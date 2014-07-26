St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Frustration is mounting for the Cardinals as they endure their longest losing streak since August of last season.

St. Louis squandered a 3-0 lead against the lowly Cubs to lose their fourth straight game, giving away free bases that ultimately cost the Cardinals during a 7-6 loss on Friday.

“Whether it’s the walks, whether it’s the hit batsmen, those typically come back to haunt you, and they did again today,” manager Mike Matheny said.

Though Matheny has been positive about fill-in catcher Tony Cruz, the Cardinals no doubt miss All-Star Yadier Molina, who has been out since mid-July and isn’t expected back for at least another seven weeks.

Matheny said before Friday’s loss that controlling the pitching staff was priority No. 1 for Cruz. Friday things got away from them. The Cardinals are 4-6 since Molina was placed on the disabled list with torn ligaments in his right thumb.

After Friday’s game, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that the team will announce the signing of catcher A.J. Pierzynski, who was released by the Boston Red Sox earlier this month. He is expected to take the place of backup catcher George Kottaras. Pierzynski, 37, hit .254 with four homers and 31 RBIs in 72 games for Boston.

Meanwhile, there is still plenty of talk about the Cardinals adding to their rotation before the non-waiver trade deadline.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 54-48

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Shelby Miller, 7-8, 4.25 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Jake Arrieta, 5-2, 2.12)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Matt Carpenter started Friday’s 7-6 loss to the Cubs with three straight hits, including a solo homer to help erase an early two-run deficit, but it’s his last two at-bats that will probably stick with him. Carpenter struck out both times, the second coming in the eighth inning with the tying run on third to end the threat.

--C Tony Cruz has pleased manager Mike Matheny filling in for injured Yadier Molina (right thumb). Matheny has been pleased with the way Cruz has handled the Cardinals pitchers, which Matheny says is paramount to the job. Molina underwent surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right thumb on July 11. He is expected to be out 8-12 weeks, and the Cardinals are hopeful to have him back this season. Cruz was 1-4 Friday.

--RF Allen Craig continues to try to work his way through his season-long funk, but he didn’t have much luck during Friday’s 7-6 loss at Chicago. Craig, a career .292 hitter, went 0-for-3 with a pair of strikeouts and saw his average dip to .240. Manager Mike Matheny said he’s seen indications that Craig is working his way through it, including a double against L.A. Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw on Sunday. Matheny said a key is for Craig to “take some of that confidence, some of that success and turn it into consistency.” Craig is hitting .146 in July and has just four hits in his past 30 at-bats. His last multi-hit game was June 24.

--RHP Shelby Miller (7-8, 4.25 ERA) will make his first start since July 10 on Saturday. The Cardinals moved Miller to the bullpen to give him some rest as he dealt with lower back issues. Miller, 23, was unsure whether his mechanics led to the issue, or whether it was the other way around, but the right-hander says he feels strong. Miller pitched a scoreless inning of relief against the Los Angeles Dodgers on July 20 in his only bullpen appearance. He gave up four runs and five hits over five innings in his previous start. Right-hander Carlos Martinez will transition back to the bullpen to replace Miller.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was just throwing some bad pitches. Got two strikes on some hitters that I should be putting away.” -- RHP Joe Kelly, who went 4 2/3 innings and gave up five earned runs and eight hits against the Chicago Cubs on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Yadier Molina (torn ligaments in right thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list July 10. He had surgery July 11. He is expected to be out until September.

--RHP Michael Wacha (stress reaction in scapula) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 18. He had an MRI exam July 7, and it showed that his shoulder was healing, but not to the point where he could throw yet. After another MRI exam July 21, he was cleared to begin throwing in early August. There is a chance he could return in early September.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (sore left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list on June 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 11. Garcia missed most of last year with a torn rotator cuff, and this injury is said to be related. He had season-ending surgery July 11.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Carlos Martinez

RHP Joe Kelly

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Jason Motte

LHP Sam Freeman

LHP Kevin Siegrist

CATCHERS:

Tony Cruz

George Kottaras

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Mark Ellis

INF Daniel Descalso

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Jon Jay

RF Allen Craig

OF Oscar Taveras

OF Peter Bourjos