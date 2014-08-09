St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- The Cardinals acquired right-hander Justin Masterson hoping he’d shore up the starting rotation. So far, however, Masterson hasn’t really done that.

Baltimore knocked him out after just two-plus innings plus four batters in a 12-2 victory over the Cardinals Friday night. He gave up five runs on seven hits, including two homers. Masterson also hit two batters and threw a wild pitch.

“He couldn’t find the plate tonight and when he did, his pitches were more elevated than they were last time out,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said. “When he elevated the ball, they elevated it as well.”

This comes after his first appearance for St. Louis where Masterson won but struggled. He allowed five runs on seven hits in a 9-7 victory over the Brewers on Aug. 2.

In his last start with the Indians, Masterson lasted just two innings. He allowed five runs against the Yankees in a 5-3 loss.

The Cardinals need the right-hander to find his way sooner rather than later.

“This is not the best thing you want to do when you come to a new team,” Masterson said. “It’s really just a lot of minor things. It just needs to click that little bit. Just need that one little click.”

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 61-53

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP John Lackey, 1-0, 2.57 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, 3-8, 4.52 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Justin Masterson struggled from the start in Friday’s 12-2 loss against the Orioles. Masterson lasted just two innings plus four batters and gave up five runs on seven hits, including two homers, two hit batters and a wild pitch. Masterson has now given up 10 runs in just eight innings in two starts since the Cardinals acquired him from the Indians. “This is not the best thing you want to do when you come to a new team,” he said. “It’s really a lot of minor things.”

--RHP Jason Motte was placed on the 15-day disabled list Friday, retroactive to Aug. 1, due to a lower back sprain. He was 0-0 with a 4.91 ERA in 24 games this season. He began the season on the disabled list while recovering from Tommy John surgery. Manager Mike Matheny said he didn’t think Motte’s slide across the tarp Thursday in St. Louis caused the problem. “It’s not necessarily part of our program. What we do know is it’s something that’s been bothering him for a little while,” Matheny said.

--LHP Nick Greenwood was recalled from Triple-A Memphis to fill in for RHP Jason Motte. Greenwood was with the Cardinals earlier this season, and he came on in Friday’s game. He got out of a bases-loaded, no-outs jam in the third but then ran into trouble. The left-hander gave up a three-run homer to SS J.J. Hardy in the fourth and allowed four runs on four hits in three innings.

--C A.J. Pierzynski hit his first home run since joining the Cardinals late last month after Boston released him. His two-run shot to right in the seventh gave St. Louis the only runs it scored against RHP Chris Tillman, the Baltimore starter.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “This is baseball. This happens. Sometimes it doesn’t matter what you do. (It was) one of those nights.” -- Cardinals manager Mike Matheny, after the Orioles banged out a season-high six homers in a 12-2 victory over St. Louis Friday.

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jason Motte (lower back sprain) was put on the disabled list Aug. 8, retroactive to Aug. 1. Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said Motte’s been “feeling it for a couple days.”

--C Yadier Molina (torn ligaments in right thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list July 10. He had surgery July 11. He is expected to be out until September.

--RHP Michael Wacha (stress reaction in scapula) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 30. He threw off flat ground for the first time Aug. 5. There is a chance he could return in early September.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (sore left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list on June 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 11. Garcia missed most of last year with a torn rotator cuff, and this injury is said to be related. He had season-ending surgery July 11.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP John Lackey

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Pat Neshek

LHP Sam Freeman

LHP Kevin Siegrist

LHP Nick Greenwood

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Mark Ellis

INF Daniel Descalso

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Jon Jay

RF Oscar Taveras

OF Peter Bourjos

OF Shane Robinson