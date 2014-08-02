St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- Replays showed that Milwaukee shortstop Jean Segura beat the throw of St. Louis second baseman Kolten Wong to second base after Brewers second baseman Elian Herrera blooped a single to center in the sixth inning Friday night.

Cardinals manager Mike Matheny disagreed, even after his team lost a challenge for the 15th time in 18 calls this year. Team that with a 6-0 deficit, an earlier balk against ace pitcher Adam Wainwright and what Matheny said was a tight strike zone, and what you had was frustration boiling over.

Shortly after hooking Wainwright for reliever Seth Maness, Matheny yelled at second base umpire Will Little -- who called Segura safe and made the balk call on Wainwright -- and was ejected for just the second time this year.

About an hour and a half after that, his team having lost 7-4 to fall three games behind the Brewers in the National League Central, Matheny still hadn’t cooled down.

”Sooner or later, the system has to allow us to say something,“ he said. ”We’ve gotten to the point to where we can’t even say anything or we get tossed. They’ve taken a lot of emotion out of the game.

“It doesn’t come down to an individual call so much as it does process. We haven’t benefited from it at all.”

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 57-51

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Kyle Lohse, 11-5, 3.07 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Justin Masterson, 4-6, 5.51 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Adam Wainwright didn’t have his normal command, although a tiny strike zone from plate umpire Greg Gibson didn’t help. Wainwright allowed nine hits and seven runs in 5 1/3 innings with three walks, giving him 10 in his last three starts. The seven runs matches his season high, set in a May 30 loss to San Francisco.

--RHP Justin Masterson (knee) will make his first start in the majors since early July, when he was still with Cleveland, on Saturday night. Masterson, who St. Louis acquired for minor league OF James Ramsey on Wednesday, has never pitched against the Brewers in his career. Masterson made two rehab starts in the Indians’ minor league system before being traded.

--RHP John Lackey will get his first Cardinals’ start Sunday in the series finale with Milwaukee. Lackey has enjoyed a good season for a subpar Boston team, going 11-7 with a 3.60 ERA and averaging almost 6 2/3 innings per start. Proof that Lackey still has good stuff at age 35 is that he’s averaging more than 3 1/2 strikeouts for every walk (116 Ks, 32 BBs).

--RHP Carlos Martinez was optioned to Triple-A Memphis with the team having acquired two veteran starting pitchers at the deadline. Martinez had gone back to the bullpen after going just four innings in each of his last two starts, and St. Louis plans for him to start so they can stretch out his arm. Martinez gave up two runs in 1 1/3 innings of relief Wednesday night in San Diego.

--OF Shane Robinson was called up to the Cardinals from Memphis, marking the fourth time he’s made it to the big club in 2014. Robinson hit .304 with two homers and 16 RBIs in 53 games at Memphis, but has batted just .140 in 31 games with St. Louis after proving to be effective as a fourth outfielder/pinch-hitter last year.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Yadier Molina (torn ligaments in right thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list July 10. He had surgery July 11. He is expected to be out until September.

--RHP Michael Wacha (stress reaction in scapula) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 30. He had an MRI exam July 7, and it showed that his shoulder was healing, but not to the point where he could throw yet. After another MRI exam July 21, he was cleared to begin throwing in early August. There is a chance he could return in early September.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (sore left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list on June 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 11. Garcia missed most of last year with a torn rotator cuff, and this injury is said to be related. He had season-ending surgery July 11.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP John Lackey

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Jason Motte

LHP Sam Freeman

LHP Kevin Siegrist

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Mark Ellis

INF Daniel Descalso

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Jon Jay

RF Oscar Taveras

OF Peter Bourjos

OF Shane Robinson