do. I think that’s what we want to do also. And I think we’re on the way to that.”

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 43-37

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Carlos Martinez, 1-3, 4.33 ERA) at Dodgers (LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu, 9-3, 3.06 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Adam Wainwright (10-4) failed to become the National League’s first 11-game winner despite a stellar outing. Wainwright gave up a run on five hits in an eight-inning complete game. He struck out seven and walked one on 100 pitches (66 strikes). Wainwright, who has three complete-game losses, two of them to the Dodgers, no-hit the Dodgers until the sixth when SS Miguel Rojas opened the inning with a single. “(Wainwright) is a handful,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said. “Seeing it early on, it was like I told (pitching coach) Rick (Honeycutt) ‘We’ll get you one somehow, but that’s got to be enough.’ It ended up being that way.”

--INF Mark Ellis returned to Dodger Stadium to face his former teammates for the first time since he signed with St. Louis. Ellis was 0-for-3 with two strikeouts. Before the game, Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said there aren’t any better players in a clubhouse than Ellis. “Mark Ellis is just a quality person,” Mattingly said. “Can’t have enough character on your ballclub and I thought he brought a lot of that to our club. He’s not going to be an issue. Anything you’ve got going on, he’s always going to be part of the solution always and not being part of the problem. It was joy having him.”

--RHP Lance Lynn will start Saturday’s game against the Dodgers, the Cardinals announced Thursday. Lynn struck out seven on a three-hit shutout of the Mets on June 23 in his last start.

--RHP Shelby Miller, who left Tuesday’s game against the Rockies in the third inning with back spasms, could return for his scheduled start Sunday. However manager Mike Matheny didn’t make a decision Thursday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Not taking away anything for what (Josh) Beckett did because he was very good today also, but I think you see Adam shine in those situations when he’s got to come up with something really good. He’s got something in him.” -- Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said of RHP Adam Wainwright, who lost 1-0 to the Dodgers on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Shelby Miller (mid-back spasms) left his June 24 start due to the ailment. He hopes to be ready to make his next start on schedule.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (sore left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list disabled list retroactive to June 21. Garcia missed most of last year with a torn rotator cuff, and this injury is said to be related. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Michael Wacha (stress reaction in scapula) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 18.

--2B Kolten Wong (left shoulder contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list June 21.

--LHP Kevin Siegrist (strained left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He began tossing off flat ground without pain and could intensify his throwing program soon, as of an update provided June 8. He threw bullpen sessions June 12 and June 15. He had to cancel a bullpen session June 18 because he couldn’t get his shoulder loose due to a nerve issue. Siegrist threw off flat ground June 20 from distances as far as 120 feet and was encouraged, though still not totally pain-free. He wasn’t sure when he would be able to throw off a mound.

--RHP Joe Kelly (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 25. He played long-toss April 29, and he still was playing loss-toss as of May 12. He was throwing from flat ground as of May 27. He threw a bullpen session June 19 before the game and came through it successfully.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Carlos Martinez

LHP Marco Gonzales

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Jason Motte

LHP Sam Freeman

LHP Nick Greenwood

RHP Eric Fornataro

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Mark Ellis

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Daniel Descalso

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Peter Bourjos

RF Allen Craig

OF Jon Jay

OF Shane Robinson