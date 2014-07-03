St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

SAN FRANCISCO -- Let’s play a game ...

Which one doesn’t belong: Matt Adams, Allen Craig, Matt Holliday, Jon Jay, Oscar Taveras?

That’s easy. Craig and Holliday are two proven right-handed power hitters, Adams is one of the best young left-handed sluggers in the game, and Taveras is considered the St. Louis Cardinals’ best hitting prospect.

That leaves Jay, a rather nondescript (at least when compared to the other four) outfielders whom one would think might be the odd-man-out more often than not when Cardinals manager Mike Matheny makes his daily decision on which of the five not to start.

Here is the problem: Jay is the only center fielder in the group, and he is probably the Cardinals’ best leadoff hitter.

When Matheny elected to sit Jay on Wednesday night against the San Francisco Giants, he left himself with a three-steal third baseman (Matt Carpenter) batting leadoff and a guy who had never played center field in the big leagues (Taveras) playing center. Carpenter went 3-for-4 in the Cardinals’ 2-0 win, and Taveras went 1-for-3.

Still, which one doesn’t belong? If you said Jay, chances are you are going to be wrong more often than right when it comes to the Cardinals’ starting lineups for the foreseeable future.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 45-40

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Carlos Martinez, 1-3, 4.13 ERA) at Giants (LHP Madison Bumgarner, 9-5, 2.90 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Carlos Martinez has been a much better starter than reliever this season, a trend he hopes to continue when he starts against the San Francisco Giants on Thursday. The Cardinals are 3-0 in Martinez’s starts this season, during which he is 1-0 with a 2.70 ERA. In 30 relief appearances, on the other hand, he is 0-3 with a 4.67 ERA. Martinez has faced the Giants twice in his career -- both times in relief -- and has allowed four runs in 3 1/3 innings (10.80 ERA) without getting a decision.

--RHP Adam Wainwright became the National League’s first 11-game winner in an unusual fashion Wednesday night -- by striking out just one batter in 7 2/3 innings of four-hit, shutout ball against the San Francisco Giants. Wainwright insisted afterward he had great stuff but that Giants hitters time and again were able to foul off potential strikeout pitches to stay alive, eventually putting lesser offerings into play. Getting 16 of his 23 outs via groundballs, the St. Louis ace was able to extract a measure of revenge against a team that lit him up for a season-worst seven runs in 4 1/3 innings the last time he faced them.

--3B Matt Carpenter had a .500 career batting average against the San Francisco Giants entering Wednesday’s game. Incredibly, he improved on it by night’s end. Carpenter had three hits, including an RBI single, in the Cardinals’ 2-0 win. The 3-for-4 performance made him 26-for-50 (.520) against the Giants, easily the top mark for a San Francisco opponent with a minimum of 50 plate appearances.

--OF Oscar Taveras returned to the Cardinals on Tuesday as a right fielder amid talk from manager Mike Matheny that he would prefer to keep his prized prospect at the corner-outfield positions for the foreseeable future. Well, that future lasted all of one day, as Taveras was moved over to center field to start Wednesday in the Cardinals’ 2-0 win over the San Francisco Giants. Taveras had an easy night in the field and made Matheny’s decision to find a spot for him in a lineup look good with a double that ignited a two-run, difference-making third inning. Taveras was pulled from the game for a defensive replacement, OF Peter Bourjos, in the seventh inning, a move Matheny said afterward he would make regularly if/when the rookie starts in center.

--2B Kolten Wong didn’t take long to demonstrate to Cardinals management that he is ready to return from the disabled list. Wong, who bruised his left shoulder on June 20, began a rehab stint with a bang Tuesday night, hitting a three-run homer for Triple-A Memphis. He also doubled and walked in his first game action since sustaining the injury. Wong went 1-for-4 with Memphis on Wednesday. The Cardinals have not set a timetable for his possible return to the majors.

--RHP Joe Kelly took a second successful step in his quest to return to the Cardinals on Tuesday night, pitching four scoreless innings in a rehab start for Triple-A Memphis. Kelly allowed only three hits and walked two. He threw 49 pitches. The Cardinals have not set a timetable for his possible return to the majors.

--RHP Junior Fernandez signed a $400,000 deal with the Cardinals on Wednesday, the first day of the international-signings window for major league teams. Fernandez, who at one point lived in the United States, moved to the Dominican Republic to take advantage of the earlier date at which some Latin prospects are allowed to sign with major league teams. He is 17.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That was a big win for us. You take every win you can get right now.” -- RHP Adam Wainwright, who threw 7 2/3 shutout innings Wednesday in the Cardinals’ 2-0 win over the San Francisco Giants.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Joe Kelly (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 25. He threw a bullpen session June 19. He made rehab appearances for Triple-A Memphis on June 27 and July 1.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (sore left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list disabled list retroactive to June 21. Garcia missed most of last year with a torn rotator cuff, and this injury is said to be related. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Michael Wacha (stress reaction in scapula) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 18.

--2B Kolten Wong (left shoulder contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list June 21. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis on July 1.

--LHP Kevin Siegrist (strained left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He threw bullpen sessions June 12 and June 15. He had to cancel a bullpen session June 18 because he couldn’t get his shoulder loose due to a nerve issue. Siegrist threw off flat ground June 20 from distances as far as 120 feet and was encouraged, though still not totally pain-free. He wasn’t sure when he would be able to throw off a mound.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Carlos Martinez

LHP Marco Gonzales

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Jason Motte

LHP Sam Freeman

LHP Nick Greenwood

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Mark Ellis

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Daniel Descalso

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Peter Bourjos

RF Allen Craig

OF Oscar Taveras

OF Jon Jay

OF Shane Robinson