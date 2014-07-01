St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- Injuries continue to take a toll on the St. Louis Cardinals’ rotation.

“We’re trying to be a little extra guarded,” St. Louis manager Mike Matheny said.

That’s probably an understatement.

Starters Michael Wacha and Jamie Garcia are on the 15-day disabled list with shoulder injuries. Joe Kelly, who hasn’t pitched since April, is working his way back from a left hamstring strain. Kelly threw two innings in a rehab assignment for Triple-A Memphis on Friday, but there is no timetable for his return.

On Saturday, a blister on the index finger of starter Lance Lynn resulted in the right-hander being tagged for seven runs (six earned) on nine hits in two innings in a 9-1 romp by the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Cardinals, though, said Lynn is scheduled to make his next start.

Shelby Miller, who started Sunday’s contest against the Dodgers, was forced out of his previous start Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies with back spasms. It took until Friday for Miller to convince Matheny he was well enough to make Sunday’s start. Miller looked good early on before the Dodgers tagged him for six runs. Matheny, though, said Miller’s back was fine and the Dodgers took advantage of the right-hander’s mistakes.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 37-45

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cardinals (LHP Marco Gonzalez, 0-0, 9.00 ERA) at Giants (RHP Tim Lincecum, 6-5, 4.42 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jorge Rondon was recalled Sunday from Triple-A Memphis. He was then sent back down to Memphis on Monday. He has yet to make his major league debut.

--RHP Shelby Miller didn’t allow a hit until the fourth inning, but the game quickly got away from him. “They started rolling on him and he gives up five hits in a row on balls that got way too much of the plate,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said. “He went from real good to mistakes, but they jumped on some mistakes.” Miller (7-7) gave up six runs on seven hits on 71 pitches (47 strikes) in five innings. He walked three and struck out four.

--RHP Lance Lynn is scheduled to make his next start despite being hampered by a blister on his right index finger. Lynn was tagged for seven runs (six earned) on nine hits in two innings in Saturday’s 9-1 setback to the Dodgers. It was Lynn’s shortest outing since August 2012.

--RHP Eric Fornataro was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Sunday. Fornataro allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits with a strikeout in two innings of relief in Saturday’s blowout by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

--INF Matt Carpenter was one of the few bright spots during the Cardinals’ lost weekend in Los Angeles, where they dropped three of four to the Dodgers. Carpenter recorded three of the club’s six hits in Sunday’s 6-0 defeat, going 3-for-4 with a double. It was Carpenter’s fourth game with three or more hits. He also homered Saturday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They started rolling on him and he gives up five hits in a row on balls that got way too much of the plate. He went from real good to mistakes, but they jumped on some mistakes.” -- Cardinals manager Mike Matheny, on RHP Shelby Miller after a 6-0 loss to the Dodgers on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Joe Kelly (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 25. He played long-toss April 29, and he still was playing loss-toss as of May 12. He was throwing from flat ground as of May 27. He threw a bullpen session June 19 before the game and came through it successfully. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis on June 27.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (sore left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list disabled list retroactive to June 21. Garcia missed most of last year with a torn rotator cuff, and this injury is said to be related. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Michael Wacha (stress reaction in scapula) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 18.

--2B Kolten Wong (left shoulder contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list June 21.

--LHP Kevin Siegrist (strained left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He began tossing off flat ground without pain and could intensify his throwing program soon, as of an update provided June 8. He threw bullpen sessions June 12 and June 15. He had to cancel a bullpen session June 18 because he couldn’t get his shoulder loose due to a nerve issue. Siegrist threw off flat ground June 20 from distances as far as 120 feet and was encouraged, though still not totally pain-free. He wasn’t sure when he would be able to throw off a mound.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Carlos Martinez

LHP Marco Gonzales

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Jason Motte

LHP Sam Freeman

LHP Nick Greenwood

RHP Jorge Rondon

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Mark Ellis

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Daniel Descalso

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Peter Bourjos

RF Allen Craig

OF Jon Jay

OF Shane Robinson