St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- In the context of a pennant race, the St. Louis Cardinals’ 2-1 loss to woeful Boston on Wednesday night was aggravating. It was just the Red Sox’s third win in 14 games and denied the Cardinals a chance to tie the Milwaukee Brewers for first place in the National League Central.

However, if one eyeballs the big picture, St. Louis has to be happy about one thing: Shelby Miller’s recent resurgence as a starter who can be counted on in what figures to be a tight playoff race.

After being skipped for his first turn after the All-Star break as he struggled with command and back issues, Miller is re-emerging as the pitcher who won 15 games last year.

He needed just 88 pitches to work seven innings Wednesday, giving up only four hits and a run with a walk and four strikeouts. Miller got his last 10 outs on 29 pitches, pounding the zone with fastballs, something he didn’t do for much of this season.

“I had fastball command on both sides of the plate,” Miller said. “I was ahead in counts early, too. I got curves over for strikeouts and (had) some good cutters.”

The 2013-form Miller, not the one who routinely taxed the Cardinals’ bullpen over the first three months of the 2014 season, is the one who could make this team a dangerous out in any postseason series.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 60-52

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Brandon Workman, 1-4, 4.08 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Adam Wainwright, 13-6, 2.26 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Shelby Miller was the team’s bright spot Wednesday night, pitching seven innings and allowing only four hits and a run with a walk and four strikeouts. Miller used just 88 pitches to get his outs, needing only 29 for the last 10 outs. Miller is showing improved fastball command since skipping a start following the All-Star break, walking only one in 18 2/3 innings over his past three starts.

--RHP Adam Wainwright tries to bounce back from a clunker in Thursday night’s series finale against Boston. Wainwright gave up seven runs on nine hits and three walks in 5 1/3 innings of a 7-4 loss to Milwaukee on Friday night. He walked 10 in his last three starts, a rare lapse of control for a pitcher who thrives on command. This will be his first regular-season start against Boston, which beat him twice last year in the World Series.

--RF Oscar Taveras extended his hitting streak to six games with a two-out single in the bottom of the ninth off Boston closer Koji Uehara, pushing the tying run to second. Taveras has exactly one hit in each game and has also knocked in five runs, equaling the total of departed OF Allen Craig since June 25.

--RHP Trevor Rosenthal fell to 1-6 on the year, taking a loss for the third time after entering a tie game in the ninth. Again, Rosenthal may be suffering from overuse, as he pitched in his fourth game in five days. The one day he didn’t pitch was the team’s only off day until Aug. 21. His stuff wasn’t crisp, and it was clear that he didn’t have his best fastball. Manager Mike Matheny might have to consider resting him a bit more often.

--1B Matt Adams went 2-for-4 with an RBI single in the first for the team’s only run, upping his average to .316. Adams has seen defenses evolve against him this year to the point that Boston played him almost straight up in the infield, shading him just slightly to pull. He is 6-for-11 in his past four games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought it would be a little more odd than it really was. You don’t try to make too much of it. The biggest thing is to go out there and pitch. Hats off to him for pitching well and matching every inning with mine.” -- RHP Shelby Miller, on pitching against Boston RHP Joe Kelly on Wednesday, a week after Kelly was traded from the Cardinals to the Red Sox. Both starters threw seven strong innings, and Boston pulled out a 2-1 win.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Yadier Molina (torn ligaments in right thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list July 10. He had surgery July 11. He is expected to be out until September.

--RHP Michael Wacha (stress reaction in scapula) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 30. He threw off flat ground for the first time Aug. 5. There is a chance he could return in early September.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (sore left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list on June 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 11. Garcia missed most of last year with a torn rotator cuff, and this injury is said to be related. He had season-ending surgery July 11.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP John Lackey

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Jason Motte

LHP Sam Freeman

LHP Kevin Siegrist

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Mark Ellis

INF Daniel Descalso

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Jon Jay

RF Oscar Taveras

OF Peter Bourjos

OF Shane Robinson