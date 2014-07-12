St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- The St. Louis Cardinals made a flurry of roster moves Friday and have at least two more planned before the All-Star break Monday.

St. Louis reinstated right-hander Joe Kelly from the disabled list Friday morning and optioned lefty Tyler Lyons to Triple-A Memphis.

Kelly started against Milwaukee -- coincidentally in the same stadium that he suffered a severe hamstring strain in his last start, back on April 16 -- and struggled, allowing six runs in three innings of work.

The Cardinals also claimed veteran catcher George Kottaras off waivers Friday, giving the team some depth behind Tony Cruz with All-Star catcher Yadier Molina out for the next 8-12 weeks after undergoing surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament Friday.

Kottaras is a career .216 hitter over a seven-year MLB career that included stops in Boston, Milwaukee, Oakland, Kansas City and, most recently, Cleveland, where he hit .286 with three home runs in ten games before he was designated for assignment on July 7.

“The ability to do something quick was something that was driving this,” said general manager John Mozeliak. “Also the fact that he’s a left-handed hitter was helpful.”

Kottaras is expected to join St. Louis on Saturday, requiring another roster move.

St. Louis also moved lefty Jamie Garcia from the 15-day to the 60-day disabled list after he underwent successful thoracic survey with the hopes of easing pain in Garcia’s pitching arm.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 51-43

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Adam Wainwright, 11-4, 1.79 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Jimmy Nelson, 1-0, 0.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Joe Kelly was activated from the 15-day disabled list and struggled in his first start since April 16, lasting just three innings while surrendering six runs on seven hits and two walks and hit a batter while striking out three. Kelly has spent the last three months on the disabled list due to a strained hamstring. His last start came, coincidentally, at Milwaukee’s Miller Park.

--LHP Tyler Lyons was optioned to Triple-A Memphis Friday, making room for RHP Joe Kelly on the Cardinals’ roster. Lyons worked three innings Thursday, allowing four runs -- one earned -- on four hits and two walks in the Cardinals’ 9-1 loss to Pittsburgh.

--C George Kottaras was claimed off waivers Friday by the Cardinals, who said he would likely be added to the 25-man roster Saturday. Kottaras is a .216 career hitter with 32 home runs and 100 RBIs in 305 games with Boston, Milwaukee, Oakland, Kansas City and earlier this season, Cleveland, where he was batting .286 with three home runs and four RBIs in 10 games. He also appeared in 14 games for the Triple-A Columbus Clippers before being designated for assignment July 7.

--1B Matt Adams extended his hitting streak to nine games with a two-run home run off Brewers RHP Yovani Gallardo Friday. During that streak, Adams is 15-for-34 (.441) with two home runs and seven RBIs. He improved to 14-for-35 (.400) with three home runs over his career at Miller Park.

--LHP Jaime Garcia was transferred from the 15-day to the 60-man disabled list Friday after undergoing thoracic surgery to relieve nerve issues in his pitching arm. Garcia is expected to be need 3-4 months for recovery but be ready to return next year for the final year of his four-year, $27 million contract. He has been out since June 21.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Without a doubt. I think I said early in the year that I had a favorite win of the year. Nothing even close to this.” -- Cardinals manager Mike Matheny after coming back from 6-0 down to beat the Brewers 7-6 on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Yadier Molina (torn ligaments in right thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list July 10. He will undergo surgery July 11. He is expected to be out until September.

--RHP Michael Wacha (stress reaction in scapula) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 18. He had an MRI exam July 7, and it showed that his shoulder has healed, but not to the point where he can throw yet. GM John Mozeliak said that Wacha would undergo another MRI around July 21 to determine if he can start throwing. He expects Wacha to pitch again this year.

--LHP Kevin Siegrist (strained left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He threw bullpen sessions June 12 and June 15. He had to cancel a bullpen session June 18 because he couldn’t get his shoulder loose due to a nerve issue. Siegrist threw off flat ground June 20 from distances as far as 120 feet and was encouraged, though still not totally pain-free. He threw bullpen sessions July 4 and July 7. He threw a successful bullpen session July 9. He will begin a rehab assignment July 11 or July 12.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (sore left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list on June 21 and was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 11. Garcia missed most of last year with a torn rotator cuff, and this injury is said to be related. He had season-ending surgery July 11.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Carlos Martinez

RHP Joe Kelly

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Jason Motte

LHP Sam Freeman

LHP Nick Greenwood

CATCHERS:

Yadier Molina

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Mark Ellis

INF Daniel Descalso

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Peter Bourjos

RF Allen Craig

OF Oscar Taveras

OF Jon Jay