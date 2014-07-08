St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- Some pitchers act as though the art of working through jams is beneath them. Adam Wainwright would rather not do it himself, but without any kind of fastball command, the St. Louis ace gave a clinic on buckling down when times are tough.

Working from the stretch in every inning, Wainwright allowed 11 baserunners in seven innings Monday night against Pittsburgh. But the Pirates could not take advantage of seven hits, three walks and a hit batter.

Wainwright relied on his curve and cutter to keep Pittsburgh off the board, his ninth scoreless outing in 18 appearances, and give the Cardinals a chance to win. When Matt Adams bombed the game-winning homer into the right-field seats in the bottom of the ninth for a 2-0 win, St. Louis had jumped Pittsburgh into second place in the National League Central.

For that, the Cardinals could thank their ace, who showed why he is respected around the game.

“I thought it was one of his best games,” manager Mike Matheny said of Wainwright. “He had to make things happen in tough spots. He didn’t have his fastball, but to hold them without a run, that’s an incredible job of pitching.”

In lowering his earned run average to 1.79, Wainwright helped the Cardinals win a game that they probably had no business winning. The type of win that can sometimes stimulate a scuffling team into a winning streak.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 48-42

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Pirates (RHP Vance Worley, 2-1, 2.28 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Carlos Martinez, 2-3, 3.91 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Adam Wainwright pitched a gutty game Monday night, working seven scoreless innings without adequate fastball accuracy. He gave up seven hits and three walks, and pitched from the stretch in every inning, but stranded nine men as he fashioned his ninth scoreless appearance in 18 starts. In his last 37 2/3 innings, Wainwright has allowed just two runs.

--RHP Carlos Martinez makes his fifth start Tuesday night, hoping to build on his solid outing in San Francisco Thursday. Martinez fanned six over five innings, throwing a season-high 86 pitches in a 7-2 win, and appeared to maintain his stuff better than in any of his prior starts. The trick is for the hard-throwing youngster to be more efficient and get earlier outs so that he can get deeper into games.

--LHP Tyler Lyons was recalled from Triple-A Memphis Monday and will go into the bullpen, giving St. Louis four left-handers in the pen. Lyons was put on the disabled list May 13 with a left shoulder strain after going 0-3 with a 6.12 earned run average in six appearances. He made two rehab starts last month and was reinstated on June 19, when he was optioned to Memphis. He made three more starts after that for the Redbirds.

--LHP Marco Gonzales was optioned to Memphis after filling in for three starts. Gonzales went 0-2 with a 7.07 ERA with the Cardinals, making the big leagues just over a year after being drafted in the first round. It was apparent that Gonzales was rushed to the bigs to fill a hole and really wasn’t ready. But he displayed flashes that, in time, could make him an effective big league starter.

--RHP Michael Wacha (right shoulder stress reaction) underwent an MRI Monday, and it showed that his shoulder has healed, but not to the point where he can throw yet. General manager John Mozeliak said that Wacha will undergo another MRI in two weeks to determine whether he can start throwing, but stressed that the team expects Wacha to pitch again this year. Wacha was 5-5 with a 2.79 ERA in 15 starts before going on the DL June 22.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was a grindy kind of start. It’s not how you want to go about it, but I was fortunate to come away with no runs. My curve got better as the game went along, but my fastball command was shoddy.” - Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright, who allowed seven hits and three walks in seven innings but did not yield a run Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Michael Wacha (stress reaction in scapula) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 18. He had an MRI July 7, and it showed that his shoulder has healed, but not to the point where he can throw yet. General manager John Mozeliak said that Wacha will undergo another MRI in two weeks to determine if he can start throwing. He expects Wacha to pitch again this year.

--2B Kolten Wong (left shoulder contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list June 21. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis on July 1, and he was activated July 6.

--LHP Kevin Siegrist (strained left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He threw bullpen sessions June 12 and June 15. He had to cancel a bullpen session June 18 because he couldn’t get his shoulder loose due to a nerve issue. Siegrist threw off flat ground June 20 from distances as far as 120 feet and was encouraged, though still not totally pain-free. He threw a bullpen session July 4. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Joe Kelly (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 25. He threw a bullpen session June 19. He made rehab appearances for Triple-A Memphis on June 27 and July 1.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (sore left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list disabled list retroactive to June 21. Garcia missed most of last year with a torn rotator cuff, and this injury is said to be related. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Carlos Martinez

LHP Tyler Lyons

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Jason Motte

LHP Sam Freeman

LHP Nick Greenwood

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Mark Ellis

INF Daniel Descalso

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Peter Bourjos

RF Allen Craig

OF Oscar Taveras

OF Jon Jay