St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Adam Wainwright praised his new teammate A.J. Pierzynski on Sunday.

A day after he signed as a free agent with the St. Louis Cardinals, Pierzynski caught Wainwright, who threw seven scoreless innings in a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Cubs.

“I think with he, Tony (Cruz) and Yadier (Molina), we’ve got proven game-callers back there,” Wainwright said. “It’d be one thing if it was a guy not comfortable calling a game, but he understands a game plan, moves well back there. Just another guy that knows what he’s doing.”

Pierzynski also delivered at the plate, going 4-for-8 with a double and an RBI in his first two games with the Cardinals. The Cubs fans greeted him with loud boos.

The Boston Red Sox released Pierzynski on July 16. He hit .254 with four home runs in 72 games with Boston.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 56-48

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Tuesday -- Cardinals (RHP Lance Lynn, 11-7, 3.05 ERA) at Padres (RHP Tyson Ross, 9-10, 2.65 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Adam Wainwright earned his major league-leading 13th victory on Sunday when he threw seven shutout innings against the Cubs. Ten of his 21 starts have been scoreless outings of seven innings or more. His nine road victories and 1.32 road ERA lead the National League.

--LF Matt Holliday hit his 10th home run on Sunday. He has homered in three of his last five games. He also grounded into his 16th double play, tying him for second in the National League this season.

--C AJ Pierzynski went 4-for-8 with a double and an RBI in his first two games with the Cardinals. He signed as a free agent Saturday. He owns a .290 batting average in 314 career games against National League opponents.

--SS Jhonny Peralta’s July is better than his June. He is batting .301 in 20 games this month after he hit .250 in 28 games in June.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s been so consistent. When you have those days, it’s a reminder how hard it is to do what he does at the level he does it. It’s a big game for us. We needed that to happen. He did everything he could do.” -- Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said of RHP Adam Wainwright after a win over the Cubs on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Yadier Molina (torn ligaments in right thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list July 10. He had surgery July 11. He is expected to be out until September.

--RHP Michael Wacha (stress reaction in scapula) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 18. He had an MRI exam July 7, and it showed that his shoulder was healing, but not to the point where he could throw yet. After another MRI exam July 21, he was cleared to begin throwing in early August. There is a chance he could return in early September.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (sore left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list on June 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 11. Garcia missed most of last year with a torn rotator cuff, and this injury is said to be related. He had season-ending surgery July 11.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Carlos Martinez

RHP Joe Kelly

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Jason Motte

LHP Sam Freeman

LHP Kevin Siegrist

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Mark Ellis

INF Daniel Descalso

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Jon Jay

RF Allen Craig

OF Oscar Taveras

OF Peter Bourjos