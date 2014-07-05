St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- In his 11th year in the majors, catcher Yadier Molina has a well-earned reputation as a defensive savant.

From pitch-calling to pitch-framing to a rifle arm, Molina not only backstops the St. Louis pitching staff, but keeps opponents from even thinking about a running game. Teams have stolen only 20 bases in 87 games on the Cardinals, getting caught 19 times.

“His reputation precedes him,” manager Mike Matheny said of Molina.

The fourth inning of Friday night’s 3-2 win over Miami illustrated why Molina’s arm is so feared. With third baseman Casey McGehee on first and one out, Molina erased him, slipping behind lefty-hitting Jarrod Saltalamacchia to pick McGehee off with a laser.

It was the second pickoff this year for Molina and the 44th of his career, most among active MLB catchers. It was also another example of why St. Louis has saved more runs with its defense than any team in the majors.

And it’s also another example of why teams that normally like to play an aggressive game on the bases rein it in when the Cardinals are in the other dugout.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 47-40

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Marlins (LHP Andrew Heaney, 0-3, 5.29 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Shelby Miller, 7-7, 4.10 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Lance Lynn bounced back from a blister-induced 9-1 loss Saturday at the Los Angeles Dodgers, firing 6 2/3 scoreless innings Friday night to earn his ninth win. Lynn couldn’t throw breaking pitches in Los Angeles, but with his middle finger healed, he mixed in more curves to go with his two-seam fastball. Lynn improved his career record to 3-0 against Miami. --RHP Shelby Miller will be glad to pitch at home Saturday when he faces Miami. Miller was roughed up in two starts at NL West rivals, failing to make it out of the third inning at Colorado and not surviving the fifth inning in a 6-0 loss Sunday at the Los Angeles Dodgers. It will be the first career start against the Marlins for Miller, who continues to struggle with control (49 BBs in 98 2/3 innings).

--LHP Kevin Siegrist (left forearm strain) threw a bullpen session before Friday night’s game. Siegrist has been disabled since late May after pitching in Cincinnati and had to cancel a bullpen session during St. Louis’ last homestand, when he had trouble getting his shoulder loose. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Michael Wacha (stress reaction in scapula) is scheduled to have an MRI and CT scan on his shoulder Monday to measure how his shoulder has healed. Wacha went on the disabled list June 22, retroactive to June 18, after pitching with pain since early May. Before going on the DL, Wacha went 5-5 with a 2.79 ERA in 15 starts.

--C Yadier Molina went 2-for-2 with a two-out RBI double in the sixth, giving him a modest five-game hitting streak in which he’s gone 8-for-16. He also notched his second pickoff of the season, nailing Casey McGehee at first in the fourth. It was the 44th pickoff in Molina’s 11-year career, most among active catchers.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s used to being in tight situations. He got into a little trouble, but he did enough to get the job done.” -- St. Louis manager Mike Matheny, of closer Trevor Rosenthal, who survived a wild ninth inning as the Cardinals held on for a 3-2 win over Miami Friday.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Kevin Siegrist (strained left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He threw bullpen sessions June 12 and June 15. He had to cancel a bullpen session June 18 because he couldn’t get his shoulder loose due to a nerve issue. Siegrist threw off flat ground June 20 from distances as far as 120 feet and was encouraged, though still not totally pain-free. He threw a bullpen session July 4. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Michael Wacha (stress reaction in scapula) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 18. He is scheduled to have an MRI and CT scan on his shoulder July 7 to measure how his shoulder has healed.

--RHP Joe Kelly (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 25. He threw a bullpen session June 19. He made rehab appearances for Triple-A Memphis on June 27 and July 1.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (sore left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list disabled list retroactive to June 21. Garcia missed most of last year with a torn rotator cuff, and this injury is said to be related. There is no timetable for his return.

--2B Kolten Wong (left shoulder contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list June 21. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis on July 1.

