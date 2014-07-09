St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- Yadier Molina went 0-for-4 Tuesday night with a double play ball, but the St. Louis catcher might have still come up with the game’s key play in a 5-4 win over Pittsburgh.

With the Cardinals trailing the Pirates 4-2 in the top of the fifth inning, Molina kept the Pirates from adding another run with a pickoff of second baseman Neil Walker at third base, erasing a one-out triple.

The pickoff loomed larger and larger as the game progressed. St. Louis tied the game in its half of the fifth on Matt Holliday’s two-run double and won the bullpen battle as second baseman Kolten Wong bashed a two-out walk-off homer in the ninth.

Without Molina’s laser throw to third, though, Wong’s homer might not have been a game-winner.

“That’s a momentum-changer,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said. “Not many guys have that in their bag.”

It was the 45th career pickoff for Molina, most among active catchers, and his third this year. It’s why Molina is as valuable as any catcher in the game and why he’s taking his place as one of the great players in this franchise’s storied history.

--RHP Carlos Martinez worked a career-high six innings, throwing just 85 pitches and showing more efficiency that he did in any of his prior four starts. The only problem was the home run ball, as he allowed two-run blasts to Pedro Alvarez and Andrew McCutchen in the fourth and fifth innings, respectively that forced him to take a no-decision. But the start was still a positive because Martinez maintained his stuff longer.

--RHP Lance Lynn will try for his 10th win Wednesday in game three of a four-game series against Pittsburgh. Lynn is 4-3 with a 5.13 earned run average in 12 games, including 10 starts, against the Pirates, which beat him 4-3 on May 10 at PNC Park. Lynn is coming off 6 2/3 scoreless innings Friday night when he beat Miami, 3-2.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (thoractic outlet syndrome) will undergo season-ending surgery on Friday. Garcia went 3-1, with a 4.12 ERA in seven starts, covering 43 2/3 innings, before being disabled on June 22. The club wasn’t happy that Garcia made the decision without keeping management apprised throughout the process. It’s the third straight year that Garcia has had trouble with his shoulder.

--LHP Kevin Siegrist (left forearm strain) threw a bullpen session Monday and is set to throw another one Wednesday at maximum effort. If that goes well, Siegrist plans to start a rehab assignment this weekend. He was 1-1 with a 3.60 ERA in 20 innings before going on the DL May 24 after an appearance in Cincinnati.

--RHP Joe Kelly (hamstring) appears likely to come off the disabled list and start Friday night’s series opener in Milwaukee. Ironically, Miller Park is where Kelly’s season disappeared for nearly three months after he was injured trying to leg out a bunt single April 16. Kelly worked 4 1/3 innings and threw 72 pitches in his rehab start at Triple-A Memphis Sunday, and could easily throw 85 pitches in Milwaukee if things go as planned.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Dead red fastball. You get it or strike out. You swing hard.” -- Second baseman Kolten Wong, on hitting a walk-off home run on a full count to beat the Pirates 5-4 on Tuesday night.

--RHP Michael Wacha (stress reaction in scapula) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 18. He had an MRI exam July 7, and it showed that his shoulder has healed, but not to the point where he can throw yet. GM John Mozeliak said that Wacha would undergo another MRI around July 21 to determine if he can start throwing. He expects Wacha to pitch again this year.

--LHP Kevin Siegrist (strained left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He threw bullpen sessions June 12 and June 15. He had to cancel a bullpen session June 18 because he couldn’t get his shoulder loose due to a nerve issue. Siegrist threw off flat ground June 20 from distances as far as 120 feet and was encouraged, though still not totally pain-free. He threw bullpen sessions July 4 and July 7. He is scheduled to throw another session July 9 and could begin a rehab assignment July 11 or July 12.

--RHP Joe Kelly (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 25. He threw a bullpen session June 19. He made rehab appearances for Triple-A Memphis on June 27, July 1 and July 6. He is slated to come off the disabled list to start July 11 in Milwaukee.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (sore left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list disabled list retroactive to June 21. Garcia missed most of last year with a torn rotator cuff, and this injury is said to be related. He will have season-ending surgery on July 11.

