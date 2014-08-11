St. Louis Cardinals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- The St. Louis Cardinals’ two big acquisitions at the trade deadline struggled mightily over the weekend against the Baltimore Orioles.

On Friday, right-hander Justin Masterson, who was acquired from the Cleveland Indians on July 30, allowed five runs on seven hits in a 12-2 loss in his Cardinals debut. The following day, John Lackey, who came over from the Boston Red Sox on July 31, also struggled, allowing nine runs on 13 hits in a 10-3 setback.

However, Lance Lynn salvaged a win in the three-game series Sunday by allowing just three runs over 5 2/3 innings in the Cardinals’ 8-3 victory.

Despite dropping two of three games, the Cardinals are still in a solid position to make the playoffs. They sit in third place in the National League Central and are at the top the NL wild-card standings.

Lynn said the team does not spend much time watching the scoreboard to see how the competition is doing.

“I‘m not much on watching anything except the game that we’re playing,” he said. “I don’t pay attention to what any other team is doing. I just worry about what we’re doing.”

St. Louis also will not have to worry about dealing with any more American League teams and a designated hitter for the rest of the regular season. Baltimore leads the majors with 147 home runs, and it hit nine homers in the three games against St. Louis.

Lackey felt the full brunt of the Orioles’ power, allowing three homers Saturday.

“There is still a lot of time left,” said Lakey, who earned a win against the Milwaukee Brewers in his debut for St. Louis. “You got to keep moving. Get back to work and try to pitch better the next time out.”

St. Louis manager Mike Matheny has a lot of confidence in the rotation. Right-hander Adam Wainwright leads the way with a 14-6 record and a 2.28 ERA. Both Masterson and Lackey are proven commodities who will likely recover from the weekend hiccup.

The Cardinals finish up their six-game road trip with a series in Miami against the Marlins. Masterson said he would be especially motivated when he takes the mound Wednesday.

“This is not the best thing you want to do when you come to a new team,” Masterson said about being roughed up Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 62-54

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Shelby Miller, 8-8, 3.99 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Tom Koehler, 7-9, 3.80 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Jhonny Peralta went 3-for-4 Sunday, extending his success against the Orioles. In 67 career games vs. Baltimore, Peralta is batting .290 (73-for-252) with 16 doubles, eight home runs and 40 RBIs. He is a career .291 hitter at Camden Yards.

--RHP Lance Lynn snapped a career-high streak of six consecutive quality starts, dating back to July 4. He had not given up any more than two earned runs over that stretch. In Sunday’s 8-3 victory over the Orioles, Lynn allowed by just three runs on nine hits with six strikeouts and one walk, but he lasted only 5 2/3 innings. “They’re a good team,” Lynn said about Baltimore. “They got some guys that can hit the ball all the way up and down the lineup. I knew that going into today it was going to be a grind. I was able to make enough pitches when I needed to.”

--2B Kolten Wong tied a career high with four hits Sunday against Baltimore. It was his 17th multi-hit game of the season and the fourth time this season he collected three or more hits.

--C Tony Cruz was back behind the plate Sunday for the series finale against the Orioles. A.J. Pierzynski, who signed with the club July 25 after Yadier Molina injured his thumb, started Saturday to catch former Red Sox teammate John Lackey. Cruz went 0-for-5 Sunday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We walked in here today and that is all the conversation was: We have to win this one. We got to find to a way to get this one. We like having Lance (Lynn) on the mound in those situations. We felt good about what our offense can do.” -- Manager Mike Matheny, after Lynn and the Cardinals earned an 8-3 win Sunday at Baltimore.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - St. Louis Cardinals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jason Motte (lower back sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 1.

--C Yadier Molina (torn ligaments in right thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list July 10. He had surgery July 11. He is expected to be out until September.

--RHP Michael Wacha (stress reaction in scapula) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 30. He threw off flat ground for the first time Aug. 5. There is a chance he could return in early September.

--LHP Jaime Garcia (sore left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list on June 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 11. Garcia missed most of last year with a torn rotator cuff, and this injury is said to be related. He had season-ending surgery July 11.

ROTATION:

RHP Adam Wainwright

RHP Justin Masterson

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP John Lackey

BULLPEN:

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (closer)

LHP Randy Choate

RHP Seth Maness

RHP Pat Neshek

LHP Sam Freeman

LHP Kevin Siegrist

LHP Nick Greenwood

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Tony Cruz

INFIELDERS:

1B Matt Adams

2B Kolten Wong

SS Jhonny Peralta

3B Matt Carpenter

INF Mark Ellis

INF Daniel Descalso

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Holliday

CF Jon Jay

RF Oscar Taveras

OF Peter Bourjos

OF Shane Robinson