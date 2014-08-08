St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- Through three innings Thursday night, it looked like another difficult start for St. Louis ace Adam Wainwright. He needed 66 pitches to get nine outs against a mediocre Boston lineup and had allowed six hits, four in a two-run third inning. His fastball command was spotty at best and it appeared that Wainwright might not last the fifth inning.

Then it suddenly clicked into place. Out of nowhere, Wainwright retired 11 straight, not allowing another hit until the seventh. And when he froze Yoenis Cespedes with a full-count curve to end the seventh, Wainwright was jumping off the mound to celebrate.

The bullpen finished up a 5-2 win, Wainwright’s 14th, allowing him to tie Milwaukee’s Wily Peralta for the National League lead. And in the process, Wainwright said he found an adjustment that worked for him.

“It was just another grind, but I got through it,” he said. “Our guys gave me a cushion and it let me work through things.”

Even on nights when he lacks his command, Wainwright usually finds a way to make it work. Thursday night was another example.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 61-52

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Justin Masterson, 1-0, 7.50 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Chris Tillman, 8-5, 3.78 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Adam Wainwright gutted his way through a season-high 122 pitches over seven innings, tying Milwaukee’s Wily Peralta as the only 14-game winner in the National League. Wainwright didn’t have good fastball command, but made up for it with a good curve and a cutter that got better as the night lengthened. He retired 11 straight hitters after allowing six hits over the first 2 2/3 innings.

--RHP Justin Masterson will try to improve on his first start for St. Louis when he opens a three-game series Friday night in Baltimore. Masterson allowed seven hits, three walks and five runs in six innings Saturday night to Milwaukee, but won 9-7. He’s 6-5 with a 5.04 ERA in 17 career appearances against the Orioles. The Cardinals flew Masterson to Baltimore Thursday ahead of the rest of the team.

--SS Jhonny Peralta’s two-run double in the bottom of the first gave him more RBIs than he’s had in his previous 17 games (1). Peralta’s hit also represented his first RBIs not coming off a homer since a July 12 win in Milwaukee. It was his 13th multi-RBI game of the year and St. Louis is 11-2 in that scenario.

--2B Kolten Wong’s multi-homer game was the first of his MLB career. Wong has eight homers since coming off the DL on July 6. That’s more than any other MLB player except for Houston’s Chris Carter, who has 11. Wong enjoyed the first two-homer game by a Cardinals second baseman since Tyler Greene victimized Houston on May 6, 2012.

--CF Jon Jay’s single off reliever Craig Breslow in the sixth inning made him 23 of 55 against lefties this year, a remarkable .418 average. Jay normally doesn’t start against left-handers, but when he’s been asked to hit them, he does so. His behind-the-ball stroke that shoots the ball the other way tends to serve him well against lefties.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Definitely awesome. I try not to swing too hard. I just want to be quicker to the ball.” -- 2B Kolten Wong, of his two-homer evening Thursday.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Yadier Molina (torn ligaments in right thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list July 10. He had surgery July 11. He is expected to be out until September.

--RHP Michael Wacha (stress reaction in scapula) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 30. He threw off flat ground for the first time Aug. 5. There is a chance he could return in early September.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (sore left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list on June 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 11. Garcia missed most of last year with a torn rotator cuff, and this injury is said to be related. He had season-ending surgery July 11.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP John Lackey

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Pat Neshek

RHP Jason Motte

LHP Sam Freeman

LHP Kevin Siegrist

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Mark Ellis

INF Daniel Descalso

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Jon Jay

RF Oscar Taveras

OF Peter Bourjos

OF Shane Robinson