St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

ST. LOUIS -- The instinct of some managers might be to arrange the starting rotation to give their ace as many starts as possible in a tight division race, especially with enough off-days that they won’t need a fifth starter until Aug. 2.

But St. Louis manager Mike Matheny is going the other way with ace Adam Wainwright, giving him until Tuesday night before he makes his first appearance after starting the All-Star Game.

When Wainwright takes the mound against Tampa Bay, it will have been 10 days since his last start July 12 in Milwaukee. Matheny figures Wainwright, 12-4 with a 1.83 ERA, will be fresher for the home stretch with a bit of extra rest.

Another side effect of this decision means Wainwright’s next two starts after Tuesday night will occur against division foes. Wainwright starts on July 27 at the Chicago Cubs and either Aug. 1 or 2 when NL Central leader Milwaukee comes to town.

Matheny is also giving second-year starter Shelby Miller time off from the rotation, hoping the rest will help him regain his form for the last two months. Miller has dropped six of his last seven decisions, his ERA ballooning to 4.29.

Miller will likely work out of the bullpen over the next couple of weeks, rejoining the rotation for the key series against the Brewers.

RECORD: 53-44

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Dodgers (RHP Zack Greinke, 11-5, 2.73 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Joe Kelly, 1-1, 3.44 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Lance Lynn pitched into the seventh inning for his 11th win, overcoming four walks along the way. Lynn gave up just four hits and fanned nine, getting a spate of strikeouts on pitches above the strike zone against eager Los Angeles hitters. Lynn said it was hard to get back into a rhythm after going nine days between starts, but was able to overpower the Dodgers in key situations.

--RHP Joe Kelly makes his second start Saturday since returning from the disabled list against Los Angeles. Kelly appeared rusty on July 11 in Milwaukee, allowing three runs in each of the first two innings before tossing a scoreless third inning. In theory, he should be sharper for this game, although eight days between starts isn’t normal. He is 1-1 with a 3.72 ERA in his career against the Dodgers.

--RHP Adam Wainwright will get an extended break after starting for the National League in Tuesday night’s All-Star Game. Manager Mike Matheny said Wainwright wouldn’t pitch again until July 22, when St. Louis starts a two-game series with Tampa Bay. Slotting Wainwright in that position enables him to start against the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee, divisional rivals, in his next two starts.

--RHP Shelby Miller will work out of the bullpen to start the season’s unofficial second half and might not start until the team needs a fifth starter on Aug. 2. Miller has lost six of his last seven decisions and owns a bloated 4.29 ERA, mainly because he’s averaging a walk every two innings. The team is hoping this break from the rotation will freshen Miller and make him a better pitcher for the season’s last two months.

--LF Matt Holliday reached a couple of milestones Friday night with his 400th double, which knocked in Kolten Wong in the first inning, and his 1,000th run. That came on his two-run homer in the fifth that made the difference in a 3-2 win. Holliday has just seven homers and 48 RBIs for the year, subpar numbers for the veteran, but is hitting .360 with runners in scoring position.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I didn’t even know, actually. It just means I’ve played with a lot of great players who have knocked me in.” -- Cardinals LF Matt Holliday, when asked how it felt to score 1,000 runs after his team’s win over the Dodgers on Friday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Yadier Molina (torn ligaments in right thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list July 10. He had surgery July 11. He is expected to be out until September.

--RHP Michael Wacha (stress reaction in scapula) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 18. He had an MRI exam July 7, and it showed that his shoulder has healed, but not to the point where he can throw yet. GM John Mozeliak said that Wacha would undergo another MRI around July 21 to determine if he can start throwing. He expects Wacha to pitch again this year.

--LHP Kevin Siegrist (strained left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He threw bullpen sessions June 12 and June 15. He had to cancel a bullpen session June 18 because he couldn’t get his shoulder loose due to a nerve issue. Siegrist threw off flat ground June 20. He threw bullpen sessions July 4, July 7 and July 9. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield on July 12.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (sore left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list on June 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 11. Garcia missed most of last year with a torn rotator cuff, and this injury is said to be related. He had season-ending surgery July 11.

