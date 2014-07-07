St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- In the offseason, the New York Mets told Pat Neshek he didn’t throw hard enough to warrant an invitation to spring training.

Think they might want to take a mulligan about now?

Neshek went from accepting St. Louis’ non-roster invitation to spring training to the first All-Star Game berth of his career Sunday when Cardinals manager Mike Matheny selected him to the National League roster.

It is the highlight of the 33-year old veteran’s career, and one Neshek richly deserves. All Neshek has done since scraping his way onto the Opening Day roster is go from mop-up man to eighth-inning specialist, pitching to an 0.77 ERA in 40 appearances and allowing just 22 baserunners (16 hits, four walks, two hit batters) in 35 innings.

Making it sweeter for Neshek is that the All-Star Game is being played in Minneapolis, where he played from 2006-10 and also grew up.

“I thought there was a chance, but it was kind of a surprise,” Neshek said after the Cardinals’ 8-4 loss to the Miami Marlins on Sunday. “Baseball doesn’t really make a spot for set-up guys. It’s kind of hard to bet on making it. It’s pretty awesome.”

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 47-42

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Tom Koehler, 6-6, 3.48 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Chase Anderson, 5-4, 3.91 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Marco Gonzales struggled with his control again, issuing five walks in 4 2/3 innings and throwing 109 pitches before leaving with the bases loaded in the fifth. He was charged with his second loss, but he made some progress from his first two unsuccessful outings in Colorado and San Francisco. Gonzales made quality pitches in key spots, allowing just one hit with runners in scoring position.

--RHP Adam Wainwright will start against Pittsburgh for the third time this season Monday night when the teams open a four-game series at Busch Stadium. Wainwright is 1-1 vs. the Pirates after giving up two runs in 15 innings. He blanked the Pirates over eight innings in a 7-0 win on April 27. Wainwright is coming off a 2-0 win Wednesday night in San Francisco, when he tossed 7 2/3 scoreless innings.

--2B Kolten Wong (left shoulder contusion) was activated from the 15-day disabled list Sunday and placed in the starting lineup, batting seventh. He went 2-for-4 with a solo homer and two runs. Wong started three rehab games last week at Triple-A Memphis, collecting five hits, including a homer, and knocking in three runs.

--OF Shane Robinson was optioned to Triple-A Memphis to make room for 2B Kolten Wong on the active roster. Robinson appeared in eight games after being recalled on June 22, including Saturday, when his wide throw home in the ninth allowed Miami to score the eventual winning run. Robinson batted .140 in 43 at-bats over 31 games this season, knocking in three runs.

--1B Matt Adams set a career high with four hits and also stole his second base. Adams, who knocked in a run with a ground-rule double in the eighth, has hit safely in 13 of his last 14 games, upping his batting average to a team-high .328. It was his 27th multi-hit game of the year.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I just tried to go out there and compete and give my team a chance to win. Obviously, I’ll have to work on the walks, but I was able to throw my curve and cutter for more strikes today.” -- LHP Marco Gonzales, who walked five in 4 2/3 innings Sunday during the Cardinals’ 8-4 loss to the Miami Marlins.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Kolten Wong (left shoulder contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list June 21. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis on July 1, and he was activated July 6.

--LHP Kevin Siegrist (strained left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He threw bullpen sessions June 12 and June 15. He had to cancel a bullpen session June 18 because he couldn’t get his shoulder loose due to a nerve issue. Siegrist threw off flat ground June 20 from distances as far as 120 feet and was encouraged, though still not totally pain-free. He threw a bullpen session July 4. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Michael Wacha (stress reaction in scapula) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 18. He is scheduled to have an MRI and CT scan on his shoulder July 7 to measure how his shoulder has healed.

--RHP Joe Kelly (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 25. He threw a bullpen session June 19. He made rehab appearances for Triple-A Memphis on June 27 and July 1.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (sore left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list disabled list retroactive to June 21. Garcia missed most of last year with a torn rotator cuff, and this injury is said to be related. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Carlos Martinez

LHP Marco Gonzales

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Jason Motte

LHP Sam Freeman

LHP Nick Greenwood

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Mark Ellis

INF Daniel Descalso

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Peter Bourjos

RF Allen Craig

OF Oscar Taveras

OF Jon Jay