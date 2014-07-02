St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

SAN FRANCISCO -- The St. Louis Cardinals decided they needed rookie outfielder Oscar Tavares on their major league roster Tuesday.

Now what they need is a new rule in the National League that permits a designated hitter.

Cardinals manager Mike Matheny welcomed his prized prospect back to the bigs by immediately inserting him into the starting lineup for Tuesday’s series opener in San Francisco against the Giants.

That’s the good news.

The bad news: Matheny had to inform Matt Holliday, who has a .324 career batting average against the Giants’ starter Tuesday, Tim Lincecum, there was no room for him in what has once again become a crowded outfield.

Counting first base, where the red-hot Matt Adams currently resides, Matheny now has four spots into which to squeeze five of his top hitters. There’s a good split between left-handed hitters (Tavares, Adams and Jon Jay) and righties (Holliday and Allen Craig), so the manager will have the opportunity to mix and match on a daily basis, knowing the odd man out will provide a powerful asset off the bench.

For the record, the Cardinals already have played 12 interleague games and will get to employ a DH (at American League parks) just three more times this season: Aug. 8-10 at Baltimore.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 44-40

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Adam Wainwright, 10-4, 2.01 ERA) at Giants (RHP Ryan Vogelsong, 5-4, 3.96 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Adam Wainwright experienced one of his worst starts of the season (season-high seven runs allowed in 4 1/3 innings) when he faced Wednesday’s opponent, the San Francisco Giants, on May 30. He responded well to the beating, going 2-1 with a 1.16 ERA in four June starts, and Wednesday gets his shot at revenge against the Giants. Wainwright is just 4-5 in his career against the Giants with a 3.36 ERA.

--LHP Marco Gonzales posted similar numbers in his second major league start Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants (five runs on seven hits in 4 1/3 innings) as he did in his debut last week at Colorado (five runs on seven hits in five innings). Cardinals manager Mike Matheny nonetheless was impressed with the club’s 2013 first-round draft pick, insisting a blown scoring opportunity in the top of the fourth inning led to a three-run uprising against Gonzalez in the last of the fourth. The Cardinals failed to score in their half of the fourth after loading the bases with no outs, sending Gonzales back out to pitch the last of the fourth in a still scoreless game.

--OF Oscar Taveras was recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday and immediately inserted into the starting lineup for the opener of a three-game series in San Francisco against the Giants. The timing was appropriate being that the first time Taveras got called up from the minors, he stepped right up to the plate and homered against the Giants in his major league debut. He batted only .189 in his first stint over 11 games, prompting his demotion, and Tuesday went hitless in three at-bats, striking out once. He did reach base via a walk in his final plate appearance.

--OF Matt Holliday brought a .324 career batting average against RHP Tim Lincecum to the ballpark with him Tuesday night. And he left with the same mark after not starting -- and in fact not playing at all -- in the Cardinals’ 5-0 loss to the San Francisco Giants. Holliday was the first victim of the Cardinals’ new crowded outfield, with rookie prospect OF Oscar Tavares having been promoted from Triple-A Memphis to join the mix Tuesday. Cardinals manager Mike Matheny now has five players (Holliday, Tavares, CF Jon Jay, 1B-OF Allen Craig and 1B Matt Adams) to squeeze into four spots (three outfield positions and first base) on a nightly basis, relegating one of the five to the bench.

--1B Matt Adams went only 1-for-4 in Tuesday’s 5-0 loss to the San Francisco Giants, but it was good enough to extend his career-best hitting streak to eight games. Adams is batting .364 (12-for-33) with three home runs and two doubles during his streak, which he extended with a fourth-inning single of Giants RHP Tim Lincecum.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Young pitchers are going to make some mistakes. We ran into a ballclub here, they weren’t going to let him get away with any mistakes.” -- Cardinals manager Mike Matheny on LHP Marco Gonzales after a 5-0 loss to San Francisco on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Joe Kelly (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 25. He threw a bullpen session June 19 before the game and came through it successfully. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis on June 27.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (sore left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list disabled list retroactive to June 21. Garcia missed most of last year with a torn rotator cuff, and this injury is said to be related. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Michael Wacha (stress reaction in scapula) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 18.

--2B Kolten Wong (left shoulder contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list June 21. He began a rehab assignment July 2.

--LHP Kevin Siegrist (strained left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He threw bullpen sessions June 12 and June 15. He had to cancel a bullpen session June 18 because he couldn’t get his shoulder loose due to a nerve issue. Siegrist threw off flat ground June 20 from distances as far as 120 feet and was encouraged, though still not totally pain-free. He wasn’t sure when he would be able to throw off a mound.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Carlos Martinez

LHP Marco Gonzales

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Jason Motte

LHP Sam Freeman

LHP Nick Greenwood

RHP Jorge Rondon

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Mark Ellis

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Daniel Descalso

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Peter Bourjos

RF Allen Craig

OF Oscar Taveras

OF Jon Jay

OF Shane Robinson