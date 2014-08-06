St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- If A.J. Pierzynski were an NBA player from 25 years ago, he would be Bill Laimbeer. The guy you love to hate, unless he is on your team. Then, as his former Chicago White Sox manager, Ozzie Guillen, said, you hate him a little bit less.

Like Laimbeer with the “Bad Boy” Pistons of the late 1980s and early 1990s, give Pierzynski credit for this much: The teams that give him a paycheck twice a month tend to win games and play in October. And without him in 2005, the White Sox don’t win a World Series.

Pierzynski is everything the St. Louis Cardinals pride themselves on not being: brash, loud, edgy, not afraid to say or do anything. And right now, he is helping them fill the Yadier Molina-sized hole behind the plate.

In seven starts since signing as a free agent July 26, Pierzynski is batting .320 with two RBIs. His second hit Tuesday night started the game-winning rally in a 3-2 decision over Boston that kept St. Louis a game behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central.

What’s more, Pierzynski has stepped in defensively and called solid games for the pitching staff. In his starts, the Cardinals have allowed just 19 runs (2.7 per games) and starters are averaging about 6 1/3 innings.

“I‘m in a better place in general,” said Pierzynski, who opened this season with the Red Sox. “When you get released and picked up by someone else, you just enjoy it. I have no goals except doing whatever it takes to help a team win.”

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 60-51

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Joe Kelly, 2-2, 4.37 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Shelby Miller, 8-8, 4.14 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Lance Lynn turned in another good start Tuesday night, giving up four hits and one earned run over seven innings in a no-decision. Lynn could have shut Boston out, but the first run he allowed was unearned and the second scored when he botched a double-play ball from Will Middlebrooks with the bases loaded and one out, settling for the out at first. Lynn’s two- and four-seam fastballs worked very well.

--RHP Shelby Miller will try to build on his last two impressive starts when he faces old teammate Joe Kelly Wednesday night. Miller is coming off a 6-2 win Thursday in San Diego, where he gave up three hits and two runs over six innings with no walks and five strikeouts. Since having a turn skipped after the All-Star break, Miller has pitched 11 2/3 walkless innings.

--CF Jon Jay (wrist) was back in the lineup Tuesday night after missing five games, and he went 1-for-4 with the game-winning hit. Jay was hurt July 29 in San Diego trying to check his swing. It was thought that he might return Sunday for the series finale with Milwaukee because he was 8-for-13 in his career against Matt Garza, but manager Mike Matheny opted to rest him.

--RHP Michael Wacha (stress reaction in shoulder blade) was cleared to throw by team doctors Monday, and he threw off flat ground before Tuesday night’s game. Wacha went on the disabled list June 22 after having pitched with pain since early May. Wacha, 5-5 with a 2.79 ERA in 15 starts, hopes to return to the team in September, although his role is yet to be determined.

--RHP Pat Neshek had one of his best outings of the year in a season full of them. Neshek struck out the side in the eighth, including Dustin Pedroia and David Ortiz, and earned the win when St. Louis scored in its half of the eighth. Neshek is 5-0 with an 0.78 ERA in 51 games, fanning 49 in 46 1/3 innings and allowing only 28 baserunners.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I knew it was eventually going to happen. The guys are grinding out at-bats, fighting off tough pitches. That’s what we want to do.” -- Manager Mike Matheny, after the Cardinals pulled out a 3-2 win over the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Jon Jay (sore left wrist) missed his fifth consecutive start Aug. 3. He was back in the lineup Aug. 5.

--C Yadier Molina (torn ligaments in right thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list July 10. He had surgery July 11. He is expected to be out until September.

--RHP Michael Wacha (stress reaction in scapula) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 30. He threw off flat ground for the first time Aug. 5. There is a chance he could return in early September.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (sore left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list on June 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 11. Garcia missed most of last year with a torn rotator cuff, and this injury is said to be related. He had season-ending surgery July 11.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP John Lackey

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Jason Motte

LHP Sam Freeman

LHP Kevin Siegrist

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Mark Ellis

INF Daniel Descalso

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Jon Jay

RF Oscar Taveras

OF Peter Bourjos

OF Shane Robinson