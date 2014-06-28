St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Carlos Martinez made his third start of the season, but didn’t last long enough to factor into the decision.

Martinez allowed a run on six hits with four strikeouts and three walks in 4 1/3 innings. He threw 82 pitches (49 strikes) before running into trouble in the fifth after giving up a single to Dodgers second baseman Dee Gordon and walking right fielder Yasiel Puig on four pitches.

Cardinals manager Mike Matheny was pleased with the effort, but added he is looking for some consistency from Martinez.

“There’s some minor things we’re going to adjust with him,” Matheny said of Martinez. “Hopefully, we’ll start to see some of that consistency in the zone and that consistent movement because when he’s in a zone, he looks really good.”

Martinez is clearly more effective coming out of the bullpen, where he played a prominent role in St. Louis’ run to the World Series last season, but with injuries to starters Michael Wacha, Jaime Garcia and Joe Kelly, the hard-throwing Martinez has been given a shot as a starter. It remains to be seen if he remains in the starting rotation after the Cardinals get some of their starters back.

Overall, Martinez has a 1-3 mark with a 4.13 ERA. He also registered his major league hit with an infield single in the third inning.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 44-37

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Lance Lynn, 8-5, 2.90 ERA) at Dodgers (RHP Zack Greinke, 9-4, 2.89 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Yadier Molina hit a solo home run -- his seventh of the season -- in the fourth inning off Dodgers LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu. Molina’s solo shot off the left-field foul pole tied the score at 1. He jumped on a change-up pitch from Ryu. “I was looking for something down the middle and to drive it,” Molina said. “I got it.”

--SS Jhonny Peralta drove in the go-ahead runs as the St. Louis Cardinals defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-1 before 48,159 fans at Dodger Stadium on Friday night. Peralta has an eight-game hitting streak. The double was his 22nd of the season, tops on the Cardinals.

--RHP Joe Kelly pitched two innings in a rehab start Friday night at Triple-A Memphis. Kelly, who has been out since April with a strained left hamstring, allowed two runs on two hits with three walks and a strikeout. He threw 41 pitches (21 strikes).

--RHP Shelby Miller threw 25 pitches off the mound at Dodger Stadium on Friday, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Miller was attempting to show manager Mike Matheny he had no lingering effects from back spasms, which forced him out in the third inning of his last start Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies. Miller’s next scheduled start is Sunday against the Dodgers, but Matheny hasn’t committed to it yet.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “This felt like playoff baseball. It really did. The past two games (have). The intensity (and) the caliber of play.” -- Cardinals manager Mike Matheny, of the current series with the Dodgers.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Shelby Miller (mid-back spasms) left his June 24 start due to the ailment. He threw 25 pitches off the mound on June 27. Miller was attempting to show manager Mike Matheny he had no lingering effects from back spasms. Miller’s next scheduled start is June 29, but Matheny hasn’t committed to it yet.

--RHP Joe Kelly (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 25. He played long-toss April 29, and he still was playing loss-toss as of May 12. He was throwing from flat ground as of May 27. He threw a bullpen session June 19 before the game and came through it successfully. He was sent on a rehab assignment to Memphis June 27.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (sore left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list disabled list retroactive to June 21. Garcia missed most of last year with a torn rotator cuff, and this injury is said to be related. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Michael Wacha (stress reaction in scapula) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 18.

--2B Kolten Wong (left shoulder contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list June 21.

--LHP Kevin Siegrist (strained left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He began tossing off flat ground without pain and could intensify his throwing program soon, as of an update provided June 8. He threw bullpen sessions June 12 and June 15. He had to cancel a bullpen session June 18 because he couldn’t get his shoulder loose due to a nerve issue. Siegrist threw off flat ground June 20 from distances as far as 120 feet and was encouraged, though still not totally pain-free. He wasn’t sure when he would be able to throw off a mound.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Carlos Martinez

LHP Marco Gonzales

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Jason Motte

LHP Sam Freeman

LHP Nick Greenwood

RHP Eric Fornataro

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Mark Ellis

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Daniel Descalso

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Peter Bourjos

RF Allen Craig

OF Jon Jay

OF Shane Robinson