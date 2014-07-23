St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- Adam Wainwright knew what was happening Tuesday night, but he felt powerless to stop it.

The St. Louis Cardinals right-hander’s normally clean mechanics went awry. He was slouching over on the mound, throwing instead of driving toward the plate. He kept missing pitches arm-side and walking batters like a nervous rookie instead of an accomplished All-Star.

In the fifth inning of a 7-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays, Wainwright walked three batters, hit one and committed his first error in 84 starts, leading to a five-run outburst that decided the game and helped drop St. Louis 1 1/2 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central.

“A train wreck,” Wainwright called the inning. “It’s hard to explain when things happen like that. I lost all my power. I had a couple of mechanical flaws that were out of the ordinary. Usually, I can make adjustments on the fly, but not tonight.”

Wainwright used the last half of the game to view mechanics from other good starts. After comparing Tuesday’s game to his 9-4 loss May 30 against the San Francisco Giants, he made a vow for his Sunday start at the Chicago Cubs.

“I will be better,” he said.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 54-46

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Rays (RHP Alex Cobb, 5-6, 4.08 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Lance Lynn, 11-6, 3.13 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Adam Wainwright said mechanical issues sunk him in a five-run fifth inning that led to his fifth loss of the year. Wainwright kept missing pitches to his arm side during the decisive inning, walking three and hitting one while laboring through 39 pitches and five runs. He also made an error for the first time since April 7, 2012, costing him two unearned runs.

--RHP Lance Lynn makes his team-high 21st start Wednesday night against Tampa Bay in the finale of the brief series and homestand. Lynn is coming off a 3-2 win Friday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers, working around four walks and four hits in six-plus innings. Lynn fanned nine, getting a lot of hitters to chase high fastballs. This will be his first start against Tampa Bay.

--RHP Michael Wacha (stress reaction in scapula) is progressing in his recovery from an injury that forced him onto the disabled list June 22. However, St. Louis GM John Mozeliak said Monday that Wacha is still two weeks away from being cleared to start throwing. Mozeliak also said that if Wacha could start throwing Aug. 4, he still could return to the team’s rotation by early September.

--LHP Kevin Siegrist (left forearm strain) pitched 1 1/3 innings Monday night in his final rehab game at Double-A Springfield. Manager Mike Matheny said Tuesday that Siegrist could be activated from the DL as soon as Wednesday night. Siegrist worked 4 2/3 innings in five rehab games at Springfield, allowing no runs on four hits and three walks with three strikeouts.

--3B Matt Carpenter cracked the fourth leadoff homer of his career and his fifth homer of the season overall, ending an 0-for-13 slump. It was his second leadoff blast of the year. All four leadoff shots came at home.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Every now and then, you have a crazy inning. I lost my power position ... I had a couple of mechanical flaws.” -- RHP Adam Wainwright, who allowed five runs in the fifth inning Tuesday during the Cardinals’ 7-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Yadier Molina (torn ligaments in right thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list July 10. He had surgery July 11. He is expected to be out until September.

--RHP Michael Wacha (stress reaction in scapula) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 18. He had an MRI exam July 7, and it showed that his shoulder was healing, but not to the point where he could throw yet. After another MRI exam July 21, he was cleared to begin throwing in early August. There is a chance he could return in early September.

--LHP Kevin Siegrist (strained left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list May 24. He threw bullpen sessions June 12 and June 15. He had to cancel a bullpen session June 18 because he couldn’t get his shoulder loose due to a nerve issue. Siegrist threw off flat ground June 20. He threw bullpen sessions July 4, July 7 and July 9. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield on July 12, and he could be activated as soon as July 23.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (sore left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list on June 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 11. Garcia missed most of last year with a torn rotator cuff, and this injury is said to be related. He had season-ending surgery July 11.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Carlos Martinez

RHP Joe Kelly

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Jason Motte

LHP Sam Freeman

LHP Nick Greenwood

CATCHERS:

Tony Cruz

George Kottaras

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Mark Ellis

INF Daniel Descalso

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Peter Bourjos

RF Allen Craig

OF Oscar Taveras

OF Jon Jay