St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- Yadier Molina said he almost cried when he found out he would be sidelined eight to 12 weeks after tearing ligaments in his right thumb Wednesday night.

Some St. Louis fans probably resembled Brazilians who bawled as their country’s soccer team gave up seven goals in the World Cup on Tuesday. The Cardinals’ 9-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday night was a fitting end to a tear-jerking day for the organization.

Even with the team’s linchpin gone for at least two months, and maybe the season’s remainder, St. Louis isn’t out of it. Far from it, what with the Milwaukee Brewers’ recent pratfall that turned the National League Central from a burgeoning runaway into a four-team taffy pull.

As the Cardinals head to Milwaukee for a big three-game series this weekend, St. Louis is just two back of a team that lost nine of its past 10 games and five in a row. A sweep would send the Cardinals to the All-Star break with first place in their hip pocket.

And starting July 22, when the Tampa Bay Rays come to town for two games, St. Louis enters a Charmin-soft part of its schedule. In a 37-game stretch, the Cardinals will play 25 times against losing teams. That includes seven dates each with the Chicago Cubs and the San Diego Padres.

The loss of Molina isn’t one to discount, but the games aren’t going to be canceled. And with a favorable slate of games ahead, the Cardinals might at least be able to tread water until Molina can return.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 50-43

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Joe Kelly, 1-1, 0.59 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Yovani Gallardo, 5-5, 3.45 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Shelby Miller continued his season-long struggles with fastball accuracy and overall command, allowing four walks in five innings. Two led directly to runs in the fifth, snapping a 1-1 tie and setting up his sixth loss in seven decisions. Even more damning was that Miller, a power pitcher, needed 41 pitches to generate a swing and miss. Miller isn’t right, and he would be in danger of losing his spot in the rotation if two-fifths of it weren’t disabled.

--RHP Joe Kelly (hamstring) will be activated from the disabled list Friday night to open a weekend series in Milwaukee. Kelly hasn’t pitched in an major league game since April 16, when he lost to the Brewers and was injured trying to beat out a bunt in the fifth inning. Kelly was pitching outstanding baseball as the team’s No. 5 starter in his first three outings, allowing just one earned run over 15 1/3 innings.

--C Yadier Molina is out for eight to 12 weeks after an MRI exam Thursday revealed torn ligaments in his right thumb, the result of his hard slide into third base in the second inning of Wednesday night’s game. Molina will have surgery Friday, and an exact timetable for his recovery will depend on what the doctors see when they operate. He was hitting .287 with seven homers and 30 RBIs in 83 games, and he had thrown out 47 percent of attempted base-stealers.

--C Audry Perez was recalled from Triple-A Memphis to take C Yadier Molina’s place on the 25-man active roster and serve as Tony Cruz’s backup. Perez played in two games last September for St. Louis, striking out in his only at-bat. Perez was hitting .288-2-21 in 44 games for the Redbirds and had thrown out 29 percent of attempted base-stealers.

--LHP Tyler Lyons was optioned to Triple-A Memphis after Thursday night’s game, according to MLB.com, to make room for RHP Joe Kelly, who is coming off the disabled list. Lyons pitched three relief innings Thursday, allowing four hits and four runs, only one of which was earned. His throwing error extended the inning for Pittsburgh to blow the game open.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I felt like I was on a good roll, but I made a couple of mistakes in the fifth inning that cost us. I‘m walking guys and getting into deep pitch counts. I‘m not making good pitches when it matters.” -- RHP Shelby Miller, who issued four walks in five innings Thursday during the Cardinals’ 9-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Yadier Molina (torn ligaments in right thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list July 10. He will undergo surgery July 11. He is expected to be out until September.

--RHP Joe Kelly (left hamstring strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 25. He threw a bullpen session June 19. He made rehab appearances for Triple-A Memphis on June 27, July 1 and July 6. He will be activated July 11, and he will start that night in Milwaukee.

--RHP Michael Wacha (stress reaction in scapula) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 18. He had an MRI exam July 7, and it showed that his shoulder has healed, but not to the point where he can throw yet. GM John Mozeliak said that Wacha would undergo another MRI around July 21 to determine if he can start throwing. He expects Wacha to pitch again this year.

--LHP Kevin Siegrist (strained left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He threw bullpen sessions June 12 and June 15. He had to cancel a bullpen session June 18 because he couldn’t get his shoulder loose due to a nerve issue. Siegrist threw off flat ground June 20 from distances as far as 120 feet and was encouraged, though still not totally pain-free. He threw bullpen sessions July 4 and July 7. He threw a successful bullpen session July 9. He will begin a rehab assignment July 11 or July 12.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (sore left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list disabled list retroactive to June 21. Garcia missed most of last year with a torn rotator cuff, and this injury is said to be related. He will have season-ending surgery on July 11.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Carlos Martinez

RHP Joe Kelly

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Jason Motte

LHP Sam Freeman

LHP Nick Greenwood

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Mark Ellis

INF Daniel Descalso

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Peter Bourjos

RF Allen Craig

OF Oscar Taveras

OF Jon Jay