St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- The struggles continue for St. Louis right fielder Allen Craig.

As the rest of his teammates piled up 14 hits in Wednesday night’s 5-2 win over Pittsburgh, Craig went 0-for-4 with three groundouts to third and a strikeout, dropping his average to a shocking .243.

This is a guy who entered the season as a career .306 hitter, who was seen at the cleanup man and linchpin of a potent offense, who has always hit at every level. Yet Craig’s season continues to sink further into an abyss of weak grounders and futile waves at pitches out of the strike zone.

“He’s fighting himself, trying everything,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said. “I‘m hurting for him. We’ve got to get him right.”

But how? With St. Louis in a four-team race in the National League Central, it has to win now, not invest at-bats in someone who clearly is in a fog. Yet for this team to get where it wants to go, doesn’t Craig have to return to the form of the last three years?

That’s a delicate issue Matheny has to negotiate. With 3 1/2 years and a club option left on his contract, Craig makes too much to be a half-time player. However, with his lack of production stretching from the small sample size of April into July, Craig must get out of his slump soon or risk sitting more and more games as the season heads for the home stretch.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 50-42

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Pirates (RHP Edinson Volquez, 7-6, 3.88 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Shelby Miller, 7-7, 4.15 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Lance Lynn fought a high pitch count, but got through 6 2/3 innings Wednesday night for his 10th win, marking the third straight year he’s won 10 games before the All-Star break. Lynn needed 97 pitches to get through five innings, but got quicker outs after that and left with 110 pitches on his odometer. He allowed just one hit in nine at-bats against the 1-2-3 hitters in Pittsburgh’s order.

--RHP Shelby Miller makes his fourth start of the year against Pittsburgh in Thursday night’s series finale. Miller has won his last two outings against the Pirates after dropping the first five starts against them in his career. He was no-decisioned against Miami on Saturday, allowing nine hits and three runs over 5 1/3 innings with a walk and only two strikeouts.

--LHP Kevin Siegrist (left forearm strain) will start a rehab assignment at Double-A Springfield after successfully throwing a bullpen session Wednesday. Siegrist is 1-1 with a 3.60 earned run average in 20 innings and 23 games for St. Louis. He went on the disabled list May 24 after pitching in relief at Cincinnati.

--C Yadier Molina (right thumb sprain) left Wednesday night’s game in the bottom of the third inning and didn’t return. Molina appeared to suffer the injury on a hard slide into third base in the second inning. He caught the third, but was pinch-hit for by Tony Cruz in the Cardinals’ half of the third. Molina will be reevaluated Thursday morning.

--3B Matt Carpenter (wrist) was one of four players checked out by assistant trainer Chris Conroy during Wednesday night’s game. Carpenter landed awkwardly on his left wrist after diving for a ball in the fourth inning, but stayed in the game. He bunted for a hit in the bottom of the fourth, but took normal swings in his last two at-bats, grounding to second each time.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I’d say September is when you start paying attention to the scoreboard. This game was just as big as every other game we’ve played all year.” -- Cardinals RHP Lance Lynn after a win over Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Yadier Molina (right thumb sprain) left the July 9 game in the bottom of the third inning and didn’t return. He will be reevaluated Thursday morning.

--RHP Michael Wacha (stress reaction in scapula) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 18. He had an MRI exam July 7, and it showed that his shoulder has healed, but not to the point where he can throw yet. GM John Mozeliak said that Wacha would undergo another MRI around July 21 to determine if he can start throwing. He expects Wacha to pitch again this year.

--LHP Kevin Siegrist (strained left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He threw bullpen sessions June 12 and June 15. He had to cancel a bullpen session June 18 because he couldn’t get his shoulder loose due to a nerve issue. Siegrist threw off flat ground June 20 from distances as far as 120 feet and was encouraged, though still not totally pain-free. He threw bullpen sessions July 4 and July 7. He threw a successful bullpen session July 9. He will begin a rehab assignment July 11 or July 12.

--RHP Joe Kelly (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 25. He threw a bullpen session June 19. He made rehab appearances for Triple-A Memphis on June 27, July 1 and July 6. He is slated to come off the disabled list to start July 11 in Milwaukee.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (sore left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list disabled list retroactive to June 21. Garcia missed most of last year with a torn rotator cuff, and this injury is said to be related. He will have season-ending surgery on July 11.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Carlos Martinez

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Jason Motte

LHP Sam Freeman

LHP Nick Greenwood

LHP Tyler Lyons

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Mark Ellis

INF Daniel Descalso

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Peter Bourjos

RF Allen Craig

OF Oscar Taveras

OF Jon Jay